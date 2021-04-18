The fight over Fifth Street

AN athlete from San Fernando is attempting to rename the decades-old Fifth Street in Gasparillo in his own honour, despite angry protests from villagers who called the renaming a violation of their rights.
Two weeks ago, residents gathered at the street’s entrance armed with placards that read “Stop the deceit!” “Fix the River, leave the street name” and “No to Narvin Beharry Avenue”.
The protest was a final attempt by some to stop Narvin Beharry, a Carifta games medallist who months ago submitted an application to the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation to rename the street the Narvin Beharry Avenue.
As protesters funnelled through the street on April 7, Beharry himself joined the group to answer their concerns.
Asked why the street should be named after him, Beharry told the Express last week: “I didn’t want the street named after me, it was an honour given to me because of five international medals I won for Trinidad.”
In a statement sent to the Express last Wednesday, Beharry said he submitted an application after the announcement of the Local Roads/Street Signage Programme (an initiative to rename streets after local icons) in 2020.
Believing that he fits this criterion, he said he consulted with local government councillor Safraz Ali.
“Let’s just say I got the job, or the street rename was approved, because of my qualifications as a local, national, regional and international distance runner, who won five medals for Trinidad and Tobago,” he told the Express.
“The fear of all the negatives that have been projected of this change will be eliminated by giving the residents a proper consultation and education and knowledge and understanding of the process and cost of this change. Currently the majority of residents have been brainwashed by a couple residents through a lack of the proper knowledge and understanding as to the procedure and cost to this change,” he said.
Residents object
Residents however argued that they would be greatly inconvenienced by such a change and that the application was made by Beharry without village consensus.
“We are the residents of Fifth Street off Charles Street in Gasparillo. We are objecting to the changing of the name of this street to Narvin Beharry Avenue. We are not agreeing with this at all,” said resident Clyde Huggins.
“My land deed is saying Fifth Street, San Fernando. My passport is saying Fifth Street, ID card and driving permit. All my international connections come once the street’s name is changed, it puts us under tremendous stress to get the name and documents changed and that is an inconvenience to me,” he said.
Speaking to the Express via telephone last Wednesday, Huggins added that residents felt as though significant issues plaguing residents were being ignored by the corporation. In lieu of a name change, he said focus should be placed on a nearby river that has for the past two years flooded the homes of at least six.
“We have real flooding back there, 2019 and November so far. The river runs under Fifth Street and when harsh weather happens it affects all of us. I lost everything downstairs in my house in 2019. I have photos, I can show you. It has not been addressed. About six or seven houses have been affected. There is no drainage on one side of the street,” he said,
When residents first protested Beharry’s proposal in 2020, they were promised proper consultation, he said.
Play park solution
A letter signed by 30 residents objecting to the change was sent to the corporation in June 2020. However, earlier this year, residents were informed that another letter on behalf of Beharry was sent, stating that residents had agreed to the name change.
No such agreement was made, Huggins said.
Additionally, he said some suggested that an empty lot in the area be converted into a sporting area which should be named after Beharry instead of the street.
“There is an empty piece of land there that people play cricket in and we asked that they develop that land into a play park and name it after the sportsman Beharry. That meeting ended with Mr Narvin (Beharry) walking out the meeting,” said Huggins,
In response to these concerned, Beharry asked if envy was the reason residents had opposed to the name change,
“Fear is nothing but an enemy of progress. By all means don’t permit it to win. I do not have a problem if the residents are not in agreement with the street rename.....but why? Is envy a valid reason for me to be denied this honour? I don’t believe so,” he said.
Outlining the numerous contributions he has made to the community, he said:
“This will be a pain-free transition. Don’t deny Narvin Beharry this honour because of a lack of understanding and knowledge of the cost and inconvenience associated with this change. The residents claim I do nothing for the community. Narvin Beharry gets some support from people he constantly assists: Charles Street Gasparillo Improvement Group (CSGIM) presents Mr Narvin Beharry a token of appreciation each year for his contributions, Councillor Safraz Ali can attest to numerous contributions Mr Narvin Beharry has made, Municipal Police 5km and 10km sponsorship, Hydroponic Systems Donations to every school in Gasparillo whenever physical school reopens...Just to name a few. Do I need to highlight when I help someone?”.
Beharry added that residents’ concerns over the cost of transitioning the street name would be personally covered if necessary.
“Narvin Beharry has indicated that this will be of no inconvenience to anyone and if each resident wishes he will cover all charges if there is any, he will update each resident WASA & T&TEC bill, he will update TTPost, he will update Elections and Boundaries, he will pay for any drivers’ permit address cost,” said the statement.
Despite these promises, residents said they are unwilling to change the street name.
“Regardless of cost ... changing documents takes a lot of movement in a pandemic, it is a great inconvenience and we the residents simply don’t want the name changed. Our wishes should be considered and respected,” said Huggins.
ACTION
The Express contacted councillor Safraz Ali for a response on the situation.
Ali explained that the corporation would not be moving forward without the residents’ consensus.
“Narvin Beharry is an athlete. He did some running for Trinidad already. He made an application with the corporation to rename Fifth Street. He did a petition and he got some residents to sign on. However, some of the residents did not agree with it. When it was raised in meetings (it was decided) that unless proper confirmation was reached among everyone, no action would be taken to rename the street,” he said,
In light of residents’ complaints of what should be done in the community instead of a renaming, he said the corporation has pursued various methods of dealing with flooding and drainage.
“We are dredging the river every year. The problem we have is when the tide is high and water is raised it is very difficult to clean. I can’t see why they were complaining about the drainage when drains were recently installed in the area.” said Ali.
A meeting between villagers, Beharry and the corporation is carded for Tuesday.