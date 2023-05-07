The foster care crisis

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is facing a foster care crisis.
The Authority’s foster care lead, Anjuli Tewari-de Fague, is asking for more foster care providers to come forward.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, Tewari-de Fague said there is a growing list of children who need to be placed in foster homes.
“There is a placement crisis. Literally every day, we get requests for placements. Sometimes, there are multiple requests for placements but we don’t have the space for them in foster and, because of that, those children get bounced back to other placement options, such as the children’s homes, and we go back trying to look at family members who can step forward because we just don’t have the capacity in foster care to meet the nation’s needs,” she said.
Tewari-de Fague said, “At present we currently have 67 approved and available foster care providers. There are approximately 91 children in foster care, and those figures change on a daily basis. Every month, we try to approve new foster care providers and every month more children are placed in foster care.”
The Authority is hoping to recruit people to join the foster care programme by raising awareness about its kinship care programme, she said.
Kinship care refers to the care of children by relatives.
Tewari-de Fague said relatives are the preferred resource for children who are removed from their birth parents because this helps maintain the children’s connections to their families, increases stability, and overall minimises the trauma of family separation.
She said, placing a child with a family member is the best option for the child.
“So, we are trying to move children from institution care settings back to their families where appropriate. If your child is in a children’s home and you have a grandmother who is available and willing to care for that child, the Authority will look into that option,” she said.
A child will be placed with a family member once all the criteria have been met.
“So, for instance, if a grandmother is available, once the grandmother steps forward, we will now be able to screen, vet and train the grandmother and give the grandmother financial support to care for that child so that the child can now be removed from a children’s home and placed with the grandmother once all of our criteria are met,” Tewari-de Fague said.
People are still not aware that the option of foster care exists and prefer adoption to foster care, she pointed out.
‘Raising awareness for kinship care’
“We are raising awareness for kinship foster care now because we are now in the process of formalising kinship foster care. At one point, our legislation did not allow us to explore family members, but now it does, so this is something we really want to formalise and put a lot of effort into,” she said.
“We have been operational since May 2015, and foster care has been a pilot project since 1992, but a lot of people in Trinidad still don’t know that foster care is an option. Even though we go out and do a lot of outreach, foster care is still unknown and I feel as though if the nation is aware of it, it can become a more popular option. We can rely on foster care more if we have people coming forward.”
Tewari-de Fague noted that foster care and adoption are not the same.
‘One is temporary, the other, permanent’
“People tend to consider adoption, so they think of adoption. They don’t know that foster care exists but more often than not, people prefer to adopt a child rather than foster a child.
“Even though we say foster care, they are hearing adoption, so they think they are one and the same.
“Foster care is temporary and adoption is permanent and, unfortunately, people only want that permanent option; and the moment they hear that exists, they sort of dismiss foster care and don’t want that temporary option,” Tewari-de Fague told the Sunday Express.
She added, “Unfortunately, in Trinidad and Tobago, there are not many children who are available for adoption, which is why we have a longer waiting list for adoptive parents waiting to be matched with a child and, on the other hand, in foster care, there are lots and lots of requests on a daily basis for children who need to be placed in foster care.”
Foster care, Tewari-de Fague explained, is only temporary.
“Foster care can be as short as one day or several years. It’s a sort of fluid placement option, so you can opt to do different types of foster care, whether it is emergency foster care, medium-term foster care, long-term foster care or respite foster care.
“Foster parents have the choice of any length of time they are available and we will try to match children accordingly,” she said.
“The biggest incentive is that you will get a very rewarding experience and you get to see children thrive.
“Foster care is one of the happier aspects of child protection because we really do see those children in a very safe, stable environment and hopefully eventually return them to their families.
“We give training, we give support, we offer counselling to foster parents, we mediate where necessary, and we also give financial incentives because the children’s needs are financially met.”
Tewari-de Fague said: “When we do our assessments for foster care providers, we make sure that they can financially meet their own needs but a stipend is provided to ensure that the children’s needs are met.”