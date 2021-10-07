The older residents of Belmont and environs may remember back in the 1980s there used to be a “PH” driver who drove a white Toyota Cressida and sang through a loud speaker to charm his way into getting passengers.
That was Solomon “Solo” Cromwell, whose melodious voice echoed through the streets of the community he loved and lived in for more than five decades.
The harmony of his impromptu songs was matched only by his warmth, integrity, generosity and loyalty to his family, according to his sister, Wendy Samuel.
His disappearance has therefore left a gaping hole in her heart.
Samuel, 60, spoke to the Express on Wednesday from her home in Brooklyn, New York, via a WhatsApp call.
She wept as she recalled the memories of the songs that he sang, the cars that he drove, and shared a video clip of him doing a belly dance for his family.
Samuel also shared details of the life-changing events that, according to her, broke her brother’s heart and spirit and took him down a dark path to mental illness which led to his disappearance in 2018 shortly after his birthday on October 3.
“I came home for his birthday and was in Trinidad that month. Then he just disappeared without a trace. Since then, I have done everything I can to find him—gone to the police station, posted it on Facebook and asked all of my friends to share his picture. I have been to morgues and hospitals, put his picture on posters on the streets but there has been no sign of him,” the sister wept.
Skilled labourer
Samuel and Solomon were raised by their mother, Ermyntrude Santiago, at Percy Street, St Francois Valley Road.
Santiago worked as a matron at the St Vincent de Paul home and did voluntary work at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Their small and close-knit family lived a simple life and cared deeply for each other, said Samuel.
After he left St Margaret’s Boys’ Primary School, he went on to learn an electrical trade and picked up other skills and hustle to earn a living.
Samuel said her brother was employed as an electrician at Geddes Grant for many years.
He was also a skilled craftsman. He made leather products at his workshop in an annex to the family’s home and sold them at the Drag Mall in Port of Spain.
He crafted leather shoes, purses with coconut shells, pencil holders, bracelets and earrings.
As an A-class electrician. He built a strong reputation and was one of the first young men in the community to purchase a car, and when the red Datsun zipped through the streets “you only felt the breeze,” she recalled.
He also bought a white Toyota Cressida which he used to “pull bull” on evenings and was a crooner for his passengers.
Betrayed by a woman
Samuel said her brother was in his late 20s when he met a woman who betrayed his heart and he lost his mind.
“This was his first serious relationship. The third time she came home, she never left; just moved in. She had a bad reputation but people did not tell him, they told me about her.
That was in 1985 when Gypsy (calypsonian Winston Peters) brought out a song and all of the words fit her to a “T”. The kind of character she was, the song was fitting for her; a bad woman. They used to call those types of women “black jets”.
They used to steal people’s clothes off the lines to go out. That year the young men down the street used to “pepper” him with the song, give him pressure.
She said when she told her brother that the woman was not suitable for him, he used to get upset and quarrel with me. “But when you are in love you don’t want to hear negative things,” said Samuel.
After a few months, the woman told Solomon she was having a baby for him and he was overjoyed.
Samuel said with the woman’s presence, their peaceful home was transformed into a contentious, tense and argumentative place.
“One day after a quarrel with me and the woman, my mother said that was the last straw.
“When Solomon walked into my mother’s workplace she told Solomon everything that was going on.
“She told him about the baby. It seemed that was a crucial moment in his life. He was devastated. He took it on. He was ashamed because he had high status in the community,” said the sister.
“He turned to my mother and said, ‘Mammy, everybody knows?’ And she told him ‘yes’.
“He went back home and questioned the woman and she admitted to him that she was already pregnant when she moved in.
“He told her to pack up and he took them back to where she came from. It was his generosity that got the better of him and why she took advantage of him. He was never the same after that,” she recalled.
Changed behaviour
Four days later, the family and neighbours saw a change in his behaviour as he banged up the door of the home and cussed Samuel.
He left home at 8.30 in the morning, and by 2 p.m. the family got a phone call from the psychiatric ward of the Port of Spain General Hospital.
“I went to the ward and saw my brother on the floor wrapped up in something. It was a straitjacket.
“His face was bloody and bruised. He was rolling on the ground making noise.
“When our mom came, the hospital officials told us that the police were called to the (Queen’s Park) Savannah where they found him and he was brought to the hospital by ambulance.
“They did not know if someone beat him or he beat himself. We told them of his domestic situation. They took him to St Ann’s Mental Hospital. He stayed for two weeks then was discharged. And ever since then, he had bouts of mental sickness,” she said.
From then he became a regular patient at the psychiatric hospital.
“When he was out (of the hospital), he was not violent to people but then he started to show different behaviours such as speaking very loudly or walking barefeet with only his boxers.
“He would leave the house time and time again. You could no longer see his kindness and soft heart,” wept the sister.
On one of the occasions that he disappeared, Samuel learned that he was jailed.
“He was walking with a cutlass, uncovered, in the street. I told the prison officers of Solomon’s situation and that he needs medication. It was around Christmas time and when they took him in front of the magistrate she reprimanded and discharged him of the offence. That was the only time he was arrested in his life,” she said.
Samuel said her family home is occupied by a young woman.
The sister said she has not returned to Trinidad to continue the search for her brother because of the pandemic and changing jobs.
She appealed to the public to help with any information that would lead to her brother’s whereabouts.
“Thank you for listening to me and my brother’s story. Any help that I can get to help me find him to get some kind of closure of where he is and what happened to him, I am willing to accept. Please, Trinidad, help me find ‘Solo’,” she wept.