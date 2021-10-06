The full list

In a news release, Imbert said he was clarifying the Government’s policy decision regarding the list of basic foods being considered for zero-rating for VAT, and to clear up misinformation that is being spread in the public domain.
The list comprises the following items:
• vegetable/soya bean oil;
• olive oil;
• coconut oil;
• canola oil;
• ghee;
• peanut butter;
• black pepper and other spices;
• family cereal;
• kid’s cereals;
• hot cereal oats;
• milk substitute;
• condensed milk;
• instant coffee;
• ground coffee;
• steel cut oats
• black tea (3kg and under)
• green tea (3kg and under)
• orange juice
• apple juice
• still water (bottled water)
• seasoned meat
• sausages, canned or otherwise packaged
• canned tuna
• canned mackerel
• canned peas
• canned beans
• canned corn
• canned mixed vegetables
• mayonnaise
• ketchup
• roti skin
• soup (packaged)
• geera (crushed or gound)
• soya chunks
• soya minced
• ground dhal
• cheese slices
• table butter
• pigtail
• ham slices
• turkey slices
• chicken lunchmeats
• bologna
• fresh juice
• biscuits and crackers