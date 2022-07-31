The ghost of Section 34

Following a police investigation into the Piarco airport project, four separate preliminary enquiries remain ongoing as a result of corruption charges being slapped against former national security minister Russell Huggins; former Nipdec chairman Edward Bayley (now deceased); Maritime General executive John Smith (now deceased), Steve Ferguson, Barbara Gomes; Northern Construction Limited (NCL) chairman Ishwar Galbaransingh, financial director Amrith Maharaj , former government minister Brian Kuei Tung and his then-companion Renee Pierre, and former Airports Authority chairmen Tyrone Gopee and Ameer Edoo.
The Sunday Express today examines the contentious Section 34 and the part it played in the Piarco airport corruption case saga.
ON May 20, 2013, then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar told the media she regretted the controversial proclamation and subsequent repeal of Section 34, which haunted her then-People’s Partnership government (PPG).
“It should never have happened,” Persad-Bissessar said at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando.
But what exactly is Section 34 and how did its political genesis pave the way for the Piarco airport-accused to almost escape the radar of the law?
The Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act, 2011, received the assent of the President on December 16, 2011.
Instructively, on December 19, 2011, then-attorney general Anand Ramlogan announced his decision not to appeal the judgment of Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, whereby the judge had ruled against extraditing businessmen Ishwar Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson to the United States of America, since it would be unjust and oppressive.
On November 29, 2011, while the country was under a state of emergency, then-justice minister Herbert Volney made a change to Section 34 of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Bill, 2011.
The original note which went to the Cabinet in August 2012 sought approval to proclaim the act from January 1, 2013.
The note also sought approval for the early proclamation of Section 34 on the basis that it was necessary to facilitate a seamless operational transition and give authority for the recruitment and appointment of Masters of the High Court by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission so that the act could be operationalised on the effective date.
With the act in effect, the Preliminary Enquiry Act had been replaced, and nullified the need for a preliminary enquiry to be held in relation to matters filed indictably.
The contentious clause
However, the act bore a controversial clause —Section 34(2)—which stated: “On an application by the accused, a Judge shall discharge an accused if the proceedings were instituted prior to the coming into force of this Act and the trial has not commenced within seven years after the proceedings were instituted, except (a) in the case of matters listed in Schedule 6; or (b) where the accused has evaded the process of the Court and the trial on indictment has, for that reason, not commenced.”
It was this clause which would have seen PPG financiers and businessmen Galbaransigh, Ferguson and several other supporters of the Persad-Bissessar-led government escape judicial clutches, since the clause had proposed a legal mechanism for certain cases before the courts and undetermined for ten years to be dismissed.
The clause would later be repealed in September 2012.
Volney was dismissed on September 12, 2012, less than a month after the controversial clause was proclaimed.
Volney and politics
Prior to officially joining the United National Congress (UNC), Volney on April 27, 2010—during the afternoon session while presiding over a contempt-of-court matter involving Power 102FM in the Port of Spain First Criminal Court—dropped hints of his political ambitions.
In addressing the courtroom, he said: “...for the last 15 years, I have been on the bench in the courtroom. The courtroom has been in darkness and which if not fixed could hurt the eyes, but there was more light on the horizon”.
On April 28, 2010, Volney handed his resignation letter to Chief Justice Ivor Archie, following which Persad-Bissessar praised him for joining the UNC whose logo is the rising sun.
He went on to become the Member of Parliament for St Joseph and Minister of Justice under the Persad-Bissessar regime.
Prior to resigning on the afternoon of April 28, 2010, Volney was summoned by Archie and questioned on media reports circulating over his impending exit from the Judiciary and his political aspirations.
Following Archie’s meeting with Volney the Judiciary immediately issued a statement stating that Volney had refused to confirm or deny the accuracy of those reports.
“Enquiries from the media and other sources both within and external to the Judiciary to Mr Jones Madeira, court protocol and information manager, were brought to the attention of Mr Justice Volney, who categorically denied that there was any substance to them,” the release stated.
Volney: AG Ramlogan advised
In an interview with this journalist in 2012, Volney was asked whether Section 34 was aimed at benefiting his friends and UNC financiers.
He maintained he never acted alone and Persad-Bissessar, as well as the attorney general Anand Ramlogan, knew the effects of Section 34.
He said: “Anyone who endures charges over ten years will benefit with the exclusion of those who committed blood crimes (rape, murder, etc).”
Volney said the initiative was a government one and Ramlogan, who acted as the “Chief Legal”, was adviser to the initiative which came from his ministry.
Referring to the cases including that of the Piarco fraud enquiry as “dead wood”, Volney said due to the lengthy delays of the State getting its house in order for several matters, inclusive of the Piarco preliminary enquiry, blame should be placed squarely on the shoulders of the State for the matters going beyond ten years.
“At the end of the day, the State has a duty to prosecute people in reasonable time. The Privy Council gave a five-year time-frame for convicted killers to have their matters dealt with... this is ten years we are talking about,” he said then.
Volney further said despite the State having its limited resources this should have been no excuse for lengthy adjournments, which is further exacerbated by “the hiring of foreign counsel who are only available two to three times a year”.
Asked whether such a statement was fair—since at several Piarco hearings the accused, through their defence, were the ones delaying the commencement of the case, as well as the accused had retained foreign counsel and the court field needed to be balanced due to the severity of the charges and also the individuals involved in the case—Volney said despite this, the State had a responsibility to ensure matters were heard on a timely basis.
DPP : Act took Office by surprise
On September 12, 2012, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, issued an eight-page statement on the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act, 2011, and its impact on the two legal proceedings involving defendants charged in the Piarco airport terminal project.
Gaspard stressed that he was never consulted on the change to Section 34, which had been used by defendants in the Piarco cases to petition the High Court to be freed on all charges.
He also stated that having consulted with legal luminaries home and abroad, no one could find any legislation that paralleled Section 34 in the entire Commonwealth.
Gaspard stated that Section 34 “cannot stand on its own without absurdity”, and had the effect of terminating the Piarco cases solely on the basis that they were committed more than ten years ago, and without regard to any other issue concerning the fairness of the trial process, including the contribution of the defendants pertaining to the issue of delay.
The DPP added that after learning of the proclamation of Section 34 in the press, he wrote Ramlogan suggesting that the act be repealed immediately with retroactive effect.
Gaspard said then that the situation could have hopefully still been retrieved and the State retain the right to prosecute in the Piarco criminal matters and, consequently, “in the light of the attorney general’s statement and as the respective stakeholders were not in a state of readiness for the implementation of the act, it could not be reasonably expected that the act and, in particular, Section 34, would come into operation in the opaque fashion that it has.
“On Independence Day, the proclamation of Section 34 of the act took me by surprise. I learnt about it in the press. I should stress that I am satisfied that even without this provision, the right of an accused to a fair trial is and always has been properly protected, especially in the case of inordinate delay. This is because of the very well-known powers of judges to stay proceedings when they find that an accused person has suffered irreparable prejudice, whether actually or presumptively, and thus cannot have a fair trial.
“However, Section 34(2) and 34(3) automatically terminate prosecution of those offences which are the subject of the Piarco No 1 and Piarco No 2 matters, solely on the basis that they were committed more than ten years ago. This is without regard to any other issue concerning the fairness of the trial process, such as the contribution of the defendants as it pertains to the issue of delay.”
Accordingly, by letter dated September 10, 2012, the DPP apprised Ramlogan of his “grave concerns about this new act and I suggested to him that as a matter of extreme urgency, Section 34 of the act should be repealed immediately with retroactive effect.
“This is a useful first step by way of corrective legislative action since I am of the unflinching view that the current state of affairs cannot be allowed to remain extant, especially having regard to the public interest.”
Ramlogan and Volney
media briefing
One year prior to the general election being called, in a surprising turn of events in May 2014, Volney issued an apology to Ramlogan for alleging that he was responsible, in any way, for the early proclamation of Section 34.
In offering this apology to his former Cabinet colleague, Volney accepted full responsibility for what has become known as the Section 34 fiasco.
Volney made these statements at a joint news conference with Ramlogan at the Ministry of the Attorney General, Cabildo Chambers, Port of Spain.
At the start of the briefing, Ramlogan announced that he and Volney had agreed to settle a legal matter which he had brought against Volney for defamation of his character with respect to Section 34 in February. Volney had alleged at that time that Ramlogan was the chief architect of a conspiracy to get him out of office.
Ramlogan said as part of this agreement, Volney had agreed to pay an undisclosed sum of money to an undisclosed charity of his choice.
Apologising to the AG, Volney said, “One must never be too big to admit when one has faulted in life, and I accept the responsibility for what I said. It was unfortunate, incorrect, not malicious, but it could have affected persons in a way it was not intended. Let me make it abundantly clear to all that I take full responsibility for Section 34.”
Volney said given his background in the criminal justice system as a former prosecutor and High Court judge, he was the “one who not only helped to calibrate Section 34 and to bring it about, but also to have it amended in the Senate during the course of the debates and also to have it at the time when it was proclaimed”.
When the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Bill was passed in the House of Representatives on November 18, 2011, Volney responded to Opposition concerns about the early proclamation of Section 34.
Volney stressed that Ramlogan, who as AG is the legal adviser to the Cabinet. had nothing to do with Section 34 other than being a parliamentary colleague who assisted him during the Senate committee stage in November 2011 to bring about the necessary changes to the clause.
Volney said it “was obviously an oversight and without the necessary information from the Office of the DPP”, he was unaware of the fallout which could occur.
“I should have undertaken more careful consideration of the proclamation, which I did not,” Volney added.
Declaring that he wanted to put the “Section 34 bogey of this government behind the country so that we could move forward”, Volney said he believed he could have still contributed to improving the criminal justice system “on a strict extra judicial or juridical basis” to help bring crime in the country under control.
Section 34 cases withdrawn
A year after the Privy Council ruled that the repeal of the controversial Section 34 of Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act was lawful, 23 persons and four companies who applied for dismissal of their cases under the short-lived legislation withdrew their applications in July 2017.
Piarco accused Russell Huggins, Renee Pierre, Amrith Maharaj, Ishwar Galbaransingh, Northern Construction Ltd, Ameer Edoo, Steve Ferguson, Brian Kuei Tung, Barbara Gomes, John Henry Smith, Maritime Life Caribbean, Sadiq Baksh, Fidelity Finance and Leasing Co Ltd and Maritime General, among others, were given permission by Justice Mira Dean-Armorer for the applications to be withdrawn.
Ferguson, Edoo, Maritime Life Caribbean, Maritime General Insurance and Fidelity Finance had filed motions claiming the repeal was unconstitutional. Had their motions been successful, it would have set a precedent, leading to the other accused also having their matters dismissed.
In 2013, Dean-Armorer dismissed their application. The Appeal Court upheld her ruling. Three years later (2016), Ferguson and others petitioned the Privy Council. Their application was dismissed in January 2016.
