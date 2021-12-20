All approved Covid-19 vaccines work and are designed to help people fight an infection and thus reduce the risk of disease, says Prof Christine Carrington.
Carrington is a professor of Molecular Genetics and Virology at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
Reacting to a Sunday Express story headlined “The Lab Report: Sinopharm tested”, Carrington stated in a Facebook post yesterday that a sample size of four persons to examine antibody levels after vaccination does not “cut it for this type of work”.
“The immune response is way more than antibodies. There are also different types of antibodies and antibodies do more than block infection of cells,” she stated.
She stated it is unknown whether the Sunday Express explored total antibodies, IgG antibodies only, or neutralising antibodies.
The Sunday Express report cited the Vitros Immunodiagnostics and Vitros Integrated (VIVI) System patient values as provided by St Augustine Medical Laboratory (STAML) on the four tests—two who had the Sinopharm vaccine and two AstraZeneca. The tests requested were antibody titer tests.
“Scientists still do not know what level of antibodies equals what level of protection, so one person’s antibody levels being lower than another person’s doesn’t automatically tell us that one is protected against disease and the other is not,” she stated.
Carrington added that one also has to distinguish among protection against any infection, against symptomatic infection, against severe disease, hospitalisation and death.
She said antibody levels always drop over time, whether induced by infection or vaccination (any vaccine).
“Reduction in neutralising antibodies against Omicron compared to other variants has been observed for every vaccine tested to date (including all of those used in T&T),” she stated.
“While this may mean more reinfections and breakthrough infections, it does not mean that the vaccines have lost their ability to reduce risk of severe disease, hospitalisation and death,” she stated.
Carrington said different types of vaccines elicit different profiles of immune response.
“While one may induce very high antibody levels, another may be better at eliciting a T cell response.
“Where one might elicit a very narrow response, another might give a broader response, and although there will be measurable differences in individual parameters, when it comes to keeping people out of hospital and alive, with the Covid-19 vaccines we have it is more like ‘six of one versus half a dozen of the other’.
“Vaccines are not designed to prevent infection, they are designed to help you to fight an infection and thus reduce the risk of disease,” she stated.
“Given that most people in T&T received Sinopharm then (all things being equal) it is no surprise that among the (relatively few) vaccinated people who end up in hospital, a majority will have had the Sinopharm vaccine,” she stated.
Carrington urged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so and get a booster shot if they are due for one.