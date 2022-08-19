The heartbreak of losing an only child to murder

It has been more than a year since the murder of electrical engineer Ryan Johnitty but it feels like yesterday for his parents.
Ryan, 29, suffered a horrific death in an encounter with his killers at his home in South Oropouche on June 29, 2021.
The beating he endured that night caused internal bleeding, but the fatal injury was due to strangulation by an electrical cord and belt fastened around his neck.
Nothing was touched in the kitchen except for the knife they took to stab him and the garbage bag which they placed over his head to stifle him.
They stuffed his mouth with a kitchen towel to gag him. The killers left Johnitty to die as they escaped in his Kia Cerato.
The next day the vehicle was discovered by police at Dolly Street, Marabella, as it was being stripped of its rims by a group of men who ran off and escaped as the police approached.
No one has since been arrested for his killing or stealing his car.
In an interview last week Tuesday, Ryan’s mother, Myrna Johnitty, wept as she spoke of the sweet memories of her son and of the trauma he suffered at the end of his life.
Johnitty said she and her husband want justice for the killing of their only child. But there have been no arrests and not even a call to Crime Stoppers, which has issued a reward of $50,000 for useful information in the case.
Praying for justice
The mother said she has turned to God for comfort, solace and answers.
Her son was attacked and killed on a Tuesday night, and that has been the night for her prayers and fasting.
“His father and I cannot get over his death,” wept the mother. “We think about Ryan all of the time. Everything we see reminds us of him.”
“We are not hearing anything from the police with any update or breakthrough. There are so many murders in this country now, every day, more than one a day. Even if we talk to the police, they are always busy with some other case.
“I do not feel encouraged that they will solve what happened to Ryan. I do not know if they are even working on it. We might call and not even reach anyone in the office because it’s either they are out of the office dealing with another case, or on vacation or some other thing. All I could do is fast and pray that we will get justice,” she said.
Johnitty said on the day marking the year of his death, she and her husband held a memorial service at their home in Cedros.
The service was attended by his family members, friends, former schoolmates, teachers and church members. The gathering shared a home-cooked meal, prayed and reminisced on their beloved Ryan.
“He was such a good child. I still cannot understand how people can enter his house, kill him, and then take what they want of his property.
If it was just a robbery, why kill him? They could have just taken what they wanted and left him alone. All I ask of the Lord is to get justice for our son,” she cried. “Ryan reached home from work on the night of Monday, June 29, 2021. He was held up as he got home. Coming into Tuesday morning, he died. Probably God put it in my mind to fast on that day. When I go through the fast and prayer, it is just like when my son was going through that tough time. On Monday evenings, I will eat my last meal at about 5 p.m. I say my prayers before I go to bed. I do not eat anything until Tuesday afternoon. I break the fast by saying my prayers for Ryan,” said the mother. “I am praying and fasting for God to bring justice for us. I pray and fast for God to reveal what happened to my son that night. It seems that it is only God who can solve this case for us.”
Education foundation
In Ryan’s honour, the family has started a foundation which rewards children in their Cedros community who excel in their school examinations. Johnitty said during her son’s primary schooling at the Southern Central Anglican Primary School, he placed no lower than third in class. She said two of his cousins were in the same class and those three would take the first, second and third positions.
To achieve his dream to become an electrical engineer, at the Vessigny Government Secondary School, he became self-motivated in his academic studies, the mother said. He went on to gain employment with several companies before he landed his job at Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) in 2010.
“Ryan never understood the word ‘no’ and I think that was one of his greatest characteristics. When he was finishing Form Three, he told his form teacher Miss Boodram that he wanted to do sciences because he wanted to become an electrical engineer. She told him that he had not been doing well enough in the science subjects to get into that class. Ryan insisted that he could prove to her that he would get 80 per cent and over in the science subjects. And he did it.
“He got into the science class and went on to do physics, biology and additional mathematics. That showed me how hard he was willing to work for what he wanted in life, and from that day forward I pushed Ryan hard in his studies to achieve his goal. Miss Boodram was a great mentor and role model to him and supported him every step of the way,” said the mother.
“Just as that teacher had an impact on his life, I am passing it on to these children to do well at school. I would like Ryan to have a great impact on their lives,” she said.
Last Saturday at the Cedros Pentecostal Church, the Ryan Johnitty Foundation awarded the two top pupils from Cedros Government School, Cedros Anglican School and Coromandel Anglican School. Each child was given a monetary contribution to be used for books and school supplies.
Anyone with information on Ryan’s killing can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), the TTPS at 555, 999, the Homicide Bureau of Region III at 652-0495, or send the information to the TTPS app.