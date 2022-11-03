As Trinidad and Tobago continues to be besieged by criminals, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that citizens will get a 12-month tax break for the purchase of CCTV cameras.
Speaking at the People’s National Movement meeting at Signature Hall, Longdenville, on Tuesday night, Rowley said this tax break will be given to both the corporate sector and individuals to equip places with cameras.
The prime minister disclosed $80 million was spent to purchase 2,500 cameras which are currently being installed at various locations, while another 2,500 will be purchased. This means 5,000 cameras will be operated and owned by the State, and will aid in the crime fight, he added.
Rowley said the criminals must “come out of their hole” and move—and when they do, they will be recorded; and this will help the police in their crime-fighting efforts.
Addressing the issue of 500-plus murders for the year, the prime minister said it frightens him what the figure could have been, had there been no action on crime.
He said 509 people were killed in ten months and their killers are living amongst us and interacting with their families and friends.
“The killers are out there in families, they are out there among friends, they are in spaces that every one of us use and share. Who are these people? Who is protecting them? Who is defending them? Who is nurturing them?” he asked.
Firearms statistics
Rowley said criminals are killing people as a form of work.
“Day after day, morning after morning, it’s the same news—more pain, more blood,” said Rowley, as he noted the Opposition keeps repeating he is not saying anything about the people being killed.
“What can I say about people being killed, except that the Government has committed and is providing all the resources, as far as the police are able to stop it before it happens or to find the perpetrators after,” he said.
Rowley provided statistics of illegal firearms seized over 60 months as follows:
• 2018 — 988
• 2019 — 888
• 2020 — 755
• 2021 — 681
• 2022 — 576
He said in total, in 60 months some 3,888 firearms were seized.
“And even after that, we still have 500 murders in the last ten months. What would have happened, had the police not seized this quantity of arms and ammunition in the country?” he asked.
The prime minister also took issue with the number of firearm licences that were issued to give people guns.
He said the record shows countries with a proliferation of firearms have the most gun crimes in the world, and the best example is the United States.
He noted this country has moved from handguns to assault weapons, with 309 being seized by police in that 60-month period.
“As a matter of fact, I will say no more tonight because there are people who are moving heaven and earth to prevent you from knowing the facts of how the Police Service had lost its way in the last recent past and had so provided a proliferation of arms and ammunition in this country.
“That is what I say again is worrisome,” he said.
Legislation and crime
Rowley said he planned Monday’s meeting of the National Security Council and the police heads because he knew the murder toll reaching 500 would weigh heavily on the people.
He said he met with law enforcement, largely to encourage them and to assure the Government stands behind them.
Rowley said at the meeting, the police heads indicated that legislation, in particular the bail law, would assist in their crime-fighting efforts.
He criticised the Opposition, noting they have indicated they will not support the bail-amendment legislation.
“The UNC is happy the way the crime is, the way it is, because they see political benefit,” said Rowley.