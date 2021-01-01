THE KINDEST CUTS

In the year just passed, the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak slowed down activity in Trinidad and Tobago, bringing hardship to the lives of many citizens.
The Express pursued emerging stories of people once living normal lives struggling to pay for the next meal. And of parents uncertain of their children’s education as online learning posed a challenge.
But, through these stories came an unimaginable outpouring of love and support as Express readers reached out in extraordinary ways to lend a helping hand.
The acts of kindness came in many forms, as one stranger at a time delivered gifts of cash, food, devices and in one case constructed a home for a deserving family.
The story of Reanna Gobadan, the 27-year-old Mayaro woman who was critically injured when she was struck by a van, was allowed to leave the Sangre Grande Hospital in November.
But her mother, Jameena Chaitan, struggled to care for her daughter in the family’s dilapidated home built on a river bank.
In an interview with the Express last year, Chaitan said it was difficult to take her daughter from their home to doctors’ appointments as lifting her across the bridge was a challenge.
Gobadan’s story touched many people locally and abroad who reached out to help the family.
One person was Imam Haseeb Aziz, of the Bamboo Jamaah Masjid, who said he was so touched by the story that he had to intervene. Aziz mobilised his members who constructed and furnished a two-bedroom house for Gobadan and her mother.
The mother and daughter moved into the house in December.
Gobadan said, “It is now easy for me to move around inside the house. I can now get into vehicles easily to go to the doctor.”
Readers to the rescue
And 13-year-old Adrian Lomas is on his way to a brighter future with the help of Express readers.
The teenager wrote a letter telling a story of his family’s life of hardship with no electricity supply or device for online learning.
The Express received dozens of e-mails from people willing to help Adrian and his family.
A week later, the electricity supply to their home was restored and their cupboards are filled with groceries, thanks to the generosity of Express readers.
“Thank you for telling my son’s story. So many people responded and helped us. I am overwhelmed. This is going to be a good Christmas. We have lights and we have food. I am very happy,” his mother, Shamela Lomas told the Express.
Then there was Petronella Pereira, who suffers from bilateral hip dysplasia. She is unemployed and struggling to survive, with limited access to food and water.
Following publication of her story by the Express, Pereira said she was flooded with help from citizens willing to help her raise the $85,000 needed for the procedure.
In November, she underwent the first of two life-changing surgeries.
She still needs approximately $48,000 to complete the second procedure, but Pereira is thankful to everyone who has contributed thus far.
Taxi-driver Rhoda Benjamin was among several people who shared their stories with the Express on how the Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a financial burden.
She said each day threatens starvation, homelessness and despair.
Benjamin said as passengers continue to dwindle since Government mandated restrictions in March, she often questions if she will be able to earn enough money to feed her family and survive the pandemic’s economic slump.
The Ministry of Social Development has since reached out to the single mother.
Grateful James
And after appealing in November for a motorised wheelchair to assist in her access around her home and in her interactions with her children, acting corporal Roxanne James received the chair mere days later.
James, 43, suffered a stroke while undergoing treatment at hospital after she was shot in the abdomen while on duty at a police station back in 2017. Since then she had been using a wheelchair which, over time, deteriorated to the point of her placing a cushion as the seat and for back support.
Following the story in mid-November, Express readers were among those who contacted James. By the following week a newly purchased motorised chair was donated to the mother of three. Although she has received the chair, James assured that the financial contributions made to an account created for her at AA Laquis would be used towards her obtaining medical supplies at the store.
“I’m really, really grateful for all the people that reached out and offered to help. I’m a happy camper now,” she told the Express.
In addition, the case of former police officer Natasha Lewis was highlighted last week, days after the Christmas holiday.
Lewis, diagnosed with renal failure, says she is struggling to feed her children as she is unable to work. Her husband, Brian Hackett, was shot and killed by men who hijacked and robbed him of his taxi a year ago.
Lewis, 46, made an appeal for help. And Express readers have not failed the mother of three.
Last year, there were many people who selflessly reached out to those in need, improving lives with little recognition.
One such person was our own CCN multimedia editor Richard Charan who joined a search for four-year old Gyasi Griffith on Carnival Tuesday.
The child had walked away, through an unlocked door, from his grandmother’s house at Borde Narve Village, Princes Town, around 1.30 a.m on the Monday.
No one could find him.
Gyasi was severely autistic and non-verbal with the mind of a child half his age.
Charan went to the area with friend and search volunteer Yohann Seedial that afternoon.
There were no police officers and no one actively searching.
He learned that CCTV camera footage had captured an image of the child tottering along the road leading to the hills of bush, crops and forest.
So the two began searching there. And when night fell, they met the only other person still looking for Gyasi, his neighbour Conrad Rodney.
Together, the three concentrated their search near the riverside, since many children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are captivated by the sound and sight of water.
At 6.35 p.m., when already fulling dark, Rodney came upon the child. He was lying in the mud, in a foetal position, inside a concrete drain, at the end of the river.
Conrad said he was thankful that Charan and Seedial had joined the search.
Selfless Shivam
In September, Shivam Teelucksingh, a certified technician from Point Fortin, extended his services without charge to parents and students in need. This as many students struggled to adjust to the new way of learning.
As Covid-19 has seen a major transition to digital resources in education, Shivam told the Express that this initiative was born from his sympathy for parents who are struggling to provide technical services for children throughout the country.
Once the owner of a small business in the area, he was greatly affected by a drop in sales due to Covid-19 forcing its eventual closure. Today, he said, he has chosen to forfeit the estimated cost of $250 to $500, offering free troubleshooting and software repairs to Point Fortin residents and free advice throughout the country.