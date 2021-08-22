The labasse of Pasea Street

Swarms of flies and an army of rodents have found their paradise in the piles of discarded boxes and debris that clutter the side of Pasea Street in St Augustine.
Along this street, the issue of illegal dumping has caused distress to residents for years with many now calling for an end to the “absolutely repulsive” stench and infestations caused by piling garbage.
Members of the Sunnydale community (a townhouse development along Pasea) say that residents of a neighbouring private housing community often carelessly discard their waste in a “much-too-small” garbage receptacle situated to the side of the property.
This receptacle, they say, is constantly overflowing with garbage and has attracted illegal dumping. As a result, the suffocating scent and accompanying rodents have plagued residents for at least seven years.
And despite many attempts to have the issue addressed, they say, it remains a source of stress to the 24 homeowners situated opposite the dumping site.
“The stench as I put it to the councillor, I would not be surprised if there is a human body among that trash. It is ridiculous. Every time the wind blows it comes into our direction. Rats are another problem. They have a garbage receptacle which first of all is placed not directly in front of their entrance as would be the norm, instead it is a little to the side.”
“The receptacle is too small for the number of people who reside there and as a consequence you have the residents coming out and placing their trash to the side and on top of the thing for years. This has been ongoing for years and I’ve written to them, attempted to speak to them about it to get it to stop but it is still ongoing. They refuse to do anything substantial, and this problem just keeps happening,” said Sunnydale Homeowners president Andre Burkett in a telephone interview with the Express in early August.
According to Burkett, despite many efforts to have the matter resolved, dumping continues unabated in the area. In the previous years, he said, community members contacted the regional corporation and councillor J-Lyn Roopnarine. Roopnarine, he said, organised a clean-up that saw four truckloads of garbage being removed from the site.
However, he said, the area has again filled up with as much debris as before.
“A couple years ago we got the council to come in and clean the entire area. In the back of that receptacle there is a large waterway that flows straight through to the Caroni River. So trash eventually falls down into the slope and into the waterway. When the county came here they removed about four truckloads of rubbish, there are mattresses, old refrigerators and all kinds of things,” he said.
While residents often contribute to the overflow of trash, he said, the sights and smells of the area have turned it into an illegal dumping site with others coming from outside of the community to discard their waste.
As a result, he said, the community is pushing for two outcomes. The bin should be replaced with a larger receptacle able to house the large volumes of trash coming out the property, said Burkett. Additionally, he said, the bin should be placed to the front of its premises, to limit public dumping.
“One of the things we would like done is to remove the receptacle from the area and have larger bins to contain the rubbish. If it is in front of their entrance, then it is their problem. If you look at the pictures there’s a sign on the receptacle that says no dumping you on camera, we at Sunnydale paid to have that done. We have done that because it is so offensive to us,” he said.
Looking forward to speedy resolution
Councillor J-Lynn Roopnarine told the Express that she is aware of the situation and has intervened to clean the area on multiple occasions. She said that, despite their efforts, the issue of external dumping cannot truly be managed by the corporation. She added that she did believe the bin being utilised by occupants of the compound in question was indeed too small to house their waste.
“When I became a councillor that was brought to my attention. The residents that live there do have a dustbin to dispose of their rubbish but what one of the residents is saying to me is that there are people who are coming outside and dumping their rubbish there as well.”
“I spoke to the residents of Sunnydale and the corporation came and did a clean-up more than once. We cleaned up the entire area numerous times, but this dumping continues. One of the reasons is we have no control over people who come to dump their items there and also, in my opinion, the bin there is too small for the volume of rubbish coming from the tenant,” she said.
She added that as the development is a privately owned area, the corporation could not intervene in the same manner it would in a State-owned development. Though interventions such as a no-dumping sign were considered, she said, this would not deter persons from continuing the cycle as the site could not be overseen all the time. In addition to this, she said, delays in the release of funds prevented the timely purchase of these signs.
However, she said, the corporation would look into speaking to the management of the development to reach an amicable solution.
Roopnarine said, “I do think they need a bigger receptacle, but the apartment is privately-owned. I think the owner needs to look into making it bigger to facilitate the rubbish. I know we really try our best to assist. I am willing to meet with the owner to see how we can go forward with this. I will try to have some investigations done on the corporation level and locate the owner and see if we can have a conversation to see how best we can resolve this issue.”
The Express attempted to reach out to the management of the said development for a response. One resident told the Express that he was unaware of if the development had a managing board and could not comment on the situation.