The land-grab killings

This is a tragic story of a family ripped apart by land grabbing, murder, and cancer.
What began as a usual night of relaxing activities on July 4, 2016, for the Francis family at their home at Sisters Road, Hardbargain, would end in bloodshed, and those who survived the harrowing attack, have been left so broken they can barely tell the tale.
Father of two, Andre Francis, 67, had returned home that night after work as a security guard, greeted by the warmth of his wife, Helen, nine-year-old daughter, and other family members about the house.
His son, Kyle, 19, and nephew Alex Smith, 22, had played football that afternoon, and their chatter filled the house even as they sat in the living room watching a movie.
Andre’s brother, Franklin, who was doing construction work on the house, joined with them to watch television before retiring to bed.
Kyle was just weeks away from entering The University of the West Indies to begin studies in law.
The aspiring attorney also had a passion for house designs and architecture.
His mother—who was his rock through his long nights of studying through secondary school at Open Bible High School, then School of Accounting and Business—was his hero, and he, would, in turn, be hers.
Mother and son were inseparable, which became inevitably a grim reality.
Alex had worked as a rigger, and he and his cousin, Kyle, grew up as brothers.
Shortly before midnight, Kyle was in the kitchen making roti when he became aware that armed men had entered the house through an unlocked door.
He ran into his parents’ bedroom and shouted his last words, “Daddy! Daddy bandits in the house!”
Kyle’s next instinct was to protect his mother. He pushed her into a bathroom, out of sight of the criminals who were carrying firearms. Moments after Kyle himself sought safety in another bedroom and was standing near the door when he was shot.
At point-blank range, the killer fired one shot to the head, which entered the cranial cavity through an eye. He died within seconds.
Alex was accosted by the killers, his hands tied and he was shot to the head several times. Franklin was grazed to the head and slumped to the floor, and the killers believed he was dead. Andre ran out to defend his family and was shot four times. The gunshot injuries to the abdomen caused injury to the liver.
The one to the shoulder snapped the shoulder blade.
He was also shot to the leg and hand.
Helen and her daughter were unharmed by the bullets. But from that moment, the impact of the grief from the traumatic loss of her son carried Helen to her grave.
That night, as detectives, crime scene investigators, paramedics, relatives and neighbours flooded the house, Helen sat frozen on the bed. Her response was evidence of the shock, denial, disbelief, numbness that she felt and would know up to her death.
Her husband clung to life during his weeks at the hospital, and even after his discharge, there was never full physical recovery.
Helen remained a shell of herself as she nursed him back to wellness, but pined away for her son.
She was later diagnosed with breast cancer. In the last weeks before her death on September 11, last year, she stopped talking, walking and barely eating.
Act of greed
The Express was told that the Francis family are among a group of relatives who are to inherit acres of land bequeathed from their ancestors.
The land is located at First Branch Road, Monkey Town, New Grant, where squatters have already built their homes and some have acquired bogus land deeds to try to take possession of it.
“These killings were just about greed. Greed for land, land-grabbing from people who do not own it. That land has been in the Francis family for at least three generations,” the Express was told by one of the relatives who did not wish to be identified for fear of their safety.
The relative said that about a year after the double-murder, there was another attack on Franklin’s life.
While working at a house construction site at New Grant, a man stuck a firearm through a window and fired at him.
He was shot to the foot, and another man was also injured.
That fateful night that four men reigned terror on the Francis family has them still traumatised, fearful and grieving.
Three of the four criminals are brothers.
One was the driver of the car who had transported the killers.
He dropped them off at a side street, then drove to a savannah and waited on their return.
Of the three others—one waited outside the house as a “lookout”, while the two others and their guns reigned destruction and devastation.
Of the four men, one was killed by police in a confrontation in Central Trinidad, and another was killed during a drug deal.
The two others are on the run.
Kyle was killed on the day of his girlfriend’s birthday.
The young couple had dreams of being a “power couple”, with him an aspiring lawyer and she, a doctor.
The girlfriend poured out her heart on social media a day after Kyle’s killing.
“This is the hardest thing to do, to imagine life without you in it. We had dreams and aspirations to become one. To live on in holy matrimony with our dearest beside us. I miss you so much Punkin. I wish that you were still here to comfort me. The devil took you away the morning of my birthday. And the man that did his work will have his time. I know you are watching all of us above, begging us to stop grieving over you. But I just can’t. You were a huge part of my life and a huge part of my future. I know you will not see this but I hope you feel it in my heart. You said that you would never leave me till death do us part. And it’s so ironic that it turned out this way. One day has passed and I realise that I needed you even more than I could have imagined. Until I see you again my love,” she had written.
Kyle was laid to rest at the cemetery behind the Church of God at Hardbargain, Williamsville.
His mother’s grave is next to his.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to the TTPS app.