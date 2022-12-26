The long wait for Sharday

IF she had one wish this Christmas, Marilyn Emmanuel would ask for the same thing she has wanted for the past four years – to see her daughter again.
The mother said she has recited the same prayer every single night since that day in June 2018 when 20-year-old Sharday Emmanuel did not return home.
“The holidays are painful. Sharday is my only daughter and she was my light. I cannot celebrate anything without her. We have been praying for a Christmas miracle for the past four years,” she told the Express. In her first media interview since Sharday’s disappearance, Emmanuel said her family has been on pause since June 2018 and it was impossible to move on without closure.
Emmanuel has accepted that her daughter is no longer alive.
“I know Sharday is not alive. It has been too long and if my child was alive she would have contacted me a long time ago. Sharday would call me while I was at work to tell me she was not feeling well. I would have to come home and snuggle with her and then she will be okay,” the mother said.
And all she needed now, Emmanuel said, was to lay her child to rest. Sharday’s parents were convinced that her remains were found in an abandoned oilfield, off Santa Flora, a year after she was reported missing. DNA testing was required to confirm the identity and samples were taken from Sharday’s parents in 2019. And following an emotional appeal by her father, Junior Emmanuel, the results were revealed earlier this year – inconclusive.
Sharday’s parents have given more blood samples for further testing. Five months later, the family is still waiting for the results.
This as DNA testing is not being done at the Forensic Science Centre. Samples, the Express was told, are sent abroad for forensic examination paid for by the State, which takes at least six weeks.
In Gasparillo, a family waited for five months to confirm the identity of three loved ones who died in a fire at their home. The bodies were burnt beyond recognition and DNA testing was required to confirm the identities. The three family members were laid to rest last month.
That is my child
In 2019, skeletal remains were found in an abandoned oil field in Santa Flora. Sharday’s father, Junior Emmanuel, who had been on a lonely campaign to find information on his missing daughter, went to the police asking to view the remains.
Emmanuel was allowed to view photographs of the remains. He said two things caught his attention – the pieces of clothing at the scene and the location.
“The police never called me about the remains. I saw an article in the Express about the discovery and went into Homicide asking for assistance. I was allowed to view photographs of the remains and two things caught my attention, the skirt and the location. Sharday was wearing similar clothing and she had also become friendly with a man from Santa Flora,” he said.
Emmanuel said he asked for DNA testing to be done to confirm the identity. Samples were taken but weeks, months and years passed and no results came. The father was contacted earlier this year, following a story in the Express. The results were inconclusive.
Emmanuel asked for further testing and another sample was taken for testing.
“We are waiting again for the results. I am sitting here and reading about all these other cases being solved and my daughter’s case remains unsolved. Is this because we are not wealthy? I keep asking myself, if we had money would our case be priority?” he asked.
A senior police officer told the Express that it was not likely the remains found in Santa Flora belonged to Sharday. However, he said, investigators will await the DNA results.
A negative result would mean that the remains bagged and shelved at the Forensic Science Centre in St James belong to another woman who remains unidentified.
Emmanuel, however, is convinced that the results would return and move his daughter’s case from a missing person to a homicide case.
And the person who ended his daughter’s life, Emmanuel said, would be held responsible.
I never gave up
Emmanuel said he had never stopped searching for his daughter, begging the public for information, anything that would bring closure to his family.
Sharday lived with her parents at Mamoral No 1 in Central Trinidad. Relatives said she walked out to the main road and entered a taxi to go to Chaguanas, where she was expected to meet her boyfriend.
She was seen at a mall. After that there was no trace of her.
The boyfriend, who was interviewed by police, said he did not arrive at the meeting place on time and began calling her cell phone but there was no answer.
Her father launched his own investigation, contacting everyone who knew Sharday.
Emmanuel said he knew his daughter would not run away from home.
He told the Express he had travelled to remote areas throughout the country in search of his daughter. But he found nothing. And following the brutal murder of Andrea Bharatt in 2021, Emmanuel traversed the country attending candlelight vigils with a poster of his missing daughter.
Voice notes
Six months later, Emmanuel was contacted by his daughter’s best friend and informed that she (Sharday) was being emotionally and physically abused by someone she knew. Sharday’s best friend released a series of voice notes sent before she vanished. The Express obtained excerpts of the conversation Sharday had with her friend.
She spoke about an abusive relationship and how badly she wanted “to put my foot down” and escape. But she was concerned about how she would be viewed by others if they knew what she was going through.
In the messages, Sharday said she wanted to tell her father about her “secret life” because she had become fearful her life was in danger.
Emmanuel said the evidence was handed over to police but nothing was done. And every time someone’s daughter is reported missing, he said, it reminds him of his own child and the torture his family has endured.
He said: “These families think that even though the women are being abused nothing will happen to them. They think the police will come and everything will be okay because that is what I was thinking when we were hearing little rumours that Sharday was being abused but she never came out and told us. We never thought anything will ever happen to her. I believe that is what these families were also thinking when the women in their families telling them they are being abused. They think it will get sorted out.”
The father appealed to women to look at the signs and to get out of abusive relationships.
“Learn from what happened to my daughter. Tell someone who would listen and do something. My daughter spoke to friends about the abuse but never her parents and in that last week she said she was going to tell us about what she was going through. She never got to tell us about it. And that is something that will remain with me for the rest of my life,” he said.
Sharday’s mother added that parents should pay attention to their children.
“I thought there were no clues that someone was wrong. But a memory that keeps repeating in my mind is one that happened just days before she went missing. I was in the kitchen and Sharday was sitting and looking out the window and gazing. I asked if she was okay and she said she was fine. I should have asked more questions.”
Marilyn Emmanuel said her daughter would spend hours decorating their Christmas tree and since her disappearance the tree had not gone up. “It is in a corner in her room. The tree was our special thing, every year we would do a different theme and we would do it together,” she said.
DNA Act
In 2012, the DNA Act (Deoxyribonucleic Acid Bill 2011) was passed in the Senate unanimously.
The DNA Act was expected to be used for forensic purposes. It would classify tissue and body samples into two categories, intimate and non-intimate, and distinguish the procedure by which each type is obtained.
It would allow for the acquisition of DNA samples from suspects in criminal cases with or without the consent of suspects.
The Act provided for the setting up of a DNA database of samples taken from convicts and people charged.
In November 2021, then senator Clarence Rambharat said, in response to questions by the Opposition, that the DNA testing lab at the Forensic Science Centre had not yet obtained international accreditation. He said the State was using external services for DNA testing.