The man who lives in a cupboard

VENDOR Vincent Anthony, 54, sleeps in a wooden cupboard under his roadside vegetable stall in La Brea.
Each evening, he shrinks himself into the narrow underhand cabinet built to offer temporary storage to roadside vendors and lies in the dark on a few loose sheets that he has spread across the floor.
This is where he has slept for the past three months.
And it is from this cupboard that he must emerge each morning, to search for the produce he will lay on a table out front and sell to passers-by.
“I have nowhere else to live, nowhere else to go,” he told the Express last week.
“I wake up every day and I go out to buy the mango or whatever else from someone to come back and sell. I stay here and chop up the mango and see what sales I can get and then I go back inside to sleep. I sleep normally and I have no other choice,” he said.
Inside the cupboard, a few water bottles are strewn across the makeshift bed, with food stored in plastic bags and pieces of clothing piled into corners.
With no electricity, no storage and no connection to the outside world, Anthony uses a battery-operated flashlight to illuminate the enclosure at night. Each day, he says he must venture to a friend’s home and make use of an outhouse to relieve himself.
He collects water in a bucket to wash, he says, and buys food day to day.
“I don’t have lights or anything, I have nothing else, no stove or gas tank or radio. I have to buy food everyday with what little I get,” he said.
Within the last two years, he says, his life has been upturned by two consecutive house fires that have left him homeless and desperate. To keep himself alive, he said, he fled the ruins of his former rental home in October 2021 and began sleeping in the roadside stall that he operates.
“I was living in a house for 20 years and they said someone burned it down, that is what the professionals said. They didn’t know who burned it though. About a month after I was renting in a place and it burned down on the 28 of October last year (2021) and since then I’ve been living here,” he said.
In the past three months, he said, he has sought assistance through the Ministry of Social Development and the office of La Brea Member of Parliament, Stephen McClashie. Anthony said that he was initially instructed to follow a process to receive housing aid but found it too difficult to complete.
“I visited social welfare and they told me I need to carry a paper and they told me I have to get a deed of comfort or someone saying that this land is their land. They gave me 30 days and that was really hard for me,” said Anthony.
Instead, he says, he is pleading for assistance in purchasing materials to rebuild his home of 20 years.
“My grandfather used to live there, and he died and left an old house that I broke down and built one that I lived in for 20 years and that was burnt. Right now, I need some materials to build something like what I had. I will go back to the previous land, and I am asking for some help to build a house,” he said.
Action
The Express contacted McClashie to ask if his office was familiar with Anthony and if any assistance could be offered to him.
McClashie told the Express on Saturday that his office was aware of Anthony’s situation and had made efforts to assist him. However, he said, Anthony had stopped updating the office on his progress.
“We are very familiar with this constituent. We know him very well, the office had sent his info to Community Development... And he was being processed, so much so that he kept us up to date on what documents they needed, and we even gave him money from time to time to go to Port of Spain. As far as I know he was supposed to be given a grant to build back his house by Community Development. He never came back so we were of the belief that he was getting through,” said McClashie.
A follow-up on this case, he said, would be done on Monday.
The Express also contacted the National Self Help Commission, (an Agency of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and has been mandated to assist with the alleviation of poverty through assisting with structural home repairs for persons who are low-income, single parent, elderly and those experiencing challenges etc since 1987), to ask if any assistance could be given to Anthony.
But to date, no response was received.
