The Margaret Kistow Children’s Home

Two police officers are facing multiple charges of misbehaviour in public office.

Assist Supt Aaron Beddoe and Sgt David Swanson were charged on Friday night and will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate tomorrow.

Beddoe and Swanson are jointly charged with one offence of misbehaviour in public office for conspiring together with other persons by approving several variation letters to facilitate the purchase of firearm and/or ammunition without lawful authority.