THE MIAMI FILES

Miami court transcripts show there was absolutely no attempt by lawyers representing Trinidad and Tobago or by former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi to correct Attorney General Reginald Armour’s contentious affidavit on April 27.
That was the day the matter to disqualify Sequor Law firm was heard before the US judge.
The Sunday Express has obtained a transcript of the court proceedings where the judge questioned who was Al-Rawi, and also asked why Armour’s previous representation of former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung was not disclosed before.
The AG has come under fire after it was revealed that he described himself in an affidavit as a “junior counsel” when he represented Kuei Tung between 2003 and 2008 in the criminal proceedings of the Piarco airport matter in Trinidad.
The affidavit was in response to an application by Kuei Tung and Steve Ferguson for him and Sequor Law firm to be disqualified from the Miami court proceedings, given the conflict of interest.
Armour obtained silk in 2003.
On June 20, the AG issued a statement explaining his actions after initially saying he had no comment as the matter had been appealed.
He said while on vacation in Europe, based on memory, he submitted an affidavit on April 24 to the US attorneys representing T&T.
This is where he stated he was a junior counsel and basically a note-taker in representing Kuei Tung over 14 years ago.
The AG had said that affidavits were submitted in response to his affidavit on April 26, and this is when he realised his involvement in the Kuei Tung case had been “more extensive” than he previously recalled.
He said he wanted to immediately correct the record and communicated this to Al-Rawi, the acting attorney general at the time.
Armour said he was confident he would have been be able to do this, adding, “I was told by the acting attorney general that the US lawyers asked that I remain available on the 27th April whilst the court was sitting in order to answer any questions. This I did as requested by suspending my holiday for that day and remaining in my hotel with my phone.”
The AG said the opportunity to file an affidavit correcting the record was never afforded to him, and he was surprised to learn that the judge made an order disqualifying him and T&T’s US lawyers on April 27.
Here’s what happened on April 27 at the court hearing
While the AG said he was never afforded the opportunity to correct the record, the court proceedings transcript shows there was no mention of him wanting to do so, even when Kuei Tung’s and Ferguson’s attorneys spoke about Armour describing himself as junior counsel.
On April 27, the matter was adjudicated by Judge Reemberto Diaz at the Miami Dade County Courthouse at 2.30 p.m., via Zoom video conferencing.
According to the transcripts, four attorneys represented T&T: Gregory Grossman, Edward H Davis Junior, Arnoldo B Lacayo and Christopher A Noel.
Kuei Tung was represented by Michael Garcia Petit.
Four attorneys represented Ferguson and Lastraval, which included Rodolfo Sorrondo.
The transcript showed that Al-Rawi and an attorney named Lance Joseph were also present.
The proceedings began with the judge immediately enquiring about Al-Rawi.
Judge: Who is this gentleman?
T&T’s attorney Lacayo responded: Mr Al-Rawi is a minister in Trinidad. He’s the client representative. He also was the former attorney general over the last seven years, so he’s here observing today.
Kuei Tung’s attorney, Garcia Petit, presented his client’s position that there was a conflict of interest with Armour and Sequor Law, given that he (Armour) represented Kuei Tung in the Piarco airport criminal proceedings in Trinidad.
Petit also pointed out Kuei Tung’s supplemental affidavit, in response to Armour’s affidavit where he indicated that Armour was a senior counsel and not junior counsel when he represented him.
He referred to documents that Armour signed as “senior counsel” in representation of Kuei Tung.
Petit said the underlying criminal case (in Trinidad) mirrors the allegations of the conspiracy in the civil case (Miami).
He said he did not believe that Armour’s junior or senior status makes any distinction whatsoever in the analysis of their position that there was a conflict of interest because Armour represented Kuei Tung.
He added that it does not matter if there are claims that there were attempts to “cut off” Armour from the Miami case because under these circumstances, there is an “irrefutable presumption” and disqualification is mandatory in this type of scenario.
Sorrondo: Armour’s
role trivialised
Ferguson’s lawyer Sorrondo also emphasised the argument of “irrefutable presumption”, and went further to point out that Armour trivialised his legal status in his affidavit.
Sorrondo: If you look at the affidavits, plaintiff’s affidavits, one of Attorney General Armour, he—first of all, there’s an effort to trivialise his role as a junior counsel. As Mr Garcia Petit indicated, there’s nothing in the rule that indicates or distinguishes between young lawyers, old lawyers, experienced lawyers, inexperienced lawyers, tall lawyers, short lawyers. It’s a lawyer. Besides that, he’s known as senior counsel, and that’s what SC stands for and that’s what he was. So it is inappropriate to try and trivialise him in that manner.
Sorrondo also argued against Armour’s statement in his affidavit where he indicated he was “walled off” from any aspect of the Miami case other than case management issues after a conference call with Sequor Law on March 30.
He said walling off means there is no further contact as he pointed out that Armour was involved in the logistics for the trial, such as naming a person to attend mediation and to attend trial, payment of invoices, signing a settlement agreement, etc.
Sorrondo: This is not ministerial. Walled off means walled off. This sentence in itself is an inherent contradiction.
Sorrondo argued that there is a case for automatic disqualification, and if not, there should be an “evidentiary hearing” given contradicting affidavits.
Grossman: Armour not
a Florida lawyer
T&T’s attorney Grossman, in his arguments, never corrected the record with respect to Armour’s affidavit.
His arguments were centred on the grounds that Armour was not a Florida attorney and, therefore, the rules with respect to automatic disqualification ought not to be applied to him and Sequor Law.
However, the judge took Grossman to task and raised several questions.
Judge: You are saying he’s not a Florida attorney so it’s okay?
Grossman said the “irrefutable presumption” argument put forward by the other side was based on the Florida rules.
Grossman: The irrefutable presumption argument that’s being made statutorily by virtue of the rule. The first word of that rule is lawyer. A lawyer is defined in the rule. The rule defines lawyer as, it denotes a member of the Florida Bar or someone to whom the rules apply. That would be your example.
Judge: You need to go no further than the style of this case. After all, the plaintiff is the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, ex rel the Attorney General. What is he?
Grossman: The plaintiff (Republic of T&T) is not a lawyer. The plaintiff by itself isn’t automatically a lawyer. So if I represented a law firm that was doing business solely in another country and they needed to file a lawsuit here—
Judge: The ex rel means he’s acting in his capacity as attorney general. He’s acting as a lawyer on behalf of the republic, does not mean he’s not a lawyer?
Grossman: I’m not saying he’s not an attorney, your Honour. I’m saying he’s not a lawyer with a capital L. Capital L is defined in the Florida Bar rule.
Grossman went on to reiterate that Armour is not a Florida lawyer and does not have a Bar licence or a law degree from the United States.
He argued Sequor Law did not learn anything from Armour with respect to details of his prior representation of Kuei Tung.
Grossman: ...when the man (Armour) said I used to represent Brian Kuei Tung, that was the end of any conversation about him, (Kuei Tung) is now off limits to have a conversation about. Nothing about Mr Ferguson. That is the point.
Grossman said further that a review of documentation would find no reference from Armour about Kuei Tung or Ferguson.
The judge later said if he agreed with Garcia Petit and Sorrondo, he does not have to do any of that and can just enter an order.
Grossman: You would be the first judge and only judge in the United States to apply an ethical rule to a person who is not counsel of record, a member of the bar that the ethical rules are attached to.
Judge: This is a gentleman who has come to the State of Florida and said, I am representing the republic. He’s not suing in his personal capacity.
Why was there no disclosure?
During the hearing, the judge asked why it was not disclosed that Armour had represented Kuei Tung previously.
Judge: Let me ask you something. Why wasn’t this disclosed before?
Grossman: Why wasn’t what disclosed, your Honour?
Judge: The fact that Mr Armour had represented Mr Kuei Tung.
Grossman: Why wasn’t it disclosed to whom, Judge?
Judge: You’re suggesting that they found it on their own and you guys never disclosed any of this.
Grossman: Your Honour, their papers say they learned about it in the newspaper. We learned it on a telephone call, that’s what the affidavit says, and we told the man stop talking about it. That’s what happened. I don’t know if they knew it before the newspapers. That’s what I know.
And, remember, judge, we’re looking at it from the perspective of is our law firm disqualified because the only relief they sought at the end of Mr Sorrondo’s pleading, one they asked for Mr Armour to be out of the case. That’s mooted because that’s done.
Mr Al-Rawi is now—he was the former attorney general—he’s familiar with the case, and he is in fact the person that is the client representative from this point. So they got that. The only other relief is to disqualify our firm, and that has to do with what we learned, if anything, and my point is we learned nothing.
Sorrondo spoke after Grossman, saying Sequor Law communicated with Armour as he noted the AG had signed a settlement with the other defendant (Birk).
He said that automatic imputation is on Sequor Law, and they are subject to the Florida Bar rules of conduct and the automatic disqualification applies.
Judge: After considering the positions of the parties, I do find that the automatic disqualification does in fact apply. While you may have disqualified Mr Armour or somehow replaced him as a party for this case, I am extending the disqualification to the law firm as well.
The hearing concluded at 3.10 p.m.