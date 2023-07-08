The missing 8%

According to statistics from the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, 621 people went missing last year.
Of these, 92 per cent of the cases had a happy ending with those people returned to their loved ones or accounted for.
But for those whose disappearances remain a mystery, the other eight per cent, their memories are bitter-sweet for those who they have left behind.
Among this eight per cent is the case of Laventille father Clint Dominic Phillip, 53.
Clint disappeared in October last year, and his family and loved ones have been enduring a grief journey since then.
They only briefly reunite with him when he appears to them in their dreams, said his son, Justin Phillip in an interview with the Express yesterday.
Justin, 18, shared memories of his father with whom he said he longs to see and spend time with again.
Justin said that his father suffered seizures, which were sometimes so severe that he was rendered unfit for employment, and he had to leave his job with a security company.
The teenager said his father took care of himself as best as he could and followed medical advice to have his meals and medication on time to avoid the seizure episodes.
“The last time I remember seeing him was a day in October when my sister and I carried food for him where he lived, with one of my aunts and her family. I cannot remember what date it was that we visited, but it was maybe a few days later that we found out that he was missing,” said the son.
“I remember that day we visited very clearly. He was sitting outside, taking in the air. Although he was ailing, he was in high spirits, moving normally and seemed very happy. We talked and laughed and had a nice time with him that day, and then we left,” said Phillip.
Since that day, the son said, he, his sister and other family members have had dreams of Clint.
He is not forgotten and his memories are imprinted on their minds.
“I dreamt of him some time ago. I have happy memories of my father. He is a kind and generous man although he did not have much” said the son.
One special memory which remains with the teenager was a day his father surprised him to go shopping in Port of Spain.
“I remember an enjoyable day we spent together a few years ago. It was not a birthday or any occasion—he just came up and surprised me. He told me, ‘Put on your clothes, let’s go somewhere’, and he took me out to eat at a restaurant. Then he took me to town to shop. He bought a new pair of Jordans and new clothes. Even the pair of slippers I had, he told me to throw it away because he bought new ones. I remember how good and special I felt that day,” said Justin.
Hoping for the best
Justin said that given the length of time that has gone by since his father was seen, he suspects that his father has passed away. But where and how are the questions that are asked, he said.
“I know as a sick person he needs regular meals for his survival so there is no way he can go without food and shelter. And given the length of time since we cannot find him, I am prepared for the worst but I am hoping for the best. I am hoping that it was natural causes and that no one attacked him and did anything gruesome to him,” said Justin.
“He had suffered seizures for years, as long as I know him and I am 18 years old. The fits used to take hold of him at any time, causing him to drop. I do not know if maybe he had a severe seizure and passed away, but I know that he suffered greatly from the ailment,” he said.
Justin said that his father was born in Icacos and in his early 20’s he migrated to the United States where his grandfather and other relatives had migrated. However, his father got in trouble with the law and was deported.
“My dad was employed as a security officer and I saw him as a hard-working person. He worked night and day, and did everything he could to ensure that my sister and I were comfortable. He was not perfect, but he was a provider. He tried to be his best self for us,” said the teenager.
Justin said that he spent last Father’s Day grieving for his dad. But when he took to social media to try to take his mind off the loss he felt, he instead saw a flood of posts and pictures from people with their fathers and enjoying the day with each other.
“It is very important for me to get back my dad and bring him with me to live. I swear to God, I feel empty without my dad. I would like him to reunite with the family. Father’s Day was not easy. Everybody posted up with their father on that day and I could only watch, I did not have my dad to give a gift or spend time with,” he said.
Justin said he misses the conversations he had with his father.
“I could have told him anything. I know a lot of people who did not have a relationship with their father. But my dad and I had that closeness, and I miss that every day,” said Justin.
Justin said he reached out to the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Rambharat after his (Phillip’s) sister got information that someone resembling their father was seen in Chaguanas.
Justin choked back tears as he spoke about his longing to see his father again.
“We know the pain that we are going through. We try not to show it, but it is there,” he said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 800-TIPS; or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station; or through the TTPS mobile app.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team can be contacted at 799-1453 or through its Facebook page.