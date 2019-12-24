THREE killings over a 24-hour period ending yesterday afternoon have pushed the murder toll for the year so far to 520.
This means even with six days left in 2019, this year’s murder toll is already the second highest in the country’s history.
It also means that for a second consecutive year, the toll has crossed the 500 mark.
The highest number of murders in the country was in 2008, when the toll stood at 550.
The last time the country’s murder toll crossed 500 was in 2009.
That year, the toll ended with 508 people being killed in Trinidad and Tobago.
Over the last ten years, the lowest annual murder toll since then was in 2011 when there was a three-month state of emergency.
The murder toll then was 354.
The number of murders per year in T&T has climbed since then.
A new order
Speaking with the Express yesterday, criminologist Darius Figuera said the toll hitting 520 was alarming, and it showed that all previous patterns needed to be thrown out.
“Right now, the very model that I used to plot and make predictions over the past few years that has been reliable, that model is now obsolete.
“Because with 520 in 2019, we have entered a behaviour pattern concerning the murder toll that we have never had before.
“For instance, the numbers showed that yes, there was a spike as seen in 2008 but then after that, there would be a drop before the numbers would go up again.
“And while we have not hit that 2008 number of 550, two back-to-back years where the toll crossed 500 killings is a new phenomenon and must be treated as such.
“This year, the behaviour patterns for these killings are not following established trends. It’s entirely new territory now. So forecasting 2020 is not going to be easy,” Figuera said in a phone interview.
He said close attention was needed in 2020 to determine how killings were taking place, the areas they occurred and how the State would be combating the problem.
“We need to determine what is the new normal. Is it that 2018 and 2019 are anomalies? Or will we continue to see a period of escalation or even a period of de-escalation. And in either case, we must figure out why it is happening,” Figuera said.
Greater potential
for mass shootings
He said from his research and from information presented to him, killings were “more brutal, more determined and with less of a concern for collateral damage” due to rising factions in existing gangs.
“Before, it used to be Muslims versus Rasta City, with minor skirmishes in-between.
“In 2019, these skirmishes are no longer minor. It has evolved into an internal war.
“There is a cleansing...as persons fight over territories and the potential for money to be made.
“Additionally, the weapons they are using are far more deliberate and lethal. And have greater potential to lead to mass shootings as they can fire multiple bullets per second and kill not just the intended target but the poor souls who may be nearby.
“So while if you look at the numbers, shootings may be down. You can look at those same numbers to see that murders are up and this is why.
“The weaponry being used and the locations the weapons are being used, lead to more fatal outcomes when they are used,” Figuera said.