In 2017, one of the 494 people killed in this country was schoolboy Jesse Beephan.
If he were alive, he would be celebrating his 21st birthday this year on December 7.
The killing remains unsolved, and there is a file in the Cold Case Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on Jesse, a 16-year-old pupil of the Waterloo High School, whose battered body was discovered in a drain near a bushy area neighbouring the school’s compound two days after he went missing on March 20, 2017.
Among the statements in the case file are those from the roadside vendors outside the school’s compound who told police that Jesse was last seen alive walking with a group of boys outside the school.
That day, Jesse and three boys walked to an area known as “The Camp”, where pupils would go to smoke marijuana when they cut classes.
The three who walked out from “The Camp” were detained by police, but released after they were questioned by homicide detectives.
Jesse’s body was found with his face bashed in, and the weapon—a cradle arm of a vehicle—on top of his body.
His school bag was also in the drain.
DNA disappointment
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Jesse’s mother, Sharon Bickaroo, said the image of her son’s body with his face bashed in haunts her.
Bickaroo said she and her family were hopeful that the killer would be revealed through DNA analysis of the cradle arm, which was sent by the TTPS to an international forensic laboratory.
Last year, however, three years after Jesse’s killing, homicide detectives called her and Jesse’s father, Shankar Beephan, and told them results from DNA testing of the cradle arm showed only Jesse’s fingerprints and DNA.
Hope for justice for her son plummeted, and Bickaroo felt as if she was in that drain with her son where his bludgeoned body was found.
“We were hoping and praying that this would be the key piece of evidence to arrest the killer. Since it was three years after Jesse’s death, I wonder of the results the evidence was contaminated. Did too much time pass for an accurate result?” she asked.
“The cradle arm went abroad for analysis about two years after my son died, and about eight months later the report said that only Jesse’s DNA was found on the weapon—no other fingerprints, nothing. How could that be? And then we were told that there is nothing else that they can do. That was painful to swallow,” said the mother.
“I struggle with my demons every day, missing Jesse and trying to keep myself strong and myself healthy together for my daughter, Jessica. We have been through hell grieving for Jesse, and I would not wish this on my worst enemy,” said Bickaroo.
The mother said detectives of the TTPS Cold Case Unit told her and Jesse’s father last year that unless someone brings new evidence to make a breakthrough in the case, they can do no more than what has been already done.
“Last year they re-questioned the boys who were with Jesse that last day, but nothing came of it. The three boys maintained the same story whatever they had previously said to the investigators,” she said.
Bickaroo recalled that on the morning of March 20, 2017, she dropped Jesse and Jessica at school, and as she usually did, she repeated her mantra to them to be good, stay out of trouble and away from danger, and that she would be back to pick them up at the end of classes at 2.30 p.m.
It was the end of the second school term and Jessica was in Form One and Jesse in Form Four.
Bickaroo did not know that he did not have examinations that day, but he had intended to lime with other boys at the school, as shown by a thread of text messages found later on her son’s phone.
Bickaroo said when the staff was informed that Jesse and other pupils were liming at the school, the security guard was ordered to escort them out of the school compound.
“The parents should have been informed, so then I would have picked up Jesse from school,” she said.
Jesse and others walked out of the school.
He bought a preserved fruit snack from one of the roadside vendors, then walked into the bushy area next to the school’s compound.
That was the last time he was seen alive.
At 2.30 p.m., pick-up time, Bickaroo was surprised that only Jessica was waiting for her. And even more surprised that her daughter said she had been looking for Jesse all afternoon, but that he could not be found.
The mother sent her daughter to look around the school again, and then contacted the school’s principal for assistance to search the compound.
Jesse’s father made a report to the Freeport Police Station, and the main suspect had told the police he had put Jesse in a silver-coloured taxi to head home.
Bickaroo told the Express that was strange, as her son had never previously taken a taxi.
“That night was the worst feeling, not knowing where my son was. Although I knew he didn’t drink, I tried to tell myself that he went by a friend and maybe got drunk and overstayed. My worst nightmare came true. I never thought murder would reach my doorstep,” she said.
She said the Anti-Kidnapping Unit detectives were very supportive and stayed with the family that night.
On the third day, employees who worked with Jesse’s father and members of the AKU again searched the areas behind the school.
Around 10 a.m. on March 22, 2017, Jesse’s parents were sitting in a van near the search parties when they were told the body was found.
“One of them climbed up a tree and spotted a track where the grass was beaten down. They followed that track and found his body. It was about 100 feet from the school, maybe 50 feet from the main road.
“When I saw Jesse’s body, I couldn’t walk or talk. I just screamed and bawled. He did not have a face, it was bashed in and beaten out. I viewed his body for just a few seconds, but it will stay with me for my lifetime. I collapsed. People picked me up and brought me out from there. I bawled and screamed for my child. I only stopped for a while until I was sedated later,” she said.
“The next few days were a blur for me. I was so distraught, I did not know who I was talking to and what I was seeing. I cannot put those emotions into words. I fell into a deep depression and also suffered from anxiety. Blood pressure problems. My blood count fell to three and I felt as though I was on the brink of death,” said Bickaroo.
Almost immediately, Jesse’s sister was transferred out of the school.
“I couldn’t bear to have my daughter remain there. Up to this day, I do not drive by or pass by that school. My daughter suffered a lot, too. She lost her brother. She left the school where she had friends. She cried every day. Her school work fell on the wayside,” said the mother.
WhatsApp messages
Jesse’s phone was in police possession for months before it was returned to his family.
Scrolling through the phone, it was found that Jesse had a WhatsApp conversation with one of the boys who was questioned about his killing.
The conversation shows a plan for Jesse to meet with other boys.
The father had the conversations printed and took it to the police, but it sparked nothing in the case.
Bickaroo said school children started to talk about Jesse’s disappearance and murder, and it got back to the family that the cradle arm was brought into the school by one of the schoolboys who was detained.
The family learned that the boy had kept the piece of metal in his school bag for protection against bullies.
She said she does not know what was the motive for her son’s killing.
His wallet contained his money when it was returned to them.
“It is my hope that someone has a conscience and confesses what really happened to Jesse. It is painful that we did not get justice for my son. I thought the police had all of the evidence for an arrest in his case. Living without Jesse is hard, but we take it day by day,” she said.
—Anyone with information
on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send
information to the TTPS app.