The mystery visitor

IN JANUARY 2017, Polish adventurer Romuald Koperski rowed into the port of Scarborough in Tobago, aboard a boat resembling a fat bedroom slipper.
It was, in fact, a sophisticated craft he had helped design and build to survive the 77 days it took to cross the Atlantic Ocean from a starting point in the Canary Islands, off West Africa.
Koperski, who made the 5,876-kilometre journey powered only by paddles, was recorded as being the 121st person and first Pole to complete a solo row across the Atlantic from west to east.
The feat avoided the attention of the Tobago media.
Koperski met with Tobago-based Hungarian pianist Charles Brunner, shipped his boat back aboard a bigger boat, then flew back to Gdansk, Poland, where his achievement was celebrated.
Koperski was 61 years old when he did it, capping a truly wild life that saw him work in a circus, as an entertainer in Switzerland, car rallying from Paris to Siberia, as a journalist and author, photographer, pilot and diver, and, improbably, a Guinness Book of World record holder for the longest non-stop playing of the piano—103 hours.
Which is why he had named his boat Pianist`a (The Pianist) a vessel he intended to use for the ultimate challenge—a second attempt at becoming the first ever to cross the Pacific Ocean (from Japan to California) using only oars, with no support, sails, or stops.
It was not to be. Koperski died in 2019, at age 64.
But someone has his boat.
It was spotted in rough waters off Manzanilla on Trinidad’s east coast two Saturdays ago.
The Pianist`a was being rowed by a man dressed in camouflage, who asked for help from the local fishermen in making landfall. They guided him to a sheltered area off Guayaguayare near Pt Galeota.
But in a strange twist, when the boat came ashore, a video cameraman was there to film the arrival. Then the man gathered some belongings from the boat, promised to return for it, and left in a vehicle.
No one got his name. Or contact. Or intended address. The police didn’t know until yesterday. They are asking the Customs and Immigration Department if there is a record of the arrival.
And as of Wednesday night, the million-dollar boat was still in the waters off Guayaguayare.
Solitary confinement
The folks on the east coast Trinidad thought they had seen just about everything—whale pods, gunrunners, people smugglers, floating cocaine, floating corpses, spaceship rocket parts, abandoned vessels.
But the day before April (Fools Day) 1, the fisherman returning to shore began telling of “a white man out in the sea just paddling”. No one got involved since the east coast is a dangerous place and people disappear sometimes. But spear fisherman Brian, returning from a hunt, realised something was different about this situation.
He told us in an interview on the Guayaguayare beach last week: “It was morning time Saturday, all around 1 a.m., we spot him, about 20 miles off on the Manzan (illa) side. The water was real rough, and we was rowing when we bounce up. He was talking some English but with a strong accent so we couldn’t understand a lot. He was looking for a place to come in, but the Manzanilla coast have some big waves and swells.”
The fishermen stayed with the man until he reached the Leeward side of Pt Galeota where the water is calm. And this is where he reached the shore.
The man gave a name but no one can remember it. And then asked for help in anchoring his barnacle-encrusted boat behind the breakers. There is a video recording of this interaction, where he says “help me”.
The man also said he been at sea for more than three months, and that he was on “some expedition to cross the Atlantic”.
Then he left. And that was it.
It is not known if the 360-degree radar surveillance system detected the craft as it entered Trinidad and Tobago’s waters, since the police and Coast Guard are contacted when a suspect vessel is headed to the islands.
Police interest
On Wednesday, Mayaro police officers began asking questions of the fisherfolk at Guayaguayare who may have had contact with the man, described as a wide-bodied Caucasian with white hair, in his 50s or early 60s, last seen wearing camouflage jacket and pants, and floppy hat.
The fishermen said that while securing his boat, the man spoke of the war between Russia and the Ukraine (which shares a border with Poland), and of trying to reach Tobago but being taken off course by the winds and currents.
Officers were told that a shipping agent had contacted someone in the village to say that arrangements were being made to return the boat to Europe.
But as of last night, they did not yet have a name for the man who came across the Atlantic, or where they can find him, pointing out that a person who does not check in upon arrival at the Customs and immigration, can’t leave through a legal port of exit.
The identity of the man is also of great interest to Trinidad-based Hungary-born pianist Charles Brunner who remembered meeting with the boat’s original owner Romuald Koperski in 2017. The two knew each another because one kept breaking the other’s longest piano-playing World Record.
Why would anyone go through the same struggle to cross the Atlantic Ocean, as Koperski did in 2017, asked Brunner.
Whoever he is, the mystery boat man is now the second Polish national to cross the Atlantic using only paddles.