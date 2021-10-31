The next 50 years

TWO friends were killed and a third man critically injured when he lost control of their car and slammed into a drain off the Uriah Butler Highway in Chaguanas yesterday.

Police said around 8.40 a.m. a Nissan Primera sedan driven by Shawn Martin, 25, with Anthony Grant, 35, in the front passenger seat and Martin’s nephew Branj Smith, 18, in the backseat, was heading north along the highway when Martin spun out of control as he approached Biljah Road.