On September 9, 2021, The University of the West Indies Department of Chemical Engineering hosted a virtual open seminar with speakers Professor of Practice Andrew Jupiter (UWI) and Dr Pedro van Meurs (VME) on their recent work “Suggested Energy Transition Policy for Trinidad and Tobago: The Next 50 Years” released on June 30, 2021. The policy document is meant to be an initial contribution to a discussion about this matter. The authors have prepared this report at their own initiative and are not financed or sponsored by any party. The report commemorates 50 years of their service in the petroleum industry with a look at the next 50 years.
Summary of Energy Transition Policies for T&T
The following policies are critical for a successful energy transition in T&T:
1. The year 2060 should be adopted to achieve Net-Zero carbon conditions in the country.
2. By 2050 all power generation should be based on renewables.
3. As the production of natural gas declines, priority should be given for use by methanol plants and cement industries.
4. Subsidisation of electricity should stop, and electricity tariffs should be adjusted upward.
5. A national strategy for gradual transformation of the power sector should be backed up by possible legislation to overcome short term economic considerations.
6. The planned 130 MW renewables should be followed through.
7. VAT exemption should be given for the purchase of electric vehicles and air taxis.
8. Special tax benefits could be considered for the promotion of combined cycle gas plants.
9. Deep water gas development should be based on a fixed gas profit share of 15 per cent, while the minimum oil profit share should not exceed 20 per cent.
10. Deep water Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) should be renewed automatically upon their termination.
11. Preferably, a variable daily electricity tariff should be introduced to promote solar energy.
12. A detailed survey of offshore wind should be carried out to determine licensed areas.
13. A standby capability should be maintained with respect to Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) in case international developments require the export of blue ammonia.
14. The development of green hydrogen and green ammonia should be strongly promoted with tax incentives.
15. There is no need to introduce carbon taxes, unless international Carbon Adjustment Border Mechanism (CBAM) developments make this necessary.
Energy transition timeline
The future is highly uncertain. Results of R&D could dramatically impact on forecasts with unknown and unpredictable results. Nevertheless, based on current understandings of technological developments the following transition timeline would be a possibility for T&T:
2021–The Government would adopt elimination of subsidisation of electricity prices, VAT exemption would be established for EVs and electric air taxis, fiscal tax incentives would be provided for combined cycle gas plants and green hydrogen and green ammonia production, the initial 130 MW renewables would continue to be implemented, the deep water oil and gas bid round would start, feed-in tariffs would be established for private solar generation and during COP26 T&T would commit to be Net-Zero carbon neutral by 2060 and 100% renewables for electricity generation by 2050.
2025–T&TEC would commit to start development of 20 per cent renewables for electricity production. License areas for offshore wind would be established.
2030–T&TEC would commit to the development of 40 per cent renewables, an offshore bid round for wind energy would be held and wind energy production would start soon afterwards, the first commitments would be made to invest in green hydrogen and green ammonia production, EVs would become 20% of the imports, the first electric air taxis would operate. Daily variable electricity tariffs would be introduced.
2035–Exports of LNG would terminate. (Assuming gas would be used for ammonia and methanol production). Fertilisers and melamine would be produced based on green or blue ammonia to avoid CBAM levies. The ferries between Trinidad and Tobago would be electric or operate on hydrogen or other renewable marine fuel.
2040–Large utility scale renewable energy storage projects would be undertaken. T&T would commit to 70 per cent renewables. All ammonia exports would be based on green hydrogen. EVs would be 50 per cent of all imports. T&T would fuel large distance aircraft at Piarco Airport with locally produced hydrogen.
2045–T&TEC would commit to develop 100 per cent renewables. First large-scale Direct to Air Capture (DAC) project would be initiated based on credits against international carbon taxes. T&T would export significant volumes of green hydrogen to Caribbean countries. 2050 – All electricity production would be based on production of renewables. Gas use would be restricted to methanol plants and cement industries with some CCS offsets. EVs would consist of 70 per cent of imports. All local air transport would be electric. T&T would start to export synthetic jet fuel.
2060–T&T would achieve Net-Zero Carbon. All imported vehicles would be EVs. All oil and gas production would stop (or alternatively small remaining production would be offset with CCS). Cement would be based on hydrogen and/or renewable methane (methane produced based on renewable energy). T&T would be a large green ammonia exporter to world markets and green hydrogen and synthetic fuels exporter to the Caribbean. T&T would have large DAC operations.
2070–Population of T&T would be 1.2 million people. As a result of the successful implementation of the transition policies, GDP per capita (PPP) would be $35,000 by 2050 and $56,000 by 2070 and many high-quality jobs would be created.
The full policy document may be accessed here: https://sta.uwi.edu/eng/chemical/suggested-energy-transition-policy-trinidad-and-tobago-next-fifty-years.