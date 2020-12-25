'The Opposition failed you'

THE lack of support by the Opposition for two major pieces of legislation has made the jobs of those in the protective services exponentially difficult.
But in spite of this, come 2021, law enforcement will continue to battle criminal elements, and eventually regain control of the country.
This according to National Security Minister Stuart Young who said yesterday that some in Parliament failed the people of Trinidad and Tobago when they refused to support the continuation of the Anti-Gang legislation and Bail Amendment Bill.
At the time, the minister was addressing members of the Police Service and Defence Force at the Inter-Agency Task Force/Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) headquarters at Garden Road, Aranjuez South.
Young, along with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and Chief of Defence Staff Darryl Daniel, visited the officers to extend Christmas greetings for their contribution in the fight against crime over the past year.
“To be a Member of Parliament, I hung my head in shame that evening when not everyone supported the continuation of the Anti-Gang legislation and I apologise to you as an elected Member of Parliament.
“Parliament failed us on that day. Not the Government but the others in the Parliament. Because I know how important that legislation (Anti-Gang Act) is,” he said.
Young said when it came to the Bail Amendment Bill, it shocked him to realise that any sensible person in this country could defend those held with firearms capable of killing multiple people within seconds.
“Why does anyone have an unlicensed firearm? Again, to have parliamentarians tell the men and women in the Defence Force and the Police Service ‘go out there, fight your battles, take on the criminal element but if you hold someone with an automatic firearm, a grenade, an incendiary device, understand that they can be on bail within 24 hours or less and you will face them again’.
“I know, as a citizen and as your minister what you face, (and) you have my full support and you will continue to have my full support always, once I have breath and life,” said Young.
How attorneys know so
much about Venezuelans?
He spoke on the Venezuelan migrant crisis, reminding those in attendance that both the Venezuelan and Trinidad and Tobago borders remain closed.
Nonetheless, some people are engaging in human trafficking and human smuggling by having Venezuelan nationals illegally brought to this country, he said.
“I have been shocked in the past month at some of the behaviour I have seen, of persons telling a court they know where a boat is when we, the authorities, don’t even know where this boat is.
“How is it someone sitting in a courtroom can have an idea as to how many people are out there off our coast, not even in our territorial waters, how many boats they are in, how many men, children and babies? I am asking you as the people charged with the responsibility of upholding the law, investigating criminal activity and charging people for criminal activity, to think about that,” he said.
Following his address, Young during an interview with reporters said he was of the view that some type of investigation should be launched to determine how exactly some attorneys had so much knowledge of these Venezuelan nationals.
“For a lawyer to sit and tell a court, ‘well we know they are in a vessel just outside of the Trinidadian waters, I was shocked that someone would have that type of information. Understand as well that the vast majority of these Venezuelans, if not all, were not able to speak English,” he said.
‘Decrease in serious crime’
Commissioner Griffith also spoke about the Opposition’s lack of support for the two pieces of legislation.
He said police officers will continue to do the best they can even with the current limitation of legislation.
“I am very disappointed that you can have persons who representing this country in Parliament and basically tell persons ‘if you are a criminal element, you can associate, you can affiliate, you can collaborate to try to commit organised crime.
“That is basically what was done when that Anti-Gang Bill collapsed. They are telling persons in this country if you have an automatic weapon you are entitled to bail,” he said, pointing out that in other countries, having such weapons was equivalent to terrorism.
“I can only do what I can do. The Minister of National Security could only do as much as he could do in Parliament. We will continue to do the best we can with the laws we have and I give the assurance to the country that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, we remain committed.
Griffith said he was hopeful that in 2021, the country will move away from the constant negativity and focus more on working with and supporting law enforcement.
Sometimes saying a simple “thank you” goes a long way, said Griffith.
The current mentality is “if crime goes up you blame the police, if crime goes down, you thank Covid, whereas in North America, every major city, crime has increased”, he said.
In Trinidad and Tobago over the past year there has been a drastic decrease in every category of serious crime, Griffith added.