THE PEOPLE WANT WATER

The people just want water to go about their lives.
Residents affected by the latest water disruption have expressed dissatisfaction, some noting that they had not received a consistent supply in weeks.
Residents in parts of Rio Claro, Freeport, Chickland, La Romaine, Penal and Claxton Bay yesterday complained of being deprived.
“Penal is on a nine-day rotation but for the past three months is only once a month we get for a couple hours like a thief in the night. We are not even getting it for 24 hours. Other areas are getting water 24/7 but salt for people in the South,” one resident wrote on social media.
“It’s been more than a week already. WASA, Trinidad and Tobago School reopens tomorrow, and we are trying to get everything done and in place for our kids and it’s hectic. Please sort this out soon. Forres Park Claxton Bay has it very hard when it comes to water supply. Once a week or month is what people get and are paying bills,” another said.
“It’s been more than three weeks we have no water. School opening tomorrow and people have no water to wash, cook and clean. How are we supposed to be organised to send our kids to school?” a Rio Claro resident wrote.
A La Romaine resident said, “George Street has had no water for over a month. And when it comes it comes for one minute and then cuts off but where I am living, I am running on half tank because water hasn’t come and when it comes it is low pressure.”
Another wrote, “How convenient when school is about to reopen. Don’t you all have any alternative solutions for issues affecting the plant. An essential thing like water we have to be begging for.”
“Last week the Caroni plant had no water for five days. Today, there are electrical problems, so we have no water again for five days, yet we have to pay bills or face disconnection. And when you call a truck, it takes two days or more before they show up if they show up,” said another.
Electrical problems
Electrical problems at the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) desalination plant in Point Lisas caused a disruption in water supply that has affected several areas across South and Central Trinidad over the past few days.
A release from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Saturday advised that customers would experience low pressures or a lack of supply due to the issue that stopped operations at the plant on Saturday afternoon.
In a statement yesterday, Desalcott general manager John Thompson said that the plant had experienced a dip in supply voltage which resulted in its shutdown on Saturday.
Thompson said that staff and contractors had worked through the night from Saturday to yesterday to re-establish 50 per cent of its production. But a second electrical problem had triggered a control system automatic shutdown at 2.30 a.m. on Sunday.
He said checks had continued yesterday and further electrical issues were found. These issues, he said, were being worked on to regain full production. Partial production, he said, should have been resumed by Sunday and full production by today (Monday).
A release from WASA yesterday noted that the shutdown would affect South-west and Central Trinidad. Desalcott, it said, normally supplies WASA with 40 million gallons per day (mgd).
The affected areas included Caroni, Warrenville, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Caparo, Chase Village, Couva, Point Lisas, California, Claxton Bay, Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, the City of San Fernando, Vistabella, Marabella, Gasparillo, South West Union Hall, Pleasantville, Palmiste, Phillipine, Duncan Village, Esperance, Gulf View, Bel Air, La Romaine, South Oropouche, Otaheite, Rousillac, Aripero, parts of La Brea, Avocat, Fyzabad, parts of Siparia including De Gannes Village and Quarry Village, San Francique, Debe, Syne Village, Lowkie Trace, Sunrees Road and Mora Dam Road.