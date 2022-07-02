The PM is back

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley holds a news conference today at the Diplomatic Lounge, Piarco International Airport. The Prime Minister returned from Los Angeles, California, on Thursday at midnight.
Today he will depart for Suriname where he will attend the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony tomorrow and deliver an address.
The Prime Minister had left Trinidad and Tobago on June 5 to attend the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. After that he remained in California to undergo routine medical examinations.
The Caricom meeting will be chaired by Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, who assumed the six-month chairmanship of the Conference of Heads of Government on July 1, 2022.
Trinidad and Tobago’s delegation to the meeting is being led by Rowley and includes Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne.
A release from Browne’s ministry stated yesterday that heads of government are expected to continue their co-ordination of efforts toward treating with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as proactively looking at other emerging health issues for the region.
Heads will also deliberate and strategise on a number of issues of critical importance to the region, particularly within the context of post-pandemic recovery efforts, the impact of the war in Ukraine and avenues to increase resource access to mitigate the effects of climate change.
“As such, the agenda includes items on, inter alia, the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME), the Agri-Food Systems Agenda, Security Issues, Energy Security and Climate Finance.
Heads of government will also meet with the Secretary-General of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).