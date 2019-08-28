The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) is contemplating legal action against its former line minister Dr Roodal Moonilal.
The threat of legal action comes days after the Oropouche East MP accused the corporation and several contractors of corruption.
Moonilal made the accusations while speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday night forum in Debe this week.
He had called for an independent enquiry into refurbishment works at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Tobago, saying while he was housing minister, the refurbishment works were budgeted to cost $500,000. He said it was then increased to $6 million.
Moonilal said under this Government, the cost jumped from $6 million to almost $20 million.
He claimed a highway was also being constructed to facilitate access to the residence.
Moonilal also implied misbehaviour on the part of two contractors working on the project.
He said the contractors are simultaneously constructing private developments in Tobago, and materials intended for use on the PM’s residence were being redirected to these other sites.
“This is Landate two,” he said.
Moonilal had questioned Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s involvement in the corporation.
Last year, UDeCOTT was moved from the Ministry of Housing and placed under the Office of the Prime Minister.
Moonilal said with Rowley in charge of the State company, UDeCOTT was “leaking taxpayers’ money” and said the matter “reeks of corruption”.