The power of one

Moved by the sight of senior citizens waiting in long lines outside vaccination centres across the country, businessman Shane Mahabirsingh yesterday took it upon himself to provide comfort for them.
Mahabirsingh, owner of Bilda Boyz Construction in Gasparillo, visited three health centres in the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) distributing chairs, water and sanitising the elderly men and women standing in line.
The businessman dropped off 100 chairs in Gasparillo, 50 in Ste Madeleine and 50 in Marabella. He walked along the lines and sanitised each person. And he did not stop there. He also dropped off bottled water and paid employees to remain at the locations to assist the elderly.
Mahabirsingh said, “I could not look at these people being treated like this and do nothing. These people are all over 60 years, some sick, walking with canes and in wheelchair. It was heartbreaking to see them standing like that for hours, some being turned away.”
He contacted the Gasparillo Police Station on Thursday, seeking permission to place tents and chairs at the health centres. Permission was granted.
“I don’t own these things so I had to contact companies to rent it. I informed the tent rental companies what I was doing so I got discounted prices. I got permission from the police to go to the locations during curfew hours and erect the tents before 5 a.m. I have not yet received the tents and I only got 200 chairs so I went out with the chairs this morning,” he said.
Grateful elderly
Mahabirsingh said he arrived at the Gasparillo Health Centre shortly before 5 a.m. He said people began arriving as soon as the curfew was lifted. “People thought I was working with the ministry and started telling me how disappointed they were in the system but they wanted the vaccines,” he said.
Mahabirsingh intended to erect tents and place chairs outside five health centres in the SWRHA yesterday. There are 14 vaccination sites in the SWRHA. “I will continue doing this as long as these elderly people are there. I will try to do as many health centres as possible. I am a small businessman but I have to do something. This is costing about $1,500 per day to rent these things and pay an employee to stay there for the day. But it is worth it to see how grateful these elderly people are,” he said.
Mahabirsingh is now challenging other business people in Trinidad and Tobago to assist the country’s senior citizens. “I am looking forward to anyone who is willing to join me or to assist in funding. I am looking for chairs, tents, tables, sanitisers and water at least for the first five hours of the day. If we work together we can get this done,” he said.
After the fiasco on Wednesday when thousands of people over 60 and under 60 with non-communicable diseases overwhelmed the vaccination process as only 50 vaccines were available per centre, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh apologised and announced that only people over the age of 60 will be vaccinated in an alphabetical system which began on Thursday.
Thousands of senior citizens have been turning up at the 36 vaccination sites hoping to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine. However, many were turned away after being told that only 50 to 100 people would be vaccinated daily.