‘The Prettiest Little Town’ once

Avinash Latchman prayed as he lay trapped in darkness for three hours, pinned beneath 20 tonnes of sugarcane that had dislodged from a trailer which overturned at Craignish Village in Princes Town.
The 21-year-old Hindustan mechanic begged that his life be spared as he waited to be rescued, his legs ensnared in the crushed cabin of the truck that he and a co-worker had been driving at the time.
They had been driving along a portion of the Naparima/Mayaro Road when the passing trailer capsized onto them.
It would take a team of paramedics, policemen, fire officers and civilians to cut apart the wreck and remove him from the vehicle.
Latchman survived with bumps, bruises and muscles torn from the bone in his left leg.
That was almost 20 years ago.
The landslip is still there, an entire generation later, a testament to the slow progress of everything in and around the town named after two princes.
As the August 14 local government election looms, and mid-way into the Central Government’s current five-year term, an attempt is now being made to repair the landslide.
But as the Sunday Express continued its series seeking people’s views on delivery of services ahead of the local government election, residents and commuters said they were sceptical of whether the months-long work being done at the site would last, or effectively prevent any further slippage.
“Taskers used to always capsize there so when I was maybe ten years old, 30 years ago, there was always a slope there. When the taskers opened on the side and the slope with the weight of the cane would come over and fall over. I don’t know if it will last because it seems to be a shabby job they are doing. They just re-sheeted it, and it is starting to crack already,” a maxi driver, who asked to remain unnamed, told the Sunday Express last week.
“The road still dropped away even with the wall in place in those other parts. Another thing I noticed that is happening is that as they excavate to build the wall new parts of the road are falling away, so I’m hoping that the contract is updated to deal with that so we don’t end up with a new landslide beyond the limits of the wall,” said a resident of the area.
Another added, “The road was bad for months to pass through and last week they gave it a little paving to alleviate the traffic. For months, though, we had to suffer through the traffic. They would re-sheet with stones and so on but every time the rain falls, there would be potholes. While they were doing the work when we were passing it was sinking and even the places where it wasn’t before started to sink.”
Princes Town’s poor roads
As the Sunday Express travelled across the constituency last week, several residents (many of whom asked not to be named) voiced their frustration, some stating the stretch’s dilapidation was emblematic of the widespread issue of poor roads that has continuously plagued the region.
Citing the many land-slippages that dot the Naparima Mayaro Road (which connects Princes Town to Rio Claro and Mayaro), as well as secondary rural roads that have seen little redress, many said they had lost faith in the system and expected no progress, despite the promises made throughout successive election seasons.
In the town centre on Monday, a group of Rio Claro-to-Princes Town taxi-drivers threw up their hands and said they were fed up with the state of the area.
Nearby, an elderly doubles vendor said she could not remember when the roads of the town named after the 1880s visit of British princes Albert and George had been paved.
At the Princes Town/Main Road taxi stand, drivers said they felt abandoned by their representatives from both major parties, the United National Congress (UNC) and People’s National Movement (PNM) and were tired of traversing the pothole-ridden roads.
“All they are saying is that they are not in power and people in power have to do the things. They are asking taxi-drivers to do their jobs and report which parts have the potholes and drainage issues and everything and we did it around five times and still no results. We are getting no service from either side,” one driver said.
A resident added, “The roads in general are dilapidated. I have been on the road for ten years now and I see villagers walking with their buckets of gravel and filling up potholes because when they drop in the hole their ball joints and wheels fall out. The integrity of all these agencies, everybody is just going and there are no checks and balances. People in authority are not fixing it.”
One Iere Village resident said the area’s landslides were unaddressed, while its potholes grew worse with every passing day.
“I know an individual whose car was written off because someone tried to dodge a pothole and crashed into them. I started questioning my driving because I can’t tell if I became a bad driver from always landing in potholes. Avoiding them is inevitable at this point,” she said.
A Fifth Company vendor, whose home, she said, had been severely affected by a nearby cave-in, said, “We don’t feel satisfied, and the representatives do not come around.”
A loss of faith
There was a general sense of dissatisfaction with current local and Central Government representatives, as drivers, vendors, passers-by and residents said they had hoped for a different political culture and systemic change.
More than half of those who spoke with the Sunday Express on Princes Town streets last week attested to a loss of faith in local politics, which they said had remained lacking in its overall response to issues of crime, development, education and social support to the vulnerable.
One Marcano Street resident compared the town’s state to that of the naked homeless man who sleeps in its triangular promenade every night.
“He has been around since I was in school. That’s symbolic of what was once called ‘the prettiest town in Trinidad’ by the European travellers of the 1900s,” he said.
People also spoke of feeling unsafe—an issue that they said had not been contained to Princes Town itself, but was exacerbated by slow responses from police.
“The copper thieves were stealing wires from right in front of our house and when we called the police, they said they had no vehicle. We ended up calling 999 and they sent a dispatch one hour later after the thieves were long gone. There is just this lackadaisical attitude everywhere,” a transportation worker said.
“There are lawless people everywhere. They are always doing something, and I think some of them want to go backward. There is always something negative. There is crime, robbery, people going to grab people’s things. No one is safe anywhere... we are really backwards,” said a vegetable vendor.
Some said the region’s poor were not adequately supported by social support systems.
Others added that Princes Town’s historical and cultural significance had been overlooked.
“Princes Town needs a growth pole strategy. A traffic management system for High Street, a tourism plan, a museum, local government politicians who are not duncey-head,” the Marcano street resident added.
New blood
A few people said they were not pleased with the major political players but hoped to see younger representatives who could present new ideas in their communities.
Others said while they too were not pleased, they were voting with one party to avoid the other coming into power.
“I can’t see myself voting for the PNM. These other parties, National Transformation Alliance (NTA) and Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), I would like to vote for a new party, but they are not strong enough and are splitting the votes of the UNC and making it easier for the PNM to come back.
“I am dissatisfied because they have been there so long and it feels like whoever wins, they go there and they meet a culture, whoever wins meets a culture of filling their pockets and they carry it on. I think if someone would eliminate the people who were there getting chances all the time and replace them with newer parties, that would be ideal. The majority will say they will be different,” one New Grant resident said.
Street vendor 50-year-old Erlie Murphy, however, said he understood those involved were seeking to improve the country in one way or another. He said while he would like to see new blood in the political sphere, he had not seen much thus far.
“So far, yeah, people are walking around from both sides. It is all about bettering the country and giving a space for them to improve themselves... I am a realistic kind of guy. I agree there should be new blood, but we have not gotten anyone so far. Gary Griffith is okay.
“...I do think it may be time for someone new now. But I am not tearing down anyone. That is something parties have a tendency to do—put down one another,” he said.
Another resident said representatives had failed to perform once elected, and only visited people while on the campaign trail.
“The only time they come around is for the local and general elections and they say when they get in power, they are doing nothing. They make promises to people and people are seeing more trouble over and over. They should keep their promises to people who are voting for them for betterment. When you get there, fulfil the people’s promises,” she said.
The market
At the Princes Town Market, vendors gave mixed reviews of their representatives, pointing to the empty stalls they said were left unoccupied for months while illegal street vending thrived along Market Street.
Some said despite contacting the area’s regional corporation and nearby police about the issue, their complaints had been discarded.
“A serious issue we have here with street vending. If you walk right outside the market here, you can see a lot of street vendors and police are not doing anything about it. There is a person who comes and plays radio inside here. The songs are obscene. We pay rent here and they are keeping their things inside here and then going in the streets and selling. The corporation is not doing anything and (neither) the municipal police,” one vendor said.
A St Julien vendor, who said she had sold crops at the market for at least 20 years, told the Sunday Express: “You see how empty the market is right now, it’s a short street and when you come here any day the streets are filled with vendors and the market is empty... We are fed up and we need someone to do something. We are not getting any sales here. No one comes here to buy anything. We are getting nothing back. It is hard.”
Chairman’s response
Princes Town Regional Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine on Wednesday said he was aware of many of the concerns voiced by residents.
He acknowledged complaints that not enough had been done to restore the region’s roadways, but noted that some areas, including the Naparima Mayaro Road, were the responsibility of the Ministry of Works.
In rural areas such as Nuckcheddy Road in New Grant, he said, the corporation was waiting on funding in the next financial year to continue repairs.
Roopnarine said he agreed with residents that much could be done to preserve the town’s historic and cultural significance, and cited at least two projects the Ccrporation intended to pursue.
“We have been liaising with the Ministry of Tourism to see how we could get some things done. There is the old post office that is abandoned next to the police station, and we are trying to acquire that through the corporation to see if we can set up a museum.
“Then on the M1 Tasker Road where the pump station is, what we are trying to do is set up an open-air museum. We have already done part of the area and that leads to the Malgretoute Tunnel so if we get that area could be an attraction,” he said.
He said municipal police could do more, but that the corporation did not have sufficient police to address issues at the Princes Town Market every day. The issue of illegal street vending, he said, was perpetuated by market vendors who ventured out of its premises to sell along the streets.
Of the progress of repairs to the Craignish landslip, he said he was in communication with engineers from the Ministry of Works whom he knew were checking the project on a regular basis.
Though several residents had complained to him about its state, he said, technical information from engineers was that the project was being done “properly”.
He said the project was expected to be completed in October.
He added, “In all fairness to the councillors, I know they go out into their districts. I myself am a councillor. Right now I am walking the road and I am not getting any negative reports in terms of being absent in my district. Sometimes people in political parties you don’t belong to may say that they are unsatisfied.”
The Sunday Express also contacted the Ministry of Works for a response to residents’ concerns over the state of roads and land slippages.
No immediate response was received.