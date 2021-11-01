“No big change. No big difference.”
This was a common sentiment among shoppers and customers in downtown Port of Spain yesterday after Value Added Tax (VAT) was removed on scores of food items.
During his Budget presentation on October 4, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government had heeded the calls of people over soaring food prices amid Covid-19 and removed VAT on scores of food items which became effective yesterday.
At Wang Li supermarket on Charlotte Street, proprietor Wang Li said yesterday: “It’s not much difference. Give or take about $1 or $2. It’s stress for the cashiers, and workers at the front. People will want to know the prices of the items.”
Supervisor at the supermarket, Dexter Emmanuel, said companies are going to say it’s old stock, adding, “Even if the prices drop, it’s not going to be by much. By December, the prices will be back to normal. It’s not just here. It’s worldwide. It’s the price at the international and local ports. Poorer people will always have to absorb the costs. We import most of our food. We have a huge food import bill.”
In the background, it was business as usual. Some customers bought basic items like flour, rice and oil. Some shoppers bought treats like strawberry cupcakes, soft drinks and preserved fruits. An employee who gave his name as Anthony kept watch as boxes of products were rolled into the supermarket.
As he left the supermarket, customer Marlon Duran said: “Not much change. I spent about $63.”
Outside on the sidewalk, a Mamoral vendor was selling portugals and apples. Hucksters were selling bottled water at two for $5. One retail shop sold a dozen deyas, complete with wax and wicks, for $32. A woman, who was spritzing her produce, said by noon she gets frustrated telling people to social distance.
Shopping for basic items
On the days leading up to November 1, people complained vehemently about food prices at the supermarkets. Back then, when the Express visited supermarkets, people were satisfying their basic needs, whether it was cheese for Sunday’s macaroni pie, a can of corned beef for dinner, or canned sausages for sandwiches. Tete-a-tetes focused then on the struggles to purchase food, pay rent, and live comfortably. People traded details about the struggles they were undergoing to make ends meet.
Yesterday random checks with several people also revealed they had not yet shopped for November’s groceries but they were not “excited” or “completely sold” at the prospect of lower prices. As he exited Express House yesterday Joseph De Silva said when asked his view: “I haven’t been to the grocery yet. But I noticed prices went up.”
Another sentiment was that people were content to purchase their immediate needs and forego luxuries. Christian Sinnerine, who was delivering goods on Independence Square, said he was shopping for his basic needs. “I am not buying any fancy foods. Just adjust and go along. Buy what you really need. Pay more attention to what you are buying. Keep an eye out for specials. It’s about survival,” he said.
A nuts vendor was overheard saying, “I ate a pack of nuts and drank soft drink all week to pay the WiFi for my child.” Santa Cruz resident Faureel Grant, a mother of five, who was walking along the Brian Lara Promenade, said: “I buy what I want to eat. I go with the flow. I can’t do anything about escalating food prices.”
Winfield Augustus, who was also walking along the Promenade, said while he was browsing through the newspaper, he saw an ad with lower food prices. “I am hoping it would be lower. But we have to remember the food industry is heavily impacted with disruption of shipping routes. The cost of shipping containers is expensive. It’s not going to make much of a difference. I am still concerned about high food prices.”
He added: “I won’t go for luxuries. I would buy basic items. I am not going to gorge myself on epicurean delights. Maybe once in a while I will treat myself. I would advise people to take some time, and look around for specials,” he said.
Tough to buy food
Charlotte Street vendor Molly Mendoza, who lives in Chaguanas, felt food prices are the same. “I packed up my lemons early. Can’t stay in town and be sour. I am going home to prepare for Divali. I am not spending much. But I have to observe the day,” she said. Jewelry vendor Ann Persad added: “It’s the same can of sardines. They are giving one way, and taking the other. They can’t fool us.”
While purchasing homemade sugar cake on Independence Square, secretary Ann Marie Davidson said: “We have to adjust. We have to make do with the little we have.”
Sea Lots resident Sabrina said she found “prices had gone up by about $1 or $2. Not just 50 cents. Now $100 can only get you about two good items. Condensed milk is about $11 to $12. Even $12.50 in some groceries. I know they took the VAT from pigtail. But not much people go off on pigtail”.
She added: “Some people don’t eat pigtail for religious reasons.”
Food vendor Denise Thomas said she noticed the price of pigtail dropped as soon as the Minister announced it. “I does be in the grocery every day. So I know the prices. It’s tough to buy food,” she said.