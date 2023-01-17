THE race to capture the giant African snail (GAS) is on.
Since the Ministry of Agriculture announced its initiative to eradicate the snails through its bounty system, which offers a reward for the capture and submission of the pests, there has been keen interest in people taking up the opportunity to bag $5 per kilogramme (2.2 pounds).
The ministry’s bounty system, which pays people to collect and deliver the snails - dead, alive or in shell form - has been a hot topic on various social media platforms.
The three-week initiative, which started yesterday, will continue until February 6.
The project received an allocation of $3 million as part of the ministry’s budget allocation for fiscal 2022–2023.
Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, responding to questions from the Express via WhatsApp on Sunday, said as part of the project Surveillance and Control of Pernicious Pests and Diseases, a task force was re-established for the monitoring and surveillance of pernicious pests and diseases, inclusive of bat control and GAS, as well as the implementation of mitigation measures for Tuta absoluta, Moruga locust and the sweet potato weevil.
Hosein said the pilot campaign forms part of a multi-pronged approach to decreasing the population of this pest.
“First, the ministry will continue reassessing the problem and adapting solutions to achieve the results we envision.
The education and sensitisation will continue while the other phases are being rolled out.
“The pilot will last three weeks, and we will continue to work with stakeholders to develop a solution. The second phase of this programme will be implemented during the rainy season, and all governments will be involved at that point,” according to Hosein.
Hosein said the initiative is popular in other Caricom countries.
“The Ministry of Agriculture technical team studied many examples, and similar programmes have been used in other Caricom nations. This is one of many strategies being rolled out by the MALF. It’s part of an overall strategy to decrease the population of snails. Combating this problem can only be done with the support of everyone and all stakeholders. Therefore, the other phases of this programme will be rolled out during the year and involve multiple agencies and entities,” Hosein said.
President of the Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ASTT), Daryl Rampersad, in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, commended the agriculture ministry for the initiative.
However, he said more must be done to boost the Guinea fowl population, which is also a possible solution to the giant African snails.
“Guinea fowls have helped the farmers tremendously. The Government should do more to preserve the population of Guinea fowl, so we also hope to see this taking place,” Rampersad said.
According to Rampersad, the GAS is also rampant in Tobago. He said the ASTT has also been working to eradicate the snail population through its outreach programme by giving out snail bait in Felicity, Orange Grove, Sangre Grande and Maracas, St Joseph.
Rampersad said he wants to see a programme showing those eager to capture the snails to do so without getting harmed.
“These snails should not be handled without proper protection and sanitation, as they can also be deadly to humans. What we also want to see is programmes that inform the public how to handle these very deadly snails to avoid anyone getting sick,” he said.
With the initiative in full swing, the ministry has offered guidelines for collecting African giant snails.
-Collect snails using gloves or plastic bags. Do not use your bare hands.
-Place in plastic bags, preferably clear ones. Do not use feed bags.
-Drop off sites: County Caroni Office, Southern Main Road Chase Village, or County St George West (Farm Road Curepe). Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday only from 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Payments will be made via cheque.