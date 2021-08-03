THERE was little warning before the rivers came down yesterday.
Sunshine turned to black clouds around 3 p.m., which released a torrent of rain that flowed into rivers in and around Port of Spain.
As rivers burst their banks, the flash flooding hit Downtown Port of Spain, Maraval, St Ann’s and Cascade.
The fast-flowing, muddy waters dumped several tonnes of mud and debris, along with trees, bottles, furniture in East and Downtown Port of Spain.
In Cascade, the volume of water was so powerful that it caused cars parked on the road to slam into one another.
Several toppled into the river and were carried away.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service said the bad weather event began at 3 p.m. and ended around 3.45 p.m. But with mud, trees and rubbish choking its path, the East Dry River burst its banks around 3.30 p.m., turning Duncan and Nelson streets into what looked like rivers.
The TTMS advised that August is likely to be wetter than usual, and said flooding is a concern.
South Quay and East Port of Spain were covered by mud, wood, a few tree trunks; and rubbish was piled on the road almost a foot deep in some areas.
There were no reports of injuries.
The Ministry of Local Government reported street flooding in Port of Spain at City Gate, Western Main Road, Sea Lots, Nelson Street, Duncan Street, Mucurapo Road, Ethel Street, St James, Long Circular Road and Upper Bournes Road.
In Maraval there was flooding along Saddle Road, Andalusia and La Seiva, as well as St Ann’s and Cascade.
‘Never saw it like this’
People said they watched large tree trunks float past their homes.
“This is not a flood here, this is rubbish,” said 50-year-old Felix Alexander, who was shovelling dirt, mud and dead plants from in front Gillette’s Building Supplies at Duncan Street, where he works.
As he cleared a path, vehicles entering Port of Spain backed up to the NP flyover. “The last time it was like this was almost eight or ten years ago,” he said.
Laventille resident Francis Simmons, 62, stood on the corner of Duncan and Queen streets and looked at the debris. “I have been living in Laventille for 51 years and I have never seen it this bad, with Duncan and Nelson streets like rivers,” he said.
“I saw a whole dining set floating down the road,” said a man next to him.
Higher up Duncan Street, the aftermath of the flood appeared worse.
One man said, “Me and my friends walked to the Dry River to check the banks, and we realised that water was overflowing and by the time we got back to Duncan Street, all in our yards was flood.”
At both Duncan Street and Nelson Street, there was flooding in the yards of the Housing Development Corporation apartment complexes, and residents were seen sweeping out the debris.
They said the rising waters did not make it into their homes.
“For a lot of residents, the water got to their bottom steps and then it ran off,” said one resident.
At City Gate, commuters made their way into the transit hub by walking through Broadway, as the front of City Gate was impassable because of high water.
Passengers entering into the capital city were also blocked by floodwaters.
The Guard and Emergency Branch used one of its trucks to transport passengers from City Gate to Independence Square.
The Disaster Management Unit of the Ministry of Local Government has been activated, Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said.
Hosein said he issued a call to corporations not impacted to adopt an “all-of-corporation” approach to ensure other areas which were affected received assistance with equipment and relief supplies.
“Equipment and resources from the various municipal corporations, CEPEP and the Ministry of Works and Transport have already been mobilised to assist with clearing of debris and sediments caused by the heavy rainfall,” he added.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said his officers would allow people affected by the flooding to be out last night to assist in clean-up operations.
In a statement, he said because of the excess flooding, there may have been many people on the road without curfew passes.
These would have included workers of the Port of Spain City Corporation who would be assisting with moving debris strewn across the road.
Employees of the Ministry of Works and Transport, as well as family members helping relatives who have been affected, were also expected to be out last night.