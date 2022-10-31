Almost 24 hours after a Princes Town teenager left her home, she was found by the authorities and returned to her family.
At around 5.40 p.m. on Monday, Suraya Boodan, 14, was found at New Grant.
Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) captain Vallence Rambharat told the Express that the missing girl was located near New Grant junction, and a team member assisted police officers in reuniting her with her family.
She was also taken to the Princes Town police station to check in with police officers as a missing person report was filed by her father in the early hours of Monday.
On Sunday evening, Suraya, a pupil of St Stephen’s College, was with her younger sister at their home at Petite Café, Indian Walk, while their father left home on business.
At around 6 p.m. Suraya was seen walking into Maingot Street.
Her father, Randall Boodan, 44, told the Express that he returned home minutes after Suraya left.
He immediately began enquiring about her whereabouts and searched for her.
Nothing appeared to be missing from her room, he said.
Hours later at around 2.30 a.m. on Monday, with no success in finding his older daughter, the father went to the Princes Town police station and reported her missing.
Rambharat said that the team members worked closely with police officers and the family to return Suraya safely in the quickest possible time.
In a post on their social media page, the HSRT wrote, “Excellent collaborative work among her parents, the Anti Kidnapping Unit led by ASP Daryl Ramdass, Southern Division, Sargeant Harrilal, PC Navin Arjoon, Hunters Search and Rescue Team members Captain Vallence Rambharat, Kesraj"Tonga" Sooknanan, Commander Shamsudeen Ayube and Bissoondath"Mamoo"Seeram, all who worked round the clock to locate her. Suraya is currently at the Princes Town Police Station. Thanks all for sharing. It assisted the entire team greatly. We wish Suraya all the best.”