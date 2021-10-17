The shameful state of Panday’s hometown

The roads that connect the rural village of St Julien are crumbling, with massive landslides, craters and potholes threatening to maroon an entire community from the rest of the country.
Each day, 59-year-old Christiana Ramdeen sits at the front of her wooden house, inches away from a road on the verge of collapse.
A plunging gap between Ramdeen’s home and the nearest neighbour has been growing since 2018, she said, taking with it more than 50 per cent of the roadway.
What is left of this road that connects the inner section of the village to Princes Town and New Grant is only reinforced by gravel donated by desperate villagers.
At least three times, she said, the house she lives in has been re-built against the crumbling earth. But the thought of her home’s impending collapse is one she lies awake with at night. Unemployed, ailing and surviving on government grants, she said she has nowhere else to go.
“Since 2018 I have been reporting it and it has been like this since then to now. I have been reporting it to the Member of Parliament, I got a letter from him saying they would talk about it in Parliament, but nothing ever came out of it. It is affecting my house. Look at my house, every point is at a different level because when the land is caving it is pulling underneath. Just as it is pulling, I am constantly fixing,” she told the Express in an interview earlier this month.
“I have been living here since 1987, it has been caving in and I have had to keep moving up and up. The house caved in when I was pregnant and I was in the house, we have been moving and moving. Up to today, nothing has been done about it. I have been building and fixing the house. The front of the house meeting the roadway is now four feet. It used to be seven feet high. Last year for Divali we tried to fix it because it was just muddy and caved-in,” she said.
Like Ramdeen, residents of St Julien say that living in the area and commuting through its roads have left many frustrated and desperate. Some told the Express in interviews last week that they felt excluded from the national narrative.
Further into the community, past the St Julien Recreation Ground, residents last month staged a protest to highlight the road’s deterioration, calling for aid from the Ministry of Works and Transport, whom they said was responsible for this area.
When the Express visited, the roads remained cratered by deep potholes, with at least four major landslides counted along the route.
“I have to change my tyres often and even the taxis that work here don’t make a single dollar. All of it has to go into the repairs. It is really disgusting because this is a shortcut that connects hundreds of people, but you can barely use it,” said one resident.
“For years the road has been like this, and they haven’t been doing anything at all. The sad thing is this is the road former prime minister Basdeo Panday used to walk to go to school in St Julien and the village will soon be cut off,” said another.
Living near another slippage, one resident, who asked not to be named, told the Express that repairs to the road have not been undertaken for more than a decade.
Heaps of crushed bricks donated by residents, she said, is what upholds what is left of the only way out of the area.
And each day, a tilted electricity pole close to the slippage, she said, threatens to fall over.
“It has been ten or 15 years since this road has not been fixed. Recently there was a protest, and the media came but I don’t know what to say about the roads. Right next to me is this large cave-in and someone from the area brought crushed up bricks to try to hold it up. It is hard for people to pass here. Everything in my vehicle is affected, I have a daughter working in Princes Town... no taxis work inside here so every day we have to pick her up at Persad’s (Supermarket at New Grant Junction). Every month we have to fix something in the car,” she said.
According to the resident, villagers created a petition to the ministry asking for road repairs. However, without resolve, she said, they are unsure of how they will be able to leave the area.
“We don’t have access to either side, if you go lower down, it goes to Hard Bargain and Williamsville. We can’t escape the roads on either point. Some of the neighbours have been trying to create a petition since last week. It is affecting everyone. Without vehicles, it is impossible to get out of here. The cave-in is not affecting my house yet, but it is not something you can predict, you never know. It is really bad,” she said.
The Express contacted Member of Parliament for the area, Barry Padarath, to ask what could be done to address resident’s concerns. Padarath told the Express he has been very firm on this particular issue.
A video in which Padarath, chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation Gowrie Roopnarine and the area’s councillor, Latchmi Narine Ramdhan, called on Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan for a response was sent to the Express.
“It was on the 15th of September 2020 that I first wrote to Rohan Sinanan raising these issues of the landslides that are affecting several residents in this area, together with the rehabilitation of this road. Since then, we have had several pieces of correspondence sent to the honourable minister. We have only had one response from the Minister indicating from his secretariat that they would be reviewing the matter and sending a geotechnical team. Since September 2020, one year ago, absolutely nothing has happened,” said Padarath in the video.
According to Padarath, contact was made with Sinanan about the issue in Parliament and outside of Parliament. He said a petition was made by villagers and sent to the minister. In addition to this, he said, the regional corporation offered assistance in cooperation and equipment if necessary.
“Since then, it has fallen on deaf ears... One year has gone, several residents have lost their homes and the road is almost impassable. If this continues, what you’ll see happening is the entire community will be cut off from that access point. We are calling on the Minister of Works and Transport. We are tired of hearing they have no funding. If you have millions of dollars for vanity projects, million-dollar cars, etc, you can fix the roads here in St Julien and throughout the country,” he said.
The Express also contacted Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan about residents’ concerns. To date, no response was received.
