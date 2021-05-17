The SoE and you

The President’s proclamation of the state of emergency (SoE) will be debated in the Parliament within two weeks.
According to the Constitution, within three days of the making of the proclamation, the President shall deliver to the Speaker for presentation to the House of Representatives a statement setting out the specific grounds on which the decision to declare the existence of a state of public emergency was based, and a date shall be fixed for a debate on this statement as soon as practicable but in any event not later than 15 days from the date of the proclamation.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi told the Express by phone yesterday that within the next 15 days there will be a debate on both the statement of the President and the extension beyond 15 days.
The SoE date is indefinite but the public health regulations signed by the Health Minister is up to July 4.
The AG noted former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar did just this when she declared a state of emergency in August 2011 and in September there was a debate.
Al-Rawi said these regulations are subject to report and he anticipates it would be more prudent to have the debate lower down the line to the 15 days to have a good understanding as to how it has been working.
Under the revised regulations, outdoor activities and exercising are prohibited. This includes walking, jogging, hiking outdoors in any public space.
Previously, persons were allowed to exercise outdoors once a mask was worn. This is now banned.
This move also came as a video was circulated on Sunday showing scores of vehicles parked at Chaguaramas where many people had gone to hike and exercise.
Public spaces
Many questions have been raised as to what exactly is a public space because under the SoE regulations there is to be no gathering in public spaces.
A public place is defined as:
• Any highway, street, public park or garden, any beach, sea, river, stream, pond, spring or similar body of water, and any public pool or mud volcano or mud pools;
• any public bridge, road, lane, footway, square, court, alley or passage, whether a thoroughfare or not;
• any open or enclosed space to which, for the time being, the public have or are permitted to have access whether on payment or otherwise.
Police powers
With respect to police power, under the SoE, the police can arrest without a warrant and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force are granted police powers of arrest.
Under regulation 8 of the SoE, police officers may:
• Arrest anyone without a warrant who “he reasonably suspects has acted or is acting or is about to act in a manner prejudicial to public health, public safety or to public order”. The officer may also arrest someone he reasonably suspects “is about to commit an offence” under the regulations.
• The officer may use such force “as may appear to him to be necessary” for the arrest or to prevent the person’s escape.
• Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force shall be granted powers of a police officer if called upon by the Police Commissioner to assist.
• Drivers must stop when asked to do so by officers and comply with instructions.
• “Police officer” also refers to Special Reserve and Municipal Police Officers.
• Police officers or TTDF members assisting officers, can seize or prohibit the use of “specified articles” by any person or prohibit anyone from travelling “except in accordance with permission given to by such authority or person as may be specified”. They can also order anyone to leave a place or not visit any place or area.
• Police officers also have the power to disperse a gathering or remove any person from a gathering. They are also able to, in the case of a child, take the child to their home and ensure the child complies with instructions.
A person is fined $250,000 and six months jail time for breaching SoE regulations.
Also under the SoE regulations, anyone who contravenes the regulations “commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $250,000 and to imprisonment for six months”.
Part 13 of the regulations states any actions done by officials under “lawful direction” will not be liable to legal action: “No person shall be liable to any suit or action in respect of any act done under lawful direction and authority pursuant to the provisions of these regulations.”