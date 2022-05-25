If Madan Gopal were alive today, this mystic would have welcomed a visitor into the home he conjured from a restless mind, then built himself by hand.
To be led through the concrete arches, past the carvings of Hindu gods along a cobblestone path, to a garden resembling India’s famed Taj Mahal.
To marvel at the life-sized sculptures of the sacred cows, cobras and elephants, and the ashoka trees lining a pond reflecting the sun rising over the shrine constructed atop the edifice.
To follow a labyrinth of passages past stone tables, beds and sinks before descending into an underground swimming pool of cool, clear water to contemplate, or ascending the spiral staircase to the rooftop temple to worship.
The stone castle in Endeavour, Chaguanas, was unlike anything on the island, Madan Gopal’s gift to Trinidad, as worthy an attraction as the Temple in the Sea.
Murder ended that.
In June 2009, someone poured acid on Gopal as he slept in a hammock outside a neighbour’s house.
He died a week later at hospital.
He named the person who did this to him. The crime unsurprisingly was never solved.
The castle is now abandoned, occupied by drifters, gutted by thieves, guarded by wasps.
But it’s worth saving, and this is why.
During the 1940s when India won its independence from imperial rule, Trinidad-born Mahabir Persad (a child of indentureship 1834-1917) returned to the motherland with his siblings and widowed mother.
Persad became a celebrated artist in New Delhi, India, and several of his sons, including Gopal, followed in his footsteps.
In 1983, Persad returned to Trinidad with Gopal, and began working on projects for the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC).
Gopal, who had studied criminology and forensic science in India, was then a 40-year-old with the ability to carve life-like statues of concrete, clay, fibreglass and bronze.
He chose his art, and set about teaching his skills and sculpting those Hindu incarnations of God that you can find in temples across Trinidad.
Among his most recognisable creations is the Shiva murti at the entrance to the NCIC’s Divali Nagar in Chaguanas, and in Waterloo, and a bust at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya. With his father and brother, Balkishan Guru, Gopal also created the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Port of Spain, and the bronze monument in Georgetown, Guyana, commemorating the arrival of Indian indentured labourers.
Among his most controversial was the one commissioned by then Clico chairman Lawrence Duprey, the $100,000 “Sparrow that resembled Calypso Rose” statue at the St Ann’s East roundabout, Port of Spain.
Finding love
Gopal also found love in Molly, whom he married and started a life in Endeavour with her children, Carol, Jennifer and Bobby.
It was during that marriage that he started on the castle (around 1985-86), said Carol, who would end up learning all of the pottery and ceramic-making skills from Gopal, and starting a business out of it.
“Everything you see there, he did by hand,” she said.
Gopal, who once went door to door selling framed photos of the Hindu deities to earn extra money, sculpted murtis for the Divine Life Society, put on exhibitions of his work at the Gulf City Mall, and visited India, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Guyana.
By the time that marriage to Molly ended in divorce in 1994, all three levels of the castle structure were already there, but Molly had moved out, her children married and making their own lives.
Gopal would find companionship three years later with mother-of-three Sumati Sawh, who was his “art student”.
And together, they found a way to fund the place almost to completion.
Sawh told us this week: “He was committed to that house. He did not care what it was costing him. All hours of the night, he would get up and do things. He liked me to criticise his work. He wanted to know where he was going wrong. I was the one to find fault, to say that is not looking good. And he would try to explain why it had to be so...if you do this with it, it would look so light, resting on the earth. A brilliant mind.”
She said of him: “Always thoughtful and loving person. Never wanted to see a couple quarrel. Always the one to say sorry first, to accept the blame, to move on. And to everyone he met, to say thank you.”
She said Gopal was able to get an Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) loan for his ponds and pool since he said it would be a tilapia farm. He also took a big loan from the now defunct Hindu Credit Union, and she was able to pay off the loan through one of her relatives.
More than a million dollars was spent, she said.
Alcoholism and depression
But there be a slow descent into alcoholism from which Gopal never emerged.
Said Sawh: “In 2004, he was knocked down by a car while crossing the road to reach a murti he was making. He broke his leg and got brain injuries.
“From then to the time he died, he would be in a depression sometimes. And he drank too much. It was easy for him to get it, too, because everyone knew him, and everyone in the village loved him. During that time, it was very hard for me, trying to take care of three children, and deal with that mortgage”.
His experience at the unveiling of the bronze Mighty Sparrow statue in July 2001 did not help either, she said.
“I was with him that day. I would never forget how his face changed when the curtain came off and they said, well that not looking like Sparrow, it was Calypso Rose. He was so disappointed. All the moods of an artist came out”.
But the castle project kept him going, she said.
“He would say some people will never get the chance to go India, so he was trying to bring India to Trinidad. To build a Taj Mahal, with the pond and these ashoka trees lining it. He wanted to leave something to be remembered by.”
She recalls the day it all ended.
“It was a Friday night. He was out drinking and when he came home, calling out to me. I didn’t want to hear him. But that was the time he needed help”.
She would find him the following morning in the balcony, wrapped in a sheet, burns to most of his body. He died a week later at a private hospital from chemical burns.
The castle was 90 per cent complete, and Sawh said she tried to carry on, renting out two spaces to tenants, adding to the stonework using the skills taught by her love, always intending to complete Gopal’s dream.
But that too would not happen.
In 2017, intruders broke into the castle and attacked Sawh and one of her daughters, the motive for which was never established.
“I just know they wanted to hurt me bad. I suffered a fractured skull, a broken jaw, nose, seven broken ribs. I woke up in the hospital. And I never went back to that house. I moved out to where I now live and started over again, with nothing,” she said.
Three months ago, Sawh said she visited the castle.
“I walked in, and just had to run back out. It was too much. It took me years to deal with what happened there. So I holding on the good memories. Gopal was a gift”.
Had he lived, Madan Gopal would have been 79 years old in October.
• NOTE: There is a “For Sale” sign on the front wall of the stone castle. If you want to own it, the asking price is $2.1 million.
