THE TIME IS NOW

A bill in the hand is better than none in the bush.
This was the gist of what Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe said yesterday in a passionate contribution to the debate on the Tobago Self-Government Amendment Bill in which she hit both the national Opposition as well as the Opposition in Tobago.
“If not us, who. If not now, when,” she asked, urging Tobagonians in the “spirit of ANR Robinson and others” to embrace the opportunity offered by the legislation.
“Here we are presented with the chance to make a leap. [But] we risk remaining stagnant for another 25 to 40 years if we do not pass this legislation, Madam Speaker, simply because the Opposition has chosen to withhold its support. So [for the opposers of the bill] it is all or nothing. The whole hog or none, to the detriment of our people and our island’s development,” she thundered. “What next? What does the Opposition have to offer to advance this internal self-government movement?” she asked. “Must we wait another 40 years? This bill represents 14 years of consultation, research, resources and political goodwill about to go to waste,” she said.
“Is the UNC prepared to give Tobago something better? Are we to believe that you (the UNC) will give us (Tobago) a larger allocation of the budget when you already think 4.03 per cent is too much? Do we believe that you are going to extend to us more opportunities for investment in our development when you think money spent on the ferries and on our airport is too much?...There is a saying that some people will sink the ship if they can’t be the captain. That there are those who would burn the city down to rule the ashes,” Cudjoe stated, in a return to fiery rhetoric for which she had become known on the campaign trail.
She said the Opposition said let Sandals go, and when it (the Opposition in Tobago) gets into government they will bring back Sandals.
Tobagonians never asked for secession
Cudjoe said it was the Joint Select Committee’s (JSC) remit to give Tobago self-government within the unitary state.
“Secession was nowhere on our radar. So there are those who are trying to piggyback (the self-government within the unitary state) movement to foist on Tobago a talk of secession and when you call them out, they want to hide and run....That is the kind of talk they have been posing to the people of Tobago because they think they do not read and don’t know better. But we [in Tobago] are all about preserving the unitary state,” she said.
Cudjoe said those who wanted secession and federalism needed to go back out there and engage the people of Tobago on those issues. She said she had followed from 2009 the Tobago internal self-government movement, and at no point did the people of Tobago want secession. She urged Tobagonians to go online and read the bill so they would recognise that they have been fooled by those who don’t want to see the legislation passed because they believe it is going to be a win for the PNM.
“They (the Opposition in Trinidad and in Tobago) are asking us to reject the bill, to reject equal status in the Constitution, granting law-making powers, reject 11 nautical miles of executive jurisdiction. We are being asked to reject a larger allocation, the ability to borrow and to finance our development, to develop sports and other areas” the Sport Minister said, asking: “How is that dangerous?”
“They are trying to derail the process and at the end of process none of us would win. “A bill in the hand is better than a bill to come sometime in the future,” she emphasised.
Talking to the people of Tobago, she said: “Embrace these gains and strengthen our capacity and economy. Let us seize the opportunity. Our time is now,” Cudjoe said.
She said some of the persons who gave comments on the bill had political grudges and many ran against the PNM in some format. “We welcome their comments and we continue to do our very best to present the best piece of legislation,” she said.
Seize the opportunity
Cudjoe said the JSC Report and its recommendations were not done arbitrarily but came after extensive consultation with members of the political parties in Tobago, with the Assemblymen, with members of the Tobago community. “We went back and made changes, we took the licks, they hung us out to dry on the different talk shows and we listened, we took notes, we went through each and every comment. So to sit here and hear those opposite say that the process was bogus. We (the JSC Members) sat there some days for seven hours going through, line by line,” she said, referring to the conscientious efforts of the JSC.
“So to come and say it was not a fair process. Everyone who submitted comments, we sat and we waited and deliberated,” she said, adding that the Opposition Members on the committee were either “just (playing) blind” or “misleading the public”.
She said several of the amendments were accepted, adding that more and more responsibility had been given to the Tobago Island Government and the proposal was to enshrine this in the Constitution. She said the bill gave Tobago a role in the Public Service Commission and Teaching Service Commission and removed the “dominance of the Cabinet” over prescribed areas of policy.
“So the bills before us are a far cry from what you saw on April 30 and May 1 and there are some people going around with the old booklet and fooling Tobagonians into believing that no changes were made,” she said.
“At the end of the day, for me it is not about what happens today or tomorrow or what kind of vote that the Opposition takes. That [their vote] is up to them. Madam Speaker, I am now concerned about what happens to Tobagonians in the days, weeks and months to come. Are we going to have another Sandals moment, when the naysayers proclaim victory but have nothing to offer to compensate for the loss of the projected benefits to Tobago? I ask this House especially those opposite who have made up their minds to oppose this bill, if we don’t pass this legislation, what are your proposals going forward? How and when do we restart the process? Are we going to have another set of consultations? Are we going to do consultations through the length and breadth of Trinidad as you (the UNC) proposed in your press conference yesterday?”
She said the bill was not about elections, but had been on the parliamentary agenda long before any deadlock in Tobago.