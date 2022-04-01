The torture of Tricia

In 2018, the killing of Tricia Farrow was one of 516 homicides in this country and one of the most heinous that year.
Her body was found on September 24, Republic Day, when the Farrow family might have gathered on the public holiday for a cook-out or a lime.
Instead, they assembled in grief over the torment that their beloved Tricia suffered in her last moments.
Tricia, 43, was found three days after she went missing from the home she shared with her husband and family at Hillview Drive, Morne Roche, Williamsville.
The discovery of her decomposing body led to the belief that she was killed on the very night she left home.
She was found behind an unoccupied house not far from where she lived.
A resident picked up on a stench, which led to the horrific discovery of Tricia’s body.
There was torture before death. She had been hog-tied, her head bashed in, a belt wrapped around her neck, tied to a PVC pipeline on the ground, and her pants pulled halfway down her legs.
Her killer then strangled her.
The homicide in the serene rural village of Morne Roche stunned residents, many of whom were related to Tricia, or neighbours who considered her their family.
The residents were left on edge, wondering if a predator was on the loose in their community.
There was no clear motive for Tricia’s killing, but homicide detectives were informed by her family that six months before her death, she was sexually assaulted by a man, but the matter was not reported to police at the time of the incident.
Another death
Death again reached the doorstep of the Farrow family this week, with the discovery of the body of Tricia’s uncle, Roger Farrow, in the village.
The family members believe he, too, was a victim of murder—but they await the results of an autopsy that will determine the cause of death.
Roger, 59, a CEPEP employee and cricket umpire, was described as a quiet, peaceful person who loved sports and liming, and had no enemies.
A family member reported him missing to the Gasparillo police, and relatives began to print flyers in the search for him.
Around 4.30 in the afternoon, his body was discovered by a contractor and two employees dropping off lumber at the stockpile yard.
Speaking to reporters this week, relatives told of their distress and fear over the unsolved killing of Tricia.
One of Tricia’s cousins, Dwight Brizan, commented that he feels police detectives did not investigate her homicide case properly and that there was not enough police action in their community to lead to an arrest.
“The police did not come around and do an investigation. They needed to shake down doors,” he said on Tuesday.
His sister, Anesa Brizan, agreed the family felt let down by the police investigation, or lack thereof.
“It was not something we can forget or push under the rug. Nobody will ever forget what happened to her. It is something that always has our family members looking over our shoulders and behind our backs because we never know who did that to her. We always have to pay attention to how we go out and come into our homes,” she said.
Two years ago, when the Express spoke with Tricia’s family, they recalled that police tracker dogs were not brought into the search for her, which might have led to the earlier discovery of her body.
They had said that they pointed out a suspect to police investigators.
That man lived in the community, and even attended Tricia’s wake.
‘A terrible loss’
Another of Tricia’s cousins, who did not want to be named, said the police did not treat the case fairly.
People from the area were detained for questioning, but no one was arrested or charged with the killing.
“We never felt comfortable in our community after that. I have children and have to watch their every move. It was not like that when I was growing up, but sadly this is how my children and my family have to live now—in fear,” said the cousin.
Mavis Farrow, two years older than her cousin, Tricia, said the police did not do enough to investigate the case.
Farrow said her cousin lived a life of hardship, challenged by poverty.
She recalled that Tricia was born on January 25, 1973, and had six children before she reached the age of 30.
By the age of 35 years old, she had already lost both her parents.
Tricia also suffered the tragic loss of one of her sons to pneumonia. The boy fell ill at home, and doctors were unable to save him at the hospital, she said.
“Tricia and I grew up together, very close. We used to go down good and go back very far. Our fathers were brothers.
“She used to come by my house and spend the day—eating, liming and old-talking,” she said.
Farrow said they both attended Gasparillo Government Primary School, then Tricia went on to Marabella Junior Secondary School.
She said Tricia had her first of six children when she was around 17 years old and worked with the Unemployment Relief Programme, the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme, and did domestic jobs.
When Tricia went missing, one of her children called Farrow, asking for her.
“I used to warn Tricia about walking on the road at night. You never know who is out there, watching and waiting for a moment to get you. When they brought to me the news that she died, I started to bawl and cry. I broke down and cried for my cousin, who was like my sister. I could not catch myself for her funeral. She was a terrible loss to our family,” said Farrow.
“Although years have passed, the police are supposed to still be investigating Tricia’s death. The officers must do their job, especially since it was such a horrible crime, and the family should get justice,” she added.
Detectives of the Homicide Bureau, Region III, said the case remains open.
— Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information to the TTPS app.