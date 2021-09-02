The tragic end of advantaged Amy

This is the tragic story of the life and death of Amy Leslie James who was born to a teenaged mother, raped twice by the age of nine, got pregnant at 16 and killed at 19.
Amy’s body was found on a clear morning on November 17, 2018, in an unceremonious grave in the bushes off a track in Santa Barbara Boulevard.
A hunter’s dog was drawn to the scent of the decomposed remains of the teenager, hog-tied and a bag over her head, her possessions scattered nearby.
It was a ruthless and cold-blooded end for the once vibrant and ambitious Amy, who seemed to want only love, as signified by the heart tattoo on her upper left thigh.
That tattoo was her identifying mark, during the visual examination of the body at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, when her identity was confirmed.
A post-mortem concluded that she died of asphyxia and her killing remains unsolved to this day.
Amy’s mother, Akim Veronica James, said her first-born child brought her nothing but immense joy, strength, and courage in life.
James struggled and made sacrifices to provide an education, a safe home and a healthy lifestyle for Amy.
In a phone interview with the Express on Sunday, James said she was a teenager when she gave birth to Amy, and their mother-daughter relationship was a blend of compassion, care and survival.
James choked back tears as she said Amy was raped when she was eight years old, and again when she was nine.
“I was 15 years old when I had Amy. I did not have much education as a child. We had a very close relationship. That was until two relatives raped my daughter on separate occasions.
“I had tried to get justice for her. Since she was eight years old, I am behind the police for justice for her.
“After I wrote to the Police Complaints Authority that is when the case reached the court. I used to fight for justice for my child.
“I am a person who will cuss anybody when things are unfair. I had reached out to people in authority and nobody wanted to give me a hearing. I got well-known to the police because of my anger,” said the mother.
“Amy was a very loving and intelligent child. But after she was raped, she lost faith. From being jolly, she went silent and she became an indoor child.
“She was a silent child for years. She did not talk about what happened to her. She did not get the counselling she needed.”
Rough times
“Her teachers thought she was not capable of passing her Secondary Entrance Examination, but she did,” said the mother.
“We had rough times because I think I pressured her too much to get an education because I was not too educated and I wanted her to be better off.
“She could read and write, and she got about 65 per cent or 70 per cent in school, but after the sexual abuse she fell back and wrote SEA late. She had passed for Chaguanas South Secondary.
“That get cut short because the relative who was out on bail for one of the rape offences was living Enterprise and used to lime by KFC in Montrose.
“She used to have to pass right there to get a taxi and because of the rape trauma, she could not handle seeing the man almost every day.
“The police told me they could not do anything about that because it is a public place. I tried to get a transfer for her out of that school but I could not. And she dropped out of school when she was 16, she was in Form One,” said James.
And over those years, the cases against the male relatives who raped Amy seem to stall at the courts, said James.
“She never got justice for the rape offences. With one of the matters, the accused faced a judge once and I never heard about it again. There was a hearing at Tunapuna court and I do not know what happened with that after.
“A man told me that since Amy is gone those cases are dead too in the courts. That tripped me off because although she is dead, that means that the people who did that to her will never be brought to justice. They are free to rape other people children. I am still so annoyed and frustrated by that,” said the mother.
As a teenage school drop-out, Amy got into a relationship with a man and got pregnant.
She moved in with him and he was abusive to her, and although there was physical violence which led the relationship to be on-and-off, Amy stuck it out.
She had her second son by Caesarean section seven months before she was killed.
James said six days before her disappearance, Amy was threatened with death if she ended a relationship with the man.
Still, Amy found the courage and left him, said James.
That man was not detained by police in Amy’s disappearance, nor did he attend her funeral, said the mother.
The last day
The last day James saw her beautiful daughter was on November 11, 2018.
James had looked after Amy’s children, aged three and seven months, while she (Amy) went to a party. The next day, Amy took her two sons and went to her father’s residence in Curepe.
Later that night, Amy’s sister found the two children asleep in a room, and Amy had disappeared.
James said the sister posted on social media that Amy was missing, and after more than a day with no leads on her whereabouts, a report was made to the police.
The family was told Amy was seen liming at the Golden Ashtray bar at Curepe junction.
“I had wondered if she was going through post-partum depression because of how she left the children like that that night. Amy knew she could have left the children with me if she wanted to go out somewhere,” said James.
“I went by the Golden Ashtray bar to look for my child. I walked the whole of Curepe, even where all those drugs places were. You never know, stress could make people do all kinds of things. I said to myself that even if my daughter took drugs, I will find her and help her.
“That Friday night I went into the bar, I showed people photos of my daughter and asked people if they had seen her.
“They said that she used to come here, but for several months they had not seen her.
“The bartender took a photo of my daughter and my phone number. The DJ said to stick around just in case she came,” she said.
“I stayed there until dawn—the morning of November 17, 2018—looking out for her. I got a bad feeling. It was a bad feeling in my belly.
“I called my cousin in Curepe to talk. She told me to call Amy’s father and that was when he told me that they found a body.
“It turned out to be her,” said the mother.
Anger, pain
James is filled with anger, hurt and bitterness towards the system that she said has failed her daughter.
She admitted there were times when she has acted on this rage, frustrated when those in authority did not answer a cry for help.
Four months ago, James was released from prison after serving three years for attempted arson— she had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the Longdenville Police Station.
She told Express, “Amy’s children were in my care after she died. Children do things that they see.
“I saw Amy’s three-year-old son tying his baby brother’s hands and trying to put a bag over his head. I carried the two children by the Longdenville Police Station. I asked them if they do not have anyone who can talk and take information from children based on what I saw the child doing.
“The response to me—the police started to laugh. Imagine that, and I am trying to get justice for my daughter. I got emotional and I broke down. I felt ashamed. I felt like I couldn’t take it again and I tripped off. I mixed a cocktail and I pitched it at the station,” recalled the mother.
“I know what I did was wrong and served my time in jail for it. But what about those who did those injustices to my daughter, who took advantage of her time and time again?” asked James.
On the other hand, for someone who was a victim of criminal behaviour, a delayed justice system and in need of counselling and mental health recovery, Amy did not lose faith in the law enforcement system and set her ambitions on becoming a police officer.
James said her daughter was moving towards returning to her academic education to get her secondary school subjects in the hope of joining the Police Service.
“She wanted to turn things around and help people even though she did not get the help for herself when she needed it,” said the mother.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279) or to the TTPS app.