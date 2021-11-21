The trench at Wilson Road

A TRENCH has been dug across Wilson Road in Penal, separating residents from the main access route out of the area and causing serious inconvenience to those who frequent it.
This according to residents who told the Express via telephone interviews on Wednesday, that work on the road began two weeks ago with the repair of an underlying leak.
In an attempt to mitigate serious flooding in the area, they said, the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation began construction of a box culvert at that location. However, within days, they said, work was abruptly halted on the project. And since then, they said, the trench has been left open, cutting off the passage of vehicles in and out of the area.
“There was a big hole on the junction. What they did, they came to construct a box drain across the road. They cut the entire road that is the entrance to Wilson Road. The concern is when they cut the road there, there is no access and egress. They came two weeks ago and cut the road and the villagers said WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) had some work to do. WASA came and worked for two days and up until this morning no work had been done on the area.
“The rounds you have to make, which would normally take five minutes from where we live to get to Penal, will now take like 20 minutes. You have to go through all these back roads. The roads themselves, some of them, there is no lighting and with rampant crime I don’t know if they considered all of that. In the event of an emergency, how are these people going to get in here? Not many people knew they were going to work on it, too. I have to work and to get out of here. The taxis that used to come for us have to come half an hour earlier,” said one resident.
“It is a real inconvenience for us here, it is not easy at all. I don’t know if they considered the people in here,” said another.
Residents complained that the prolonged work was not efficiently communicated to those affected. They asked that steel plates be placed along the trench to allow vehicles to pass while awaiting a resumption.
“If work was being done, that’s one thing; and, yes, we appreciate the infrastructure that they are trying to do to prevent the flooding and so on but nothing is being done. If they can put some steel sheets or something so vehicles can come in and out, but that is not happening,” said one resident.
Action
The Express contacted councillor for the area, Kheymwetti Chulan, for an update on the situation. Chulan acknowledged the work is ongoing.
She said a contract to construct the culvert had been issued by the corporation, but that the work had to be halted as a Heritage Petroleum line was discovered directly underneath.
“That area when rain falls it floods because of the cylinder there that had collapsed. We gave out a contract to build a boxed culvert so that the water can flow freely and not flood the roads. When we got the contractors to visit, those cylinders would have been there maybe about 15 years or so and we weren’t aware there was a Heritage line running there. We now have to get approval from Heritage to ensure that we are not interfering with their main lines or anything. It is only when the cylinders were removed, we saw the line was there. That is what is keeping the work back, but the contract has been given out,” said Chulan.
She added that the inconvenience being faced by villagers was noted.
“I know it will be an inconvenience to them, but we are trying to improve the area so it does not flood. It floods heavily in that area when little rain falls. In the floods they would have had to pass through another route, and we are trying to solve the problem there right now,” she said.
Chulan later said she would speak with a bar owner near to the trench to ask if vehicles could be diverted through the bar’s yard. She said she had spoken with residents of the adjacent Digity Trace who did not express an issue with the trench.
Responding to this, one resident said, “We would appreciate the councillors’ involvement but she did not speak with the residents of Wilson Road about this.”
Problem #2
For years, one Mon Repos resident says he has been plagued by the noise coming from a nearby neighbour’s home.
A mixture of crowing roosters, incessant partying and cursing, he said, often torments villagers for hours, sometimes spanning from late nights straight into early mornings. And despite many attempts to have the issue rectified, he said the noise persists.
“Tonight is the second consecutive night of partying, blasting deafening music, a barking dog and constant shouting/cursing/laughing at the top of their voices. Last night, there was even fighting, and it may well have another one tonight because it’s a norm for them.
“It was clear that a disturbance was taking place. Cars were parked all over, people were congregating in the road and on the property, music was blaring, shouting and laughter could clearly be heard. So how can the police observe all this taking place at midnight and just drive away without so much as a warning?” the resident wrote in a social media post in November.
“The worst is that (the neighbour) has several roosters that roam around waking up all the neighbours every morning before sunrise and sometimes in the middle of the night. All of our houses are very close, so the noise is literally a few feet away,” he said.
Speaking to the Express in a telephone interview last week, the resident added that a large portion of the noise comes from the frequent gatherings hosted by the said neighbour. He said an unofficial business is being run from the property.
“Basically, the people that live next door, they make noise in a lot of different ways. They have a lot of parties and people in and out. They sell alcohol, but it is not an official business so there’s always a lot of noise. The noise normally starts around 4 a.m. and continues. I don’t think it ever really stops,” he said.
Though multiple attempts have been made to seek redress through the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), he said no help has come.
He was told by the EMA that such matters should be dealt with through the police. The police, he said, informed him that the matter was a personal one between neighbours.
“They said the most they could do is give them a warning. I’ve made calls at 3 to 4 a.m. when they are having loud parties. They may pass through and give a warning and sometimes they don’t come at all,” he said.
The Express contacted the TTPS to ask if such disturbances could be deemed a breach of the Summary Offences Act of Trinidad and Tobago, carrying a fine of $1,500 or six months imprisonment. The TTPS responded by asking for the address of the said source of noise, which was provided by the Express.