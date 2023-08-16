‘The UNC has risen’

The United National Congress (UNC) is ascending under Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s leadership, and this is evidenced by the popular vote the party received and the gains it has made in People’s National Movement (PNM) strongholds in the local government election.
This according to UNC deputy leaders Jearlean John and Dr Roodal Moonilal, as well as former national security minister and party chairman Jack Warner, who spoke to the Express yesterday.
They believe Persad-Bissessar will lead the UNC to victory in the next general election, which are constitutionally due in 2025.
Warner, however, lamented the low voter turnout, but said it favoured the UNC. “As I told the political leader this morning, we are really the winners, the one seat in Sangre Grande, the seats in Mayaro, we won seats in San Fernando and of course almost swept the Corridor with our numbers, and I am thrilled. I am saying this is a good foundation for 2025,” said Warner.
Warner said he has confidence in Persad-Bissessar’s leadership, as he rubbished the call by the same bitter people who have been hitting her leadership for eight years.
“I ask the question: if not Mrs Persad-Bissessar, who? At the end of the day, she is the unifying factor behind the UNC, she has been a catalyst for progress and change. Why didn’t they move (PM Dr Keith) Rowley after that tremendous Tobago defeat? Why didn’t they remove Rowley in the 7-7 when he lost over 50,000 votes?
“If Mrs Persad-Bissessar was John Doe it would have been different and only because they feel that the role of political leader is more for a man than a woman. Who say so? I don’t share that at all,” he said.
Warner said the UNC has made a dent in PNM strongholds, and Arima is now a “marginal seat”. He noted two UNC candidates in the Arima corporation lost by a small fraction and these seats are subject to a recount.
He pointed out the UNC lost by a few votes in Auzonville, Tunapuna, and in Five Rivers—areas they never controlled before.
“In Five Rivers, out of 15 polling stations the young lady won 12... she lost by 49 votes,” he said.
“Things are looking up. In fact, I suspect Dr Rowley will call an early election if he is sensible, and if he does we will be ready for him. The UNC cannot rest, we have to continue working as if the election has been called yesterday. We have to regroup ourselves and strategise ourselves accordingly because any number can play between now and 2025,” he added.
Popular vote
UNC deputy leader John felt the results show the UNC’s message has resonated with the people across all divides.
“When you look at the numbers, in every area the results went up, and it showed in the eventual outcome of the popular vote where the UNC votes are exponential when compared to the PNM votes. It means our message and engagement with the citizens are resonating,” she said.
She said the UNC is always visible on the ground and responds to the needs of the people.
John also expressed confidence in Persad-Bissessar because of her value system. “People are suffering but yet nobody will really reach out in a language that everybody could hear and respond to, and that is what we felt during this election cycle.
“It was as if the people saying at last someone is hearing us, someone is seeing me. And, basically that is her life’s work. It intersects with the needs of the people,” she said.
According to John, the UNC is a democratic party and this is evident in the faces at a major rally and this means that anybody can be a member.
“People cannot be outside of the UNC and telling us who our leader should be. The leadership comes from the people, comes from the people, and what the results are telling us is that the UNC of today is very satisfied with Mrs Persad-Bissessar,” she said.
John said the youth in particular want a place and space where they can have opportunities and be safe and have a sense of belonging.
These are the things, she said, that worry and keep her up at night.
“Politics is not just old talk, it is work... in our campaign there was a bit of an uproar because Kamla Persad-Bissessar spoke to the normal everyday man and woman in T&T and our results reflected that. In a lot of these seats there was a very narrow loss. The buoyancy of the results showed a lot of people and cast a vote for the UNC, and those who are against us should look at that as a clear indication that the UNC is in a state of ascendancy,” she said.
A historic moment
Deputy leader Moonilal said it was very clear from the results that of all the parties that contested the election, only the UNC showed ascendancy, growth and expansion throughout T&T.
“This is an historic moment where the UNC is on the ascendancy. I am personally very pleased that the party can boast of an expanded presence in the East-West Corridor, in Arima, in Tunapuna, Diego Martin, in Sangre Grande.
“Her leadership augurs well for the future and I think with more hard work we will be successful in the next election,” he said.
“I think the leadership of Mrs Persad-Bissessar and her message ‘stand your ground’ resonates with the majority of people, and that is why the figures show that the UNC won the majority popular vote.
“The two battleground corporations were Sangre Grande and San Fernando and the UNC is the only party that made significant inroads in these two areas,” he added.
Said Moonilal: “I don’t think the PNM has anything to boast about, they have reduced numbers in every single corporation, they have dwindled and in 24 months they will be beaten to a frazzle.”