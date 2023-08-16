‘The UNC has risen’

The United National Congress (UNC) is ascending under Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s leadership, and this is evidenced by the popular vote the party received and the gains it has made in People’s National Movement (PNM) strongholds in the local government election.

This according to UNC deputy leaders Jearlean John and Dr Roodal Moonilal, as well as former national security minister and party chairman Jack Warner, who spoke to the Express yesterday.