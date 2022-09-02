The unsolved mystery of Oma Nanan

On October 3, 1991, Oma Nanan, a Form One pupil, carried out her morning routine in the Talparo home she shared with her mother, father and younger brother, then headed off to school.
“Mammy, I am getting a drop,” she called out as she departed.
Oma disappeared that day. To date, there hasn’t been a trace of her found anywhere that would lead to a breakthrough in the case.
The vanishing of tiny 11-year-old Oma took place at a time when abductions were few, and her missing person case was probably the second after schoolteacher Juliet Tam’s, which took place in the 1980s.
Oma’s disappearance brought issues of human trafficking and paedophilia to the fore, and the nation recoiled in horror at how cruel and callous some citizens had become.
Oma’s name was recalled by the country’s President, Paula-Mae Weekes, last year in her message to the nation marking International Women’s Day, weeks after the loss of Andrea Bharatt and Ashanti Riley, two young women who fell prey to killers.
The President stated in her message, “Having worked for 34 years as prosecutor, defence counsel, trial judge and appellate judge, I know all too well that women falling victim to serial rapists and murderers or disappearing without a trace is not a new phenomenon in our criminal landscape.
“Andrea and Ashanti were but the two most recent victims of men we call monsters—but monsters, monsters of our own making. We gave birth to them, and then failed to effectively nurture and socialise them in our homes and schools, and provide them with a social safety net to address their issues.
“My memory went back to the late ’70s, early ’80s when Juliet Tam and Oma Nanan disappeared, never to be seen again; and Joanne James disappeared and was later found in circumstances chillingly similar to Ashanti Riley.
“Over the years, a number of heart-rending murders moved the nation and provoked social agitation. After each gruesome case, the same revolving excuses, discussions and suggestions—resume hanging; no bail for sex offenders; quicken the pace of justice; regularise ‘PH’ taxis; give women the means to arm themselves—were unpacked, all to no avail.”
Recollections of Oma’s mom
In a recent post on the Facebook profile In Remembrance of Them, which revisited the missing person case of Oma, many readers commented on how the case traumatised them as youngsters, and parents became suspicious of every stranger and strange vehicle that entered their community.
Oma’s mother, Pulbassia Nanan, now 79 years old, still holds hope that her daughter’s case will be solved.
The Express spoke with Nanan on Tuesday, and this is her conversation about her missing daughter and her memory of the events surrounding the case:
“Just today I was packing some clothes and I was looking at her first communion dress.
I was thinking about how she was, how she used to look, how she used to talk, and all her behaviours.
She liked laughing, making jokes, riding bicycles, and climbing trees. She was a tomboy.
We live on Talparo Main Road. Before, the place was not so bright as how it is now developed with a lot of houses. There is a big grocery and buildings right here. Over the years as people have built on the other side, they have put in a concrete footpath between the houses and the road.
The place got really bright and civilised now.
At that time, there were not all of these houses. The houses used to be a distance apart. On one side there were houses, and on the other side was an estate farm with cattle to the front and agricultural crops to the back of the estate.
Cattle used to be grazing all over.
Oma used to ride the bike on the road to the shop, maybe about ten or 12 houses away. She would go all over, riding the bike.
At that time, we did not have so many vehicles on the road, or so many people. On this road, we have neighbours and family. At that time everyone was living together and looking out for one another.
She had passed Common Entrance for the Curepe (Junior) Secondary School. She went to her new school for only one month.
Before that, she went to Brazil Roman Catholic School.
Travelling to go to school was difficult. Most of the time I would drop her to school and meet her in the afternoon to come home.
After a while, she got accustomed to going on her own.
I would travel with her and go to the bus terminus from Brazil to Arima, and from Arima we took the bus to go down to the school.
You know, sometimes I does forget the date she went missing, but I have it written down.
When that time comes, I try to forget it.
Sometimes I try to forget her birthday, too. Her birthday is January 21.
Her brother is one year younger.
Poor fella; we were so confused. At the time, he had to write Common Entrance.
He did not even have a pen or a pencil to write the exam. The morning of the exam, we could not even think about him at the time.
Their dad was alive when Oma went missing. He was not working, he was a pensioner. He passed away 19 years ago.
I used to pay for a vehicle to carry her brother straight to school and back because there were people from here who had children going to the same school that he went to.
But Oma had just started to travel before on her own. That morning, she got ready before me. She told me, ‘Mammy, I am getting a drop,’ and left.
I did not know the person who came for her. I did not get time to see who it was.
My neighbour from down the road was going to work. She said she saw a white 120Y pass and pick up my daughter.
Then she saw it parked lower down in the stretch. But she did not think anything was wrong, so she did not take the number of the vehicle.
At that time, taxis were scarce, so she was hustling to get a car to go to work. The car passed her on the road and picked up Oma.
The car had stopped at a stretch in San Raphael. That stretch was lonely. It was a cocoa field.
The neighbour saw the car stop there, but she did not inform anyone about it because she did not think anything about it.
Oma used to leave home in the morning at about six o’clock, when it is still dark.
Then she leave school at about two o’clock in the afternoon, and would reach home in the evening by around four or five o’clock.
By five o’clock when we did not see her reach back home, we started enquiring around.
Where the car had stopped, people went and searched around there. The police searched, too.
The police were with me right through, especially Corporal Tom, a female police officer. The police lady and her team were with me right through for about seven years.
Any little tip-off they get, they used to go on it. They tried their best. They used to get in touch with me, checking on me. Any leads they got, they would go on it.
Together with me, they went to several places. So I had no complaint about the police. No, they never found anything from her. Nothing. Not a trace.
It was all over we went, tried all kinds of pundits and did plenty services and prayers.
One pundit said she is alive, one said she is dead. I never got a final answer. I just left everything in the hands of God. Our Father will bring justice to me.
I do not know if this case will remain a mystery, or if it will be solved. The people who did this, I do not know if they are dead or if they are living.
I always dream her alive. I did not dream her for a while. The last time I dreamt her, she was with her father, and they were bathing in the sea.
When I dreamt that, he had already passed on.
If anyone can help and give some answers, I would be grateful.
My message to parents is to take care of their children. Make sure that you monitor them in the right way, and know where they are going and who they are going with.
Always know who they are speaking to on their phones, on their Facebook or whatever.
You cannot trust anyone.”
Anyone with information on Oma’s case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477); the TTPS at 555, 999; or send the information to the TTPS app.