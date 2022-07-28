The University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus, has announced that it will not be increasing tuition fees for academic year 2022/2023.
In a news release yesterday, the UWI said Chancellor Robert Bermudez approved a request from the campus to retain current tuition fees for the upcoming academic year.
It noted that the request was made consequent to feedback from prospective and current students of the difficulty in committing to registering for the new year given the uncertainty about the new fee levels.
The campus first raised the issue of fee increases in March when it noted that fees had remained the same for 21 years.
The Government objected to the proposal and suggested that the campus find other ways to address financial shortfalls, including reviewing courses it offered.
In June, the campus announced that in keeping with the Government’s recommendation it would not increase fees for the September semester.
Responding to the news yesterday, president of the St Augustine campus Guild of Students Kobe Sandy said the Guild was in full support of the UWI’s decision not to increase tuition fees.
“The Guild has been very adamant and has been very vociferous in its advocacy against this proposed increase for this academic year. We note that the increase was being proposed of upwards 71 per cent, and under, in varying faculties. We were against that because of the challenges it would have placed students under. Of course there was lack of investigation as to whether the student body could brace for such an increase in one go,” he stated.
“We were uncertain whether the GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses Programme) would have covered the increases. All of these things would have caused the student body to be at a severe disadvantage and that is why we were opposed to the fee increase for this academic year. We are happy about the decision to not go forward with it…,” he added.
Face-face-classes resume
In the release yesterday, the UWI also announced that after more than two years of remote teaching and learning, the St Augustine campus will return to face-to-face operations from September 2022, in time for the start of the 2022/2023 academic year. It said administrative staff returned to physical work in June and the aim is to have the students on campus in the new academic year.
“The campus senior management team is ensuring that physical spaces, such as auditoria, lecture rooms and laboratories are well prepared. Concessionaires will be returning while maintaining safety protocols for the campus community. Students will have full access to conduct labs, visit the Alma Jordan Library and consult with lecturers. Halls of Residence will resume operations and will welcome students to the Joyce Gibson-Inniss Hall (Medical Sciences students), Sir Arthur Lewis and Canada Halls,” the UWI said.