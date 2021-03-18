GLOWING from her pregnancy and smiling in anticipation of being a new homeowner, Shanice Cooper hastened to her job as she left her Belmont home on August 28, 2019.
The last image of the 31-year-old expectant woman would always remain imprinted on the mind of her mother, Annette Philbert, who described her only child as looking “particularly beautiful” that day.
Shanice also radiated with eagerness to not only collect a United States visa that afternoon but of the baby shower she was planning for her unborn son, of moving into her new HDC (Housing Development Corporation) home with recently purchased nursery items, and decorating it with the love and warmth of parenthood.
The joyful expectancy of a new life, new home and a first grandchild has converged into a hollow existence, with sweet memories of her pregnant daughter alongside the agony of her disappearance.
By that afternoon when Shanice did not return to her home in Boissiere Lane or answer her cellphone and did not meet with the woman to pick her up to collect her visa at the US Embassy, her mother went on full alert.
“Where is my daughter?” the mother asked of a man who was close with Shanice. He claimed ignorance of her whereabouts or any contact that day, except for sending her a “good morning” meme.
Philberts life has become so shattered that Shanice’s aunt, Pauline Cooper, is the spokesperson for the family to spare her sister-in-law further grief by reliving the experience with this interview.
Confusing and hurtful
Hurt and tears are evident in Pauline’s voice this week as she described her feelings about the treatment meted out to the family by the Belmont police, Anti-Kidnapping Unit and other police units, and lack of empathy from the wider public as they begged for help to find Shanice.
“There is nothing more hurtful than not getting closure about what happened to your loved one. I have over 4,000 shares on my social media and not one person has given feedback that they know something. Not even a false report, not even a lie. To me, this is the most hurtful thing.
“There is not a day that I do not worry about Shanice, this ambitious young woman who never brought trouble. She went to school, did her courses, at 31 years old was about to own a home, and then disappeared off the face of the earth. This is too confusing and hurtful,” said Pauline.
Family and close friends were forced into the role of investigators as Pauline said they were told by police of a 24-hour wait policy before their resources would be used in a search.
Pauline said the family found out Shanice did not arrive at her workplace as a cook in Port of Spain.
Checks in the Belmont area revealed the last person who saw her was a neighbour who overheard her on the phone saying she would meet someone at a gas station nearby.
The family banded together and drove around searching for Shanice, who they knew would put up a fight not only to save herself but her unborn little one.
“Whoever took her, they threw out her phone in Woodbrook. There is a car wash; the phone (was found) at the side of the road that day. The phone remained off until the following day until they put it on. We kept calling until they answered and told us that the phone was found on the street,” said the aunt.
As the 24-hour wait policy expired, police officers got involved and retrieved the phone, and if they accessed the phone’s records for information on whom Shanice was meeting at the gas station, it was never shared with the family, Pauline said.
“They (police) said it was a police matter. We formed our search parties which were aunts, uncles, cousins and some friends. We drove around and searched around the Lady Young Road, Foreshore, all in the back and bushes in Chaguaramas,” said Pauline, who lives in Guayaguayare.
“I went to Las Cuevas, Maracas, distributed flyers, stopped strangers, with the hope they might have recognised her. We tried to obtain camera footage from people in the area, but we were not fortunate as they were not co-operative. Most of them said their camera footage was not working.
“It took the police seven days before officers went to her home and took a statement from her mother and obtained items like her toothbrush for DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) samples. They have never accompanied us on a search,” said Pauline.
The close friend of Shanice was detained by police for two weeks, but within that time committed an act of self-harm that led to his early exit from custody to a psychiatric evaluation at the St Ann’s Hospital.
The suspect was released without charge after the Director of Public Prosecutions’ perusal of the case file found there was not enough evidence for a criminal charge.
Pauline believes the man, originally from Grenada, may have cleared out the place he lived in at Edinburgh 500 and left the country.
No care, compassion
Pauline said she did not want to be too critical about the lack of police effort in the case because she is wary it may hurt the chances of the next missing person’s case that is reported.
“But I cannot understand how a year and seven months later, all we are told is ‘no news’. Every time I left a police station, I left more broken than when I entered.
“I have not seen empathy, care, compassion and urgency that I think should be evident for a missing person, and even more so a pregnant woman. I imagined that just her being pregnant should have brought an urgency to find her. We did not experience that,” she said.
Pauline added she was very pleased that Andrea Bharatt had provoked a situation for urgency. “A nation rose and expressed their displeasure and involved themselves in finding her. I was pleased that her father got closure.
“That should have been the same kind of empathy and drive for Shanice and every other missing person in this country. Every life matters. I did not see the same for Shanice, not just from the police but the village that she grew up in, her co-workers, her schoolmates.
“Shanice’s father, Clint Cooper, was an activist in the community of Mayaro and Guayaguayare, and the very people who he fought for when he was alive were absent when Shanice went missing,” said the aunt.
Shanice was a teenager when she and her mother moved to Belmont after the father’s death.
About the Missing Person boards project
The Express contacted the Corporate Communications manager of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Francis Joseph, via text message and enquired about the missing persons billboard project launched by the TTPS, and was told about the involvement of MovieTowne and 19 electronic boards.
The missing persons list is shown before every movie at MovieTowne, Joseph responded.
Anyone with information to help solve the case can contact the Homicide Region III at 652-0495, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279), or to the TTPS app.