In September 2017, schoolteacher Moses Edmund was reported missing after failing to show up at work for three consecutive days.
His colleagues noted that it was “out of character” for Edmund to miss classes, and contacted his relatives.
Edmund was an auto and diesel mechanic teacher at Malick Secondary School. And since he lived in Princes Town, relatives said he rented an apartment in Tunapuna.
He also worked as a part-time taxi-driver on evenings.
Investigators said Edmund’s disappearance was suspicious and several people, including a taxi-driver, were questioned.
But no one was arrested. And Edmund was never found.
Edmund, 52, contacted his siblings on a family WhatsApp chat around midnight on September 26, 2017. The message was to inform the family of the death of a church member.
He was never heard from again.
And after Edmund’s colleagues reached out to his relatives, an intense investigation was launched.
Edmund’s brother, Martin Edmund, visited his brother’s workplace, apartment and the Curepe taxi stand, seeking information.
Martin said his investigation revealed troubling information about his brother’s life.
He found out that a month before his brother’s disappearance, Edmund was allegedly threatened by someone at the Curepe taxi stand.
Edmund plied his vehicle for hire along the Curepe-San Fernando route after school.
Relatives were informed that Edmund had confided in a friend that he was concerned for his safety.
A report was filed at the Tunapuna Police Station.
Martin found out that his brother was involved in an argument with the same person who threatened him, on the day before he vanished.
The argument, he said, was over a parking spot at the taxi stand.
Edmund did not use his own vehicle that evening, as his car was taken to a garage for servicing.
He was seen driving a gold Nissan Tiida belonging to a friend. That vehicle has not been found.
In an interview with the Express last week, Martin said he was not pleased with the police investigation into his brother’s disappearance but he was not prepared to give up on his brother.
“We need to know what happened and why my brother disappeared. He was a very quiet person who worked hard, and we cannot understand why this happened,” he said.
Honest and deeply religious
Martin said his family was contacted by the office of the Commissioner of Police last year, asking whether they were interested in having a meeting to discuss Edmund’s case. “But that has not yet happened. We are willing to meet and discuss the case, and intend on following it up,” he said.
Martin said his brother was honest and deeply religious.
“My brother worked at the school and would then ply his car for hire on evenings. He was a decent, hard-working and honest man. We understand there was an argument at the taxi stand and someone threatened my brother. But he would not want us to worry, so he told no one about it,” he said.
Following his disappearance, Martin said relatives went to Edmund’s apartment in Tunapuna.
“We went to the apartment and the landlord allowed us to go inside. He had food in the refrigerator and some dishes. Everything appeared normal and nothing seemed to be missing,” he said.
Cold case?
Martin said his brother was diabetic and was prescribed daily medication.
He said his brother’s cellphone appeared active up to one month after he disappeared.
Then his contact was mysteriously removed from the family chat group.
“We had been calling his number since he went missing and there was no answer. But a month later we saw on the group that Moses Edmund has removed himself from the group. This has been reported to police. We also contacted TSTT to assist by releasing his phone records, but the records were not released to his family. Honestly, I don’t believe it is my brother. I think someone has his phone. I think my brother was a victim of foul play,” the brother said.
Martin said his family was broken after his brother vanished.
He said the annual family Christmas lunch had been cancelled, and New Year’s Day celebrations at an uncle’s house is no longer held.
“The holidays are always very sombre. We would usually get together for Christmas and New Year’s, but that did not happen again this year. We want closure, that’s all,” he said.
Martin questioned whether his brother’s case had gone cold before all leads were pursued.
Homicide investigators told the Express a taxi-driver was interviewed in connection with Edmund’s disappearance, but no charges were laid.
The Express was also told that investigators had no new evidence and were no closer to solving the case.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279) or to the TTPS app.