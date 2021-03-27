The village never forgot

In May 1998 Susan Noriega, who was seven months pregnant, was sitting in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Land Cruiser travelling along the Paria Main Road, Blanchisseuse, when the vehicle tumbled off an unsecured portion of that breathtaking North Coast Road.
The vehicle, owned by a family friend, was loaded with 13 members of the Noriega family headed to a harvest celebration at a Roman Catholic church in the area, when it plunged 60 feet down the precipice.
Noriega, then 28 years old, suffered head injuries and remained unconscious at the Port of Spain General Hospital for seven days.
She was not aware that her eight-year-old son had died in the crash, along with the owner of the vehicle and her two cousins.
Noriega’s five-year-old daughter, Felisha, was also injured.
The eight other passengers suffered broken limbs and other injuries in the crash.
Two decades later, Noriega has never returned to the site of the crash.
“I cannot go there. It hurts too much. I lost my son there and other relatives, and I cannot pass there again. I am too afraid,” she told the Sunday Express on Thursday.
But if she did return, Noriega would learn that nothing has ever been done to secure that portion of the roadway along the Paria Main Road.
The crash
The Noriega family had never been to a church harvest and wanted to make the picturesque journey along the North Coast Road to participate in the religious celebration.
Susan Noriega, along with her son Antonio, her daughter Felisha, and ten other family members were loaded in the Land Cruiser.
The vehicle was driven by Noriega’s uncle, Peter Noriega, of Paramin.
The vehicle was popular in the mountainous village of Paramin because of the steepness of the roads.
Noriega said, “I was in the front seat and my uncle was driving. My children were in front with me, Antonio and Felisha. The boys were in the back of the van. I don’t remember much about the accident, but I woke up at hospital seven days later and then they told me what had happened.”
The Express reported then that a resident, Hilton Chattergoon, was the first to arrive on the scene.
He said then, “I just saw the little girl (Felisha). She looked like she was the least hurt and she was holding on to another individual. There was a man under the jeep. I hope I never see anything like this again.”
The report stated that fire officers tied the bodies to a ladder and dragged the men up the rugged precipice, assisted by villagers.
A Ministry of National Security helicopter was used to transport the injured people to a football field where several ambulances were waiting to take them to hospital.
The owner of the vehicle and Peter Noriega’s two sons—Keshorn and Nigel—died at the scene.
Antonio Noriega was pronounced dead at hospital.
Police said then that the driver was navigating a bend when he swerved to avoid hitting a blue Nissan Sunny car headed in the opposite direction, causing him to lose control.
Residents blamed the authorities, saying barriers were supposed to be erected there to protect motorists.
Little Antonio and the other men who lost their lives were buried at the La Fillette Public Cemetery.
Survivors never recovered
The story of the fatal tragic crash and the heart-wrenching funeral services that followed were widely reported in the local media.
The newspaper clippings were stashed in a cardboard box and sealed by Susan Noriega, never to be revealed again.
But what happened to the survivors of this tragedy?
Noriega, who was pregnant, delivered a healthy baby girl two months later. And the following year, she gave birth to another child—a boy.
Noriega, now 51, never recovered from that incident.
The pain of losing little Antonio never eased, but she lived for her other children.
Antonio was a bright child, she said, who wanted to get a “big job” in the city and help his family.
“It was difficult for me to accept that my son had died. But I was grateful that my unborn baby and Felisha survived. I will never go back to that area, it is too painful. I have all the clippings, but I will never read it. It is buried in my house as a painful memory of what happened that day,” she said.
Her daughter, Felisha Noriega, who was sitting in the front seat with her mother that morning nearly 23 years ago, is now a mother of two.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, Felisha said she did not recall the events of that day, but remembered waking up in the hospital and asking for her mother.
“I didn’t know my mother was also in the hospital and my brother had died. My father was there when I woke up and he took me home. He told me what happened but at five years old I didn’t really understand it,” she said.
Felisha was 16 years old when she stumbled upon the box of old newspaper clippings under her mother’s bed.
“I opened it and saw the headlines about the crash. But my mother soon came in and took it away from me. She didn’t want me to read it. She didn’t want me to remember my brother like that. So I never opened it again,” she said.
Felisha developed a fear of heights after learning of the incident.
She too never returned to the scene.
“I cannot go there. I don’t even know the exact location. I can’t even stand on a bucket (now). I am so afraid,” she said.
For years, Felisha said, she grieved for her brother.
They were both pupils of the Las Cuevas Government School when the crash happened.
“I couldn’t go to school without him. I was very sad for years. I had all these cuts and bruises on my body and the scars never went away. I am reminded of this every time I look in the mirror,” she said.
Felisha, now 28, owns a hair salon and a boutique.
And she is pursuing courses in early child care, as her dream is to open a day care facility.
“We moved on with our lives because we really had no choice. I have two children, ages three and four. I have to give them a good life. My mother suffered for years, silently. It was very difficult for us, but nobody really knew or understood,” she said.
Felisha became emotional after learning that barriers were not erected at the location.
She appealed to the authorities to intervene so that another family would not suffer like her family did.
“This pain never goes away. My family never recovered. People forgot us after the funeral. We suffered, we are still suffering. The Government can intervene and do something. How difficult it is to build some barriers there and prevent this from happening again?” she asked.
Arima MP responds
The village of Blanchisseuse never forgot that tragic crash and when Arima MP Pennelope Beckles visited the community last week, she was reminded of their numerous appeals for barriers along that road.
In a phone interview yesterday, Beckles said she also visited the area of the crash.
“I held a meeting with residents of Blanchisseuse last week and the matter was raised by residents. I went to the area during my walkabout. That part of the roadway is not very long and I don’t believe there were ever barriers there,” she said.
But Beckles intends to meet the relevant Government ministers on the issue.
“I have a lot of plans for that area. Blanchisseuse has a lot of potential and we do intend to work with residents with not just infrastructure but to become self-sufficient. Many times these rural communities feel neglected but Blanchisseuse does have a unique culture of its own and we want to encourage the people there in positive ways,” she said.