The wondrous world of Walrond

Should the State be searching for a national worthy of honour this 60th Independence anniversary, it should consider Mr Samuel “Boy” Walrond.
If there were ever a pure Trini who represented all that was good and possible in us, it was this talented man.
And if the State is thinking of commissioning sculptures and busts of the country’s iconic figures to replace the colonial monuments offending so many, we also suggest Walrond.
He made hundreds, including one of himself, over the course of a life that ended at age 95.
“Uncle Boy” is eight years deceased, and time is running out.
Not long ago, scrap iron vandals found his unoccupied home/workshop/studio in Strikers (New) Village, Point Fortin, and feasted.
They carted off all the metal they could find, broke into the house, and ransacked the place.
Items you see in museums were left broken and strewn across the floor.
But many of Walrond’s creations are still salvageable, waiting for the politicians to follow through on a promise, unfulfilled.
Is it worth saving?
We spoke with Walrond a few months before his death in 2014, at that house.
His body, which had defied the passage of time, was slowly failing, but his spirit was bright as a contented child.
During the time there, he showed us his work, explained the technique, gave profound advice on life, exposed the Port of Spain bias, said a prayer, and recited Shakespeare he had learned in primary school, while giving a tour of his home and picking up, assembling, or caressing his most cherished creations.
It was only a long, long way into our conversation with Walrond that he mentioned he was blind, and lived alone.
But as the neighbours pointed out, this man, considered the village treasure, was fiercely independent and extremely intelligent.
He had a mental map of the house and could find every tool, light switch and item of food.
His life of darkness was the reason that time stood still inside the house.
Nothing appeared to have been updated or moved since the 1980s when his eyesight began failing.
The beginning
Of his ability, Walrond told us: “I had no formal training. I feel like a fairy struck me with that. All along my life, I have been making my creations. I cannot be at peace. Something always erupts in me. Something volcanic. Do this, do that. If I don’t do something for today, I feel I ain’t do nothing. It is in me. A man could be rich, but without a sense of purpose, he would always be small,” he said.
Walrond said he began making figurines at age ten in his hometown of Ste Madeleine, at a time when his parents and grandparents were farmers living near what is now the abandoned Usine Ste Madeleine sugar factory.
He fashioned Christian saints, in between running along the railway lines dressed in his father’s old shirts, tending to the family’s donkeys, sheep and goat, at a time when a pair of alpagats (shoes) cost 36 cents and you were rich if you wore shoes to school.
He settled in Point Fortin to follow the oil, working at United British Oilfields of Trinidad (UBOT), then at Shell as a machinist, moving from one facility to another until his retirement at age 64. But sculpting was more important than anything else, as many artists would understand.
The technique
Walrond was primarily a sculptor and his medium, concrete on wire forms worked with handmade tools. He had also done metalwork, and built electrical gizmos to bring to life objects that have impressed all who have seen them.
So huge was his accumulation of work, from life-sized to miniatures, that it spilled into the front yard, earthen ground floor, living room, porch, bedroom, dining room and kitchen.
The wooden floor and walls, unmaintained for decades, appeared incapable of sustaining the weight of the objects. But they have because Walrond also built it.
Walrond’s work traced important events, both local and international.
He had busts or statues of American actor Sydney Poitier, United States presidents John F Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, and boxer Mike Tyson, done when they were in their prime.
He has as their companions parang queen Daisy Voisin, Sir Solomon Hochoy, Hasely Crawford, Gary Sobers, Papa Bois and Mama Dlo of folklore, and the murtis of Lord Ram, Mother Lakshmi, Sita and Rawan.
The statues share space with stick fighters, Dr Eric Williams and a headless figure of hero of the Baptist faith the late archbishop Elton Griffith.
They are all overlooked by a soucouyant and guarded by mating dogs, and by monkeys and chickens.
Preserving his legacy
“Now, gentlemen. I want to show you this,” he said, and pointed to dozens of miniatures on a table in the porch.
The figures trace the history of pan, from tamboo bamboo in the ’30s to where it is today (he had a scene where the Pope is listening to pan).
“So you are welcome, my dear gentlemen, to my paradise of art,” said Walrond, before he effortlessly gave a history of who we were; our Carnival; lost culture; showing the characters once played by masqueraders; the ass in the lions skin, or the racehorse Rastafari, the first West Indian-bred horse to win the Governors Cup, in 1940.
Then, Walrond lamented.
He said many pieces of local art were being preserved, in Port of Spain, but not his.
He said those works were being placed on pedestals and walls in the capital. But people had forgot that he made the statues of the panman at the junction of Coffee and Cipero Streets, San Fernando, Marcus Garvey at Harris Promenade, or the Butlers in Fyzabad.
The politicians had sent many people to his home to catalogue and question. More came from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), art instructors and students all amazed by his work.
“But it stop, and just like a jumbie parasol (mushroom), it string up and it died there,” he said.
In the dining room is Dwight Yorke, in his Soca Warriors uniform from the World Cup finals of 2006.
“It brings tears to my eyes that this is still here. Dwight Yorke, he a very active fellow; he would be glad to show his football associates that he has a replica of him, so that when I as an artist is gone, and he is gone, there would be a reminder of him, and of his greatness.
“But I can’t get another brother, African or native black man, to say, ‘Look! This shouldn’t be hidden. This should be exposed.’ Tourism could have had this in Tobago and it would have attracted other people to see,” said Walrond.
Walrond’s last big project before darkness closed in was the bust of himself and of Barack Obama.
And in his final days, he made wall plaques shaped like fish “because I have to continue work. I cannot stop”.
One of Walrond’s children, son Rex Bobb, is in charge of what has been left behind.
Bobb, a Petrotrin firefighter (who along with deceased brother Renroy Bobb acquired some of his father’s talent), has been cataloguing the items left behind at the house.
It was a home Bobb (now 67 years old), his siblings and mother lived in until he was ten when his parents separated, and his father became immersed in the work.
Said Bobb: “My father saw art in everything, in every scrap of metal. And he disposed of nothing. There were things I found I never knew he had done. He has a bead curtain made from seeds he found in the backyard. Containers to store flour and salt and sugar for the kitchen, done so well you would think it was from a store.
“He was also a tailor, so he had clothes stored away he never wore, and bolts of cloth stuffed everywhere. The electric lamp we used growing up, he made from milk tins. He did his work with tools he made himself. And each piece had a story. Some of his sculptures and busts he would loan out for display. They sometimes came back broken.”
Caribbean Man
Among Walrond’s finest work was the “Caribbean Man”, a huge head atop a tiny body, containing motors and gears (mostly scavenged from a bicycle) which allowed the eyes to light and the figure to move.
The body represented the small size of the Caribbean territories, the head symbolised that we were big thinkers with much to give the world, Walrond told his son.
Bobb said his father was able to sell some of his work. There was an exhibition in 1997 at Long Circular Mall in St James. But sculptures and busts would often be commissioned, then forgotten.
And there is also a letter kept by Walrond from the San Fernando Municipal Council in 1974, telling him that while they had been happy to display his amazing work, they had no money to buy anything.
One addressed to the Siparia Regional Corporation in 1973 where he noted his sculptures of TUB Butler, George Weekes, George Lamming (famed Barbadian writer) and Sir Frank Worrell, which, Walrond suggested, would look great on a pedestal in the area.
And correspondence from many years before when he pleaded that the Point Fortin politicians help him develop a museum at the site.
Rex Bobb would laugh when friends asked why he did not follow in his father’s footsteps.
“I saw the struggles of my father. Woe after woe. Why would I put myself through that? As a child, he would take me with him (to the exhibitions). All he would get from them was a well done and a pat on the back. Thanks was all. People would borrow his items, break them up, then send and tell him come collect it.
“My father may not have died a sad man. He took great pleasure in what he was doing. But he died disappointed and frustrated. I heard him say that if he was from Port of Spain, or the colour of his skin was different, or if he lived away, it would be different. I don’t even know now what his art is worth. It was so devalued and undervalued during his life. But it would be a tragedy to give away his life’s work now, for nothing,” Bobb said.
Planned museum unrealised
Then Point Fortin mayor Clyde Paul, who attended the funeral, committed to maintaining Walrond’s property and fencing it while a long-term user plan was formulated.
Three more mayors have been appointed since then.
The planned museum and heritage site is yet to happen.
Bobb said he has done everything asked, and it has exhausted him.
He travelled to the US so his sister, Ruth, could complete the paperwork regarding her share of the property. He has paid for all the legal documents for a deed of release and waiver, allowing the State to acquire his father’s property, in a country where land is like gold, and no one just gives it up.
He has tried to get a valuator to put a price on all his father made. He had e-mailed, WhatsApped, called, and met with Point Fortin Borough administrators to move the plan forward, with limited success.
“I let them know it is going on eight years and nothing has improved. Everything seems to be deteriorating. It would be a noble and fitting thing to remember him this way, this South man who achieved all this, from nothing.”
But the bureaucracy, said Bobb, “is exhausting. And disenchanting. I have lost this spark for doing this for my old man. But I have not given up. It would a great thing, if it happened”.