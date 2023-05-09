CRICKET legend Brian Lara’s feelings of hurt and heartbreak over crime in his Cantaro, Santa Cruz, hometown were shared by residents yesterday as they regarded last week’s triple homicide as the “worst so far.”
Webster’s Bar, located off the Cantaro Main Road, was the scene of last Tuesday night’s “massacre” which left three men dead.
Those killed were Brandon Charles, 36, a proprietor, of Pipiol Road, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz; Dale Alexander, 43, a mason, of Jigga Hill, Cantaro Village, and Brian Parouse, 57, a taxi driver, of McCarthy Street, Cantaro Extension.
One of them was a close friend of the cricketing legend.
Gunmen struck the bar that night, opening fire on the three, which was all captured on CCTV.
The footage was later shared to social media which showed the attack in chilling detail including where one man had been shot at close range while another was killed while hiding below a pool table.
Lara, who is currently in India, did not say who was his childhood friend.
The Express visited the community yesterday.
Most residents were at work but there were a few who were home or close to home who had something to say.
When asked, most said they had not seen or heard about Lara’s statement on crime.
At a bar near the corner of Stollmeyer and Tappin streets residents shared their own feelings.
“I am still sick to the stomach. I could not even watch that video and I think this is the worst to ever happen in Santa Cruz,” a resident said.
She added, “So much things we had (crime) but this on is the worst.
“They need to get these guns off the street.”
She said that “years ago,” people would be begging for places to rent as they considered Santa Cruz a “perfect mix,” between rural and suburban.
“We want back our Santa Cruz,” she said.
“Oh my gosh,” said another woman.
“We are hurt and angry and disappointed,” she said.
She admitted, however, that “we wouldn’t know who is involved in crime, eh, but it was really gruesome.”
“Right now. Some of us don’t feel safe to come out and lime and it is like we have your backs against the wall,” she said.
She blamed “youths” for the shooting, adding that “children can get guidance, yuh know, but it is up them at the end of the day to make their mind.”
“I am serious. Some would say they are being influenced but it is up to them really,” she said.
Another resident however disagreed with her neighbours stating that either one or all three of the men “had to be in something”.
“They could say what they want. It was a hit,” she said.
“People are saying no, eh, but most of us know better because I born and grow in this village and there are things going on,” she said.
As she spoke, two police officers on patrol, drinking Maltas, nodded their heads in agreement.
They had no comment.
One woman, who said she was Lara’s relative, told the Express, “This crime thing is affecting everyone including children.”
“This is nothing nice and I would not want my son to grow up around this sort of thing,” she said.
Cantaro villagers have planned a “peace vigil” against crime, scheduled for today at 6 p.m., to begin near the Unipet Gas Station located off Saddle Road, Santa Cruz.
Participants are asked to wear white.