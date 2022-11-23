The yacht that will never set sail again

TIED to a coconut tree on the beach in the fishing village of Lambeau, on Tobago’s windward coast, is a million-dollar Bavarian yacht that will likely never sail again.
The boat, named the Vagant, has been there for five years, settling into the sand, lashed by the high hide, watched over by fishermen who found the vessel floundering on the reef one morning, with no one aboard.
Days later, the village would learn the fate of the people aboard—an elderly Polish couple who had set off from the Canary Islands on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean on November 2, 2017.
It was the beginning of their retirement dream to circumnavigate the globe.
But the yacht never made it to its first port of call in the Caribbean.
Four hundred and fifty miles east of Barbados, the dream of 74-year-old Stanislaw Dabrowny and his wife, Elizabeth, ended.
At her home in Gdansk, Poland, the couple’s daughter, Aga Blazowska, answered a call from her mother on November 20.
Elizabeth was screaming her daughter’s name. Then the satellite phone went dead.
The couple could not be reached after that.
With the help of the yachting community, the family issued an alert to all vessels traversing the Atlantic Ocean to be on the lookout.
No one knew what happened, until six days later when the crew aboard a cargo ship chugging towards Brazil in South America spotted the lost yacht.
It was a mere speck in the deep-blue sea.
The cargo vessel’s captain launched a rescue vessel.
There was only one person to save aboard the Vagant—Elizabeth. Her story is heart-breaking.
Emotional moment
The couple’s trip had been uneventful, and the Vagant, at full sail, was headed to Barbados when Stanislaw fell into the ocean. His panicked wife, who had no training in sailing or navigation, said she threw life rings and sailcloth into the water before the yacht sailed on, leaving behind its owner.
That was when Elizabeth, 69, made that call to her daughter, and spent six miserable days at the mercy of the wind and currents.
When Elizabeth was taken off the yacht by the crew of the cargo ship, the Vagant had to be abandoned to the currents and winds of the Atlantic Ocean.
So it sailed on.
The Barbados coast guard contacted the T&T Coast Guard. It is uncertain if there was ever a search for the drifting Vagant.
On December 1, 2017, fishermen off Lambeau spotted the vessel caught on the reef at Little Rockley Bay, and hauled it ashore.
Despite the impossible odds, Blazowska told the Express on Sunday that she travelled to Tobago and visited the Vagant in Lambeau. It was an emotional moment.
Whether the boat will ever return to the sea is uncertain. The keel was broken off when the yacht struck the reef.
On the beach in Lambeau, five years later, it remains intact and unmolested. Visitors to the place know nothing of its dark history.
‘Ela, turn around’
The year after it happened, Stanislaw’s wife told of the events in an interview with a local newspaper.
She said her husband had gone to the boat’s bow to raise one of the sails that had become waterlogged.
Elizabeth said (her Polish translated into English): “ He was struggling with that sail, and I was stiff with fear, but I was afraid to scream, ‘Stasiek come back, leave this rag.’ That’s what I thought as I watched the struggle, but I didn’t want to scream, so as not to stress him even more.
“I saw that he was a little scared, too. Besides, he wasn’t strapped in with a harness, and he wasn’t wearing a life vest. I was afraid to give him all this through the window in the bow because it was difficult to open. When he straightened up, suddenly, under the pressure of the wet sail, he flipped over into the water. He held on to the sail for a while, but then he suddenly found himself in the water”.
The woman said she tried everything to find him.
“I shone my flashlight looking for my husband...the lifebuoys I had thrown off the yacht. One wheel was tied to a spool. The other was only slightly attached. The worst thing was knowing that I had left my husband in the water and I couldn’t help him.
“Why didn’t he yell that I wasn’t turning back? Maybe then, I would somehow figure out with him that the autopilot is on. I only turned it off when I stopped hearing my husband. I was screaming like a bitch then. Because I knew that I was leaving a healthy, conscious person in the water. Time stood still for me.”
She blamed herself for never practising the “man overboard” command with her husband.
“There was never time for that. Even though he and I both knew it could come in handy. He could have just once shown me what to do if something were to happen. Such training, for example, once a week could save him.... There is always something more important to do”.
Elizabeth also did not know how to use the satellite phone on the yacht.
“If only once he took me to this phone and showed me how to turn it on. But he didn’t want to run it earlier because the calls were very expensive. Sam was also limiting the connection via satellite. That’s why I had such trouble turning on the machinery afterwards. But I did it anyway.
“I knew I had to call my daughters. And we did it. Finally, I reached Agnieszka. I screamed that dad wasn’t on board. Then I also talked to my sons. They helped me navigate and provide relevant information so that the services could look for their father.”
About his loss, Elizabeth said: “I prayed a lot, I asked God to give him back to me. I bought a breviary especially for this trip. I believe that God will help me, and my husband will be found. (He) doesn’t have to be in the water. It is impossible. But someone may have saved him before the search for him was launched.
“My husband didn’t deserve me to lose him forever. I know we were at fault because I didn’t have the proper training. If he died, I would feel it. I never dreamed of my husband. I only dreamed of his nightmarish scream: ‘Ela, turn around!’”