Justin Arthur, the nephew of accident victim Teresa Alleyne-Adams, drowned at the Argyle waterfall on Tuesday.
Arthur, of England, was in Tobago for the funeral of the late Christian Adams and his wife Teresa Alleyne-Adams, his aunt.
Last Thursday, Tobagonians bid final farewell to fire officer Adams and his wife, Division of Finance employee Alleyne-Adams, who died on May 18 in an accident along the Claude Noel Highway, Rockley Vale, Scarborough.
The families have been plunged into mourning again, with the drowning of Arthur whose body was fished out of the water at the waterfall shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The body was retrieved by three local divers, assisted by a team of emergency personnel, inclusive of the police, Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Fire Service.
Arthur was in the company of his girlfriend, and cousin when the tragedy struck.
He was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital. Before he got into difficulty, Arthur had reportedly questioned the swimming distance to the waterfall and decided to swim to nearby rocks.
An outpouring of grief on social media following the drowning.