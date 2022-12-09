There was a chance save them all

The four divers trapped inside the 30-inch undersea pipeline off Paria Fuel Trading Limited facilities on February 25 may have had a chance to live had a rescue been attempted that same evening.
This is according to new information shared by In-Corr-Tech Limited chairman, Zaid Khan, in response to further questions by the Commission of Enquiry . The response was uploaded in a supplemental expert opinion document to the Commission’s website yesterday.
In a letter dated November 30, the Commission asked that after diver Christopher Boodram was rescued on February 25 whether there was any likelihood of a Delta P continuing in the pipeline.
The Commission also requested a response to the question: “On February 25th 2022, following the Delta P event, if the seal on Berth 5 was removed, was there any risk that any existing air pocket(s) in the horizontal section of the pipeline would have been disturbed thereby imperilling any divers in the air pocket(s)?”
Khan advised that In-Corr-Tech’s investigations found that prior to Boodram’s rescue, the entire system stabilised and equalised itself at both ends of Sealine Riser 36. This, he stated, allowed Boodram to negotiate the pipe without any disruptions, as the system was static.
“This condition was the best opportunity to attempt a rescue as removing the blank at Berth 5 or shutting down the compressor would have released the stored potential energy from the compressed air and thus disturb the equilibrium and thereby imperil any divers in air pockets,” he stated.
The five LMCS Limited divers - Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry— were conducting maintenance work on No 36 sealine riser on the Berth 6 offshore platform at Pointe-a-Pierre when a Delta P event occurred causing them to be sucked into the pipeline.
Boodram was rescued and his colleagues died inside the pipeline.
In a witness statement, LMCS managing director Kazim Ali Snr, raised issues regarding the hyperbaric chamber and the flange at Berth 5. Ali, father of deceased diver Kazim Ali Jnr, said divers arrived at the site prepared to commence a rescue but were prevented by Paria officials.
He stated, “At approximately 1830hrs (5.30 p.m. on the day of the incident), LMCS employees reported hearing signaling noises coming from the Berth #5 end of the 36 Sealine. I requested the okay to do the rescue again, telling Paria (Catherine Balkissoon) that we had a plan and resources to so do. Once more, we were refused permission from Incident Command Centre, via Catherine,” he stated.
Around 8 p.m, he stated that LMCS was given the okay to install pre-fabricated a riser top section in order to bring the riser to above sea level to allow removal of the blank at 5 Berth, and eventual removal of habitat at Berth No. 6.
He stated: “The riser add-on was installed but permit to open riser at #5 Berth was withdrawn by Paria, saying that they did not want to disturb the air pocket(s) that were keeping the divers alive. After squandering 6 to 7 hours, at about 03:00 to 04:00hrs (Feb 26th), during which time distress calls could be heard (up to 0230hrs), LMCS was given okay to remove blank from #5 Berth.”
And although no one was found, Ali aid this revealed that the plug was still intact and stuck in the horizontal section of the line. “Once again, LMCS was denied permit to deploy divers to effect rescue, armed with new information,” he said.
In-Corr-Tech was commissioned by OSHA to conduct a root cause analysis of the incident which occurred at Paria’s No. 36 Sealine Riser on Berth 6. The report has been submitted to the Commission. In the report, In-Corr Tech found fault with both Paria and LMCS, in relation to the divers tragedy.
The Commission has proposed that Khan give in-person evidence to the Commission on January 6. The Commission stated that it was desirous of capturing a video on the occurrence of a Delta P event.