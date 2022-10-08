Theresa’s body found

The hope that relatives had for the safe return of 41-year-old Theresa Lynch was shattered yesterday afternoon when her body was found close to the La Florissante Bridge in Arouca.
The body was found in a bamboo patch around 1 p.m., some 400 metres south of the Arima Old Road in Arouca.
At the time, she was facing downward, and her body was in a state of partial decomposition.
News of the discovery spread fast, and relatives were on the scene within minutes.
They were able to view the body and confirmed to the police the body was that of the mother of one.
On Thursday, while speaking to the Express, Lynch’s sister, Judy Ramgoolam, said the family wanted closure and while they were holding out hope she would be found alive, at the end of the day they wanted her found so that they could put the moment behind them, as her daughter and parents were taking the situation “very hard”.
At the scene yesterday, relatives declined to speak with the media.
However, persons who gathered expressed their sympathies and condolences to the family.
One man who spoke with the Express said he felt a sense of heartbreak when he heard the news that Lynch’s body had been found.
“La Pastora is not a big village, so everyone knows everyone. Theresa was a loving woman. She was a sweetheart. And I know the family is taking this whole situation hard. William (Lynch’s brother) only just come back home from the hospital, so I don’t even know how he will take this. ’Cause he jumped in that water after her to try and save her, and he wasn’t able to. It’s not his fault.
“But in a situation like this, I know all he would be asking himself is ‘what if?’ What if I did more? What if we had left earlier? So, right now we all need to rally behind him and the family and try to get them through this,” said a man who gave his name as Akili.
Lynch’s family described her as a farmer, who would often go to the garden with her husband, as well as other relatives. “She was a very loving person, and she loved her daughter. She was a very sweet person,” Judy Ramgoolam said on Thursday.
She went on to explain, “they would normally go up there cause they have a garden there. And from what the people who were with her said, they didn’t experience much rain while they were there. The ravine they crossed is usually dry, and it had some rain, but it wasn’t as heavy there as it was on the hills.
“So when they decided to go back because of the weather, it was too late. They didn’t know the river was coming down the way it was, ’cause where they were the rain wasn’t as bad.”
Lynch slipped and fell into a flood-swollen ravine at McDonald Trace, Arouca, on Wednesday morning. She was swept away by the raging waters.
The bag of peppers she was carrying and a pair of trousers were found on Thursday. The team that was helping search for Lynch included officials from the Arouca Police Station, Northern Division Task Force, Fire Service, and members of the Community Emergency Response Team, as well as the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.
Gonzales extends
condolences
“I just want to express my sadness to the family of Theresa Lynch,” said Lopinot Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales after he received news her body was found. Contacted at Parliament yesterday, Gonzales said: “I want to extend a warm embrace to her family. I extend condolences to her beautiful daughter.
“I hope they get all the love and support that everyone can muster at this time. I pray God will comfort in this difficult moment.”
And Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian said: “It’s very sad. I know her from the Arima market. I wish the family all God’s comfort and peace. As soon as we have some time, Marvin and I will visit the family again.”
Also extending condolences was Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation councillor Sam Sankar, who said: “It’s a relief. But it’s sad. The team were working hard. We were monitoring it. Condolences to the family.”
—with reporting by Michelle Loubon