If you found over $5,000 in cash, what would you do? Would you return it?
Well 16-year-old pupil of Signal Hill Secondary School Anthonio Hackett and 14-year-old Jayvorn Horsford of Bishop’s High School are being hailed as heroes after finding the money in a purse on the roadway along the Pigeon Point Heritage Park last Saturday, and returning it to the rightful owner.
The owner of the purse, from Cocorite Trinidad, was vacationing in Tobago, when the purse was lost.
The teenagers were all smiles yesterday, and were congratulated by the management and staff of Pigeon Point in front of beach goers. Chairman of the board of the Pigeon Point Heritage Park and the Store Bay Beach Facilities, Nyron Leung, and area representative for Bon Accord/Crown Point Joel Sampson presented the pupils with tokens of appreciation. Hackett, a Fouth Form pupil of Signal Hill Secondary School, told the Express that he and Horsford were riding their bicycles along the Pigeon Point Heritage Park when he saw the purse.
“We made the rounds to come back out and when we made the rounds I saw this silver thing on the ground. I ride past it at first, I said I would pick it up, I picked it up and found the money inside there. In our money and US dollars. We made the decision to carry it to the security booth and that’s when we contacted the lady downstairs and then they were telling us some minutes after the woman for the purse came and was asking for it, and then she called my phone to congratulate us on finding it. I feel good actually,” Hackett said.
Horsford said returning the purse was an easy decision to make. “It touched the woman’s heart because we returned the money with everything inside of it and, yes, it was just so good, a great act of kindness,” he said.
Leung said the pupils must be commended for what they did.
“When I heard the story I was really moved and it shows that we still have honest people in the space and it’s indicative of the upbringing of these young men. I want to take the opportunity to thank the parents of these young men who are raising such brilliant and honest guys and they are from Canaan/ Bon Accord,” Leung said.